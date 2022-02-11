Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 11, 2022 / 10:24 AM

People with spinal cord injuries at higher risk for depression

By HealthDay News
People with spinal cord injuries at higher risk for depression
Chronic pain had a greater influence on mental health problems than living with the spinal cord injury itself, according to new research. Photo by stevepb/Pixabay

Adults with spinal cord injuries have a high risk of depression, anxiety and other mental health issues -- and chronic pain is a major factor, according to a new study.

Researchers analyzed private insurance claims from more than 9,000 U.S. adults with a traumatic spinal cord injury and more than 1 million people without injuries.

Advertisement

Their study found that mental health disorders had been diagnosed in 59% of adults with spinal cord injuries, compared with 31% of those in the general population.

"Improved clinical efforts are needed to facilitate screening of, and early treatment for, both chronic pain and psychological health in this higher-risk population," said study lead author Mark Peterson, an associate professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Michigan Medicine-University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

RELATED Electrical stimulation may restore movement after spinal cord paralysis

The findings echo previous research linking spinal cord injuries to mental health conditions.

The researchers also found that chronic pain was strongly associated with post-traumatic stress disorder, substance use disorders and other mental health conditions.

In most cases, chronic pain had a greater influence on mental health problems than living with the spinal cord injury itself, according to the findings.

RELATED Vibration device may help ease resting tremors in Parkinson's disease

They show that doctors should monitor for spinal cord patients for mental health conditions and refer them for treatment if necessary, researchers said.

Advertisement

They said a lack of insurance coverage and limited available services are barriers to stepped-up screening and earlier mental health treatment.

"Stakeholders need to work together to lobby for more federal research funding and special policy amendments to ensure adequate and long-term insurance coverage for both physical and mental health to meet the needs of folks living with spinal cord injuries," Peterson said in a university news release.

RELATED Blood pressure during surgery may be crucial after spinal cord injury

The study was published recently in the journal Spinal Cord.

More information

For more on spinal cord injury, see the U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

COVID-19 damages placenta, raising risks for stillbirth
Health News // 31 minutes ago
COVID-19 damages placenta, raising risks for stillbirth
Pregnant women who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 are at greater risk for delivering stillborn babies, and new research provides important clues about why.
Study shows heartburn drug ingredient has small effect against COVID-19
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study shows heartburn drug ingredient has small effect against COVID-19
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- An over-the-counter drug that initially showed some promise in treating COVID-19, and prompted further study, has shown to be less effective than researchers hoped.
Study: Sleep-wake cycle affects levels of protein tied to Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study: Sleep-wake cycle affects levels of protein tied to Alzheimer's disease
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The brain's ability to process a protein closely linked to Alzheimer's disease relies on the body's circadian cycle, a study published Thursday by PLOS Genetics found.
CDC proposes new guidelines for prescribing opioid painkillers
Health News // 21 hours ago
CDC proposes new guidelines for prescribing opioid painkillers
Proposed changes to voluntary federal guidelines for prescribing opioid painkillers emphasize that doctors should first try other treatments for acute and chronic pain.
Fewer than 30% of U.S. workers have paid sick leave protected by state law, study finds
Health News // 22 hours ago
Fewer than 30% of U.S. workers have paid sick leave protected by state law, study finds
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Fewer than 30% of workers in the United States have paid sick leave protected by state law, an analysis published Thursday by American Journal of Preventive Medicine found.
Lethal combos of opioids, cocaine, meth hit Black communities hardest
Health News // 22 hours ago
Lethal combos of opioids, cocaine, meth hit Black communities hardest
Combined use of opioids and stimulant drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine can be deadly, and in the United States Black communities have been hit especially hard by this lethal combo, new research indicates.
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doesn't raise risk for pregnancy complications, study finds
Health News // 23 hours ago
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doesn't raise risk for pregnancy complications, study finds
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Pregnant people who become vaccinated for COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech formulation during their first or second trimester are not at risk for preterm delivery or other birth complications, a study says.
COVID-19 may cause long-term heart problems
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 may cause long-term heart problems
New research supports the notion that COVID-19 can cause long-term heart problems.
COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy brings baby long-term protection
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy brings baby long-term protection
Babies whose moms were vaccinated during pregnancy against COVID-19 have long-lasting antibody protection, a new study finds.
AHA News: Low-income Americans at higher risk for clogged neck arteries
Health News // 1 day ago
AHA News: Low-income Americans at higher risk for clogged neck arteries
People making less than $35,000 a year may be more likely to have carotid artery stenosis, a leading cause of stroke, a new study found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Sleep-wake cycle affects levels of protein tied to Alzheimer's disease
Study: Sleep-wake cycle affects levels of protein tied to Alzheimer's disease
COVID-19 may cause long-term heart problems
COVID-19 may cause long-term heart problems
CDC proposes new guidelines for prescribing opioid painkillers
CDC proposes new guidelines for prescribing opioid painkillers
COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy brings baby long-term protection
COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy brings baby long-term protection
1 in 3 older adults develops new health problems after COVID-19, study finds
1 in 3 older adults develops new health problems after COVID-19, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement