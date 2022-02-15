Trending
Disney World to begin making face coverings optional for fully-vaccinated guests

By Simon Druker
Disney said Tuesday, guests who are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 attending Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., will no longer be required to wear face coverings beginning Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Walt Disney World Resort will begin making facial coverings optional for guests who are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, the company said Tuesday.

The rule change will take effect Thursday at the park in Orlando, Fla.

Face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated guests in both outdoor and indoor locations.

Guests aged 2 and up who are not fully vaccinated "will be expected to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters," reads a statement on Disney's website.

The coverings will still be required in certain locations, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks will remain mandatory for everyone on enclosed Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner.

Current rules will remain in effect through Wednesday. That means "neck gaiters, open-chin, triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face covering," according to Disney's website.

There are no protocols for determining who is and is not vaccinated, meaning guests are using the honor system.

The website for Disneyland, located in Anaheim, CA, differs slightly. It says

"Face coverings are required for all guests while indoors, including on many attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles, regardless of vaccination status," says that park's website.

The company says it will continue its ongoing commitment to cleanliness and sanitation across the park. It also says the rules remain subject to change at any time without notice.

