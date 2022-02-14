Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 14, 2022 / 1:24 PM

Valentine's chocolates may benefit heart health

By HealthDay News
Valentine's chocolates may benefit heart health
Dark chocolate contains antioxidants (specifically flavanols), which have been shown to have a relationship with lower blood pressure, risk of stroke and coronary heart disease. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Giving dark chocolate to your sweetheart on Valentine's Day may be a win-win emotionally and physically, an expert suggests.

But it's important to keep any potential health benefits in perspective, noted Lizzy Davis, an assistant professor of nutrition sciences at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Advertisement

"What is healthy for one person may not be healthy for another," she said in a university news release. "However, remember that chocolate, in its purest form, comes from a tree. For this reason, there are some health/nutrition benefits to chocolate."

Dark chocolate is the healthiest kind of chocolate, according to Davis.

RELATED COVID-19 may cause long-term heart problems

"Some of the health benefits are that it contains antioxidants (specifically flavanols), which have been shown to have a relationship with lower blood pressure, risk of stroke and coronary heart disease," she explained.

Davis also pointed out that some research suggests that magnesium in chocolate may explain premenstrual cravings , and pregnant women might crave chocolate for its iron.

However, she emphasized that you should not use chocolate to get your daily intake of these nutrients.

RELATED AHA News: Low-income Americans at higher risk for clogged neck arteries

As for its emotional effect, Davis explained that chocolate is made from cocoa beans, which contain tryptophan and phenylethylamine, chemicals connected with improved mood and happiness. They can also make you feel energized.

Advertisement

"These are even coined the 'love drug' because they mimic the emotions a person feels when experiencing love," she said.

Davis explained that the differences between dark chocolate, milk chocolate and white chocolate have to do with the amount of chocolate liquor they contain. This mixture of cocoa powder and cocoa butter is chocolate in its most concentrated form.

RELATED 1 in 3 older adults develops new health problems after COVID-19, study finds

Davis said dark chocolate has the most amount of chocolate liquor, with the addition of some sugar, while milk chocolate has some of the chocolate liquor with sugar and milk.

"On some fancier chocolate packages, you will see a percentage, which represents the percentage of chocolate liquor to these 'other' ingredients," she said. "Interestingly, white chocolate contains only the cocoa butter with the addition of milk and sugar, but does not contain the other component of the chocolate liquor and cocoa powder."

More information

For more on chocolate and health, go to the American Heart Association.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Exercise right after flu or COVID-19 vaccine may boost antibodies
Health News // 30 minutes ago
Study: Exercise right after flu or COVID-19 vaccine may boost antibodies
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Ninety minutes of light-to-moderate exercise directly after flu or COVID-19 vaccination may boost antibody response, a new study found.
Those most likely to benefit from mobile health apps are unlikely to use them
Health News // 1 hour ago
Those most likely to benefit from mobile health apps are unlikely to use them
Mobile health apps can help older Americans but only about four in 10 use them, and those most likely to benefit are least likely to take advantage of them, a new survey reveals.
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Health News // 1 hour ago
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Dry, cracked heels are common in the winter, but there are several ways to prevent and treat the problem, a skin specialist says.
Erection dysfunction drugs may help cognitive decline
Health News // 2 hours ago
Erection dysfunction drugs may help cognitive decline
Viagra-like drugs might do more than rejuvenate sex lives: A new study suggests that medications for erectile dysfunction may also help treat vascular dementia.
FDA panel rejects drug tested only in China for lung cancer
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA panel rejects drug tested only in China for lung cancer
A new lung cancer drug that has only been tested in China was soundly rejected by an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday.
Telehealth may benefit patients with psychiatric conditions
Health News // 3 days ago
Telehealth may benefit patients with psychiatric conditions
Telehealth took off during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a new study shows even people with serious mental health conditions can benefit from online appointments.
People with spinal cord injuries at higher risk for depression
Health News // 3 days ago
People with spinal cord injuries at higher risk for depression
Adults with spinal cord injuries have a high risk of depression, anxiety and other mental health issues -- and chronic pain is a major factor, according to a new study.
COVID-19 damages placenta, raising risks for stillbirth
Health News // 3 days ago
COVID-19 damages placenta, raising risks for stillbirth
Pregnant women who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 are at greater risk for delivering stillborn babies, and new research provides important clues about why.
Study shows heartburn drug ingredient has small effect against COVID-19
Health News // 3 days ago
Study shows heartburn drug ingredient has small effect against COVID-19
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- An over-the-counter drug that initially showed some promise in treating COVID-19, and prompted further study, has shown to be less effective than researchers hoped.
Study: Sleep-wake cycle affects levels of protein tied to Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Sleep-wake cycle affects levels of protein tied to Alzheimer's disease
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The brain's ability to process a protein closely linked to Alzheimer's disease relies on the body's circadian cycle, a study published Thursday by PLOS Genetics found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Dermatologist offers tips to prevent dry, cracked heels
Erection dysfunction drugs may help cognitive decline
Erection dysfunction drugs may help cognitive decline
FDA panel rejects drug tested only in China for lung cancer
FDA panel rejects drug tested only in China for lung cancer
Study shows heartburn drug ingredient has small effect against COVID-19
Study shows heartburn drug ingredient has small effect against COVID-19
COVID-19 may cause long-term heart problems
COVID-19 may cause long-term heart problems
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement