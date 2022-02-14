Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 14, 2022 / 2:24 PM

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster improves vaccine effectiveness, study finds

By Sommer Brokaw
1/3
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster improves vaccine effectiveness, study finds
Eugenio Brito, vice president of Bodegas of America, receives a Pfizer vaccination shot at an event to announce five new walk-in pop-up vaccination sites for New York City Bodega, grocery store and supermarket workers. File Photo by Mike Segar/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster improves full vaccination effectiveness for warding off infection and hospitalization after one month, a new study shows.

The Kaiser Permanente study published Monday in The Lancet Regional Health Americas found effectiveness for preventing infection and hospitalization of the booster or third dose of vaccine was higher than that seen one month after receiving full vaccination or two doses.

Advertisement

After two doses, vaccine effectiveness of 85% during the first month declined to 49% seven months or more after vaccination, but effectiveness against hospitalization was 90% and did not wane, except in immunocompromised individuals and those over age 75.

In immunocompromised individuals, the protection against hospitalization decreased to 74% seven months after full vaccination, and in individuals age 75 and older, it was 77%.

RELATED Novavax seeks FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine

The third dose booster effectiveness was 88% against infection and 97% against hospitalization within the first three months after vaccination.

"What we see from this research is that the public health impact of a third dose to prevent severe disease is substantial," said Sara Y. Tartof, an epidemiologist with the Kaiser Permanente Southern California Department of Research and Evaluation, in a statement.

Advertisement

The study evaluated electronic health records of 3.1 million members of Kaiser Permanente Southern California from Dec. 14, 2020, and Dec. 5, 2021. During the study, 197,535 (6.3%) patients had COVID-19 diagnosis, and of those, 15,786 (8%) were admitted to the hospital.

RELATED FDA gives full approval to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

The predominant variant during the study period was Delta, not Omicron.

Last month, researchers found that antibodies that can counter the Omicron variant are still present in the body four months after the Pfizer booster shot, in a preliminary report from scientists working for the vaccine maker and the University of Texas Medical Branch.

Also, last month, Pfizer announced it launched a study on a COVID-19 vaccine tweaked to fight Omicron variant, and the next day Moderna announced it had launched a similar trial.

RELATED Study: Exercise right after flu or COVID-19 vaccine may boost antibodies

Another study on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine published last week in JAMA Pediatrics found that pregnant people who receive the COVID-19 vaccine during their first or second trimester are not at risk for preterm delivery or other birth complications.

In December, a Johnson & Johnson study found its booster shot was 85% effective against preventing COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

The same month Moderna announced that preliminary data show its booster shot significantly increases the number of disease-fighting antibodies against the Omicron variant compared to fully vaccinated persons who have not received the third dose.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Valentine's chocolates may benefit heart health
Health News // 1 hour ago
Valentine's chocolates may benefit heart health
Giving dark chocolate to your sweetheart on Valentine's Day may be a win-win emotionally and physically, an expert suggests.
Study: Exercise right after flu or COVID-19 vaccine may boost antibodies
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Exercise right after flu or COVID-19 vaccine may boost antibodies
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Ninety minutes of light-to-moderate exercise directly after flu or COVID-19 vaccination may boost antibody response, a new study found.
Those most likely to benefit from mobile health apps are unlikely to use them
Health News // 2 hours ago
Those most likely to benefit from mobile health apps are unlikely to use them
Mobile health apps can help older Americans but only about four in 10 use them, and those most likely to benefit are least likely to take advantage of them, a new survey reveals.
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Health News // 3 hours ago
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Dry, cracked heels are common in the winter, but there are several ways to prevent and treat the problem, a skin specialist says.
Erectile dysfunction drugs may help cognitive decline
Health News // 3 hours ago
Erectile dysfunction drugs may help cognitive decline
Viagra-like drugs might do more than rejuvenate sex lives: A new study suggests that medications for erectile dysfunction may also help treat vascular dementia.
FDA panel rejects drug tested only in China for lung cancer
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA panel rejects drug tested only in China for lung cancer
A new lung cancer drug that has only been tested in China was soundly rejected by an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday.
Telehealth may benefit patients with psychiatric conditions
Health News // 3 days ago
Telehealth may benefit patients with psychiatric conditions
Telehealth took off during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a new study shows even people with serious mental health conditions can benefit from online appointments.
People with spinal cord injuries at higher risk for depression
Health News // 3 days ago
People with spinal cord injuries at higher risk for depression
Adults with spinal cord injuries have a high risk of depression, anxiety and other mental health issues -- and chronic pain is a major factor, according to a new study.
COVID-19 damages placenta, raising risks for stillbirth
Health News // 3 days ago
COVID-19 damages placenta, raising risks for stillbirth
Pregnant women who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 are at greater risk for delivering stillborn babies, and new research provides important clues about why.
Study shows heartburn drug ingredient has small effect against COVID-19
Health News // 3 days ago
Study shows heartburn drug ingredient has small effect against COVID-19
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- An over-the-counter drug that initially showed some promise in treating COVID-19, and prompted further study, has shown to be less effective than researchers hoped.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Erectile dysfunction drugs may help cognitive decline
Erectile dysfunction drugs may help cognitive decline
FDA panel rejects drug tested only in China for lung cancer
FDA panel rejects drug tested only in China for lung cancer
People with spinal cord injuries at higher risk for depression
People with spinal cord injuries at higher risk for depression
Study shows heartburn drug ingredient has small effect against COVID-19
Study shows heartburn drug ingredient has small effect against COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement