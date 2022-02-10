Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 10, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doesn't raise risk for pregnancy complications, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
1/3
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doesn't raise risk for pregnancy complications, study finds
Pregnant people given the shot do not experience more birth complications than those who are unvaccinated, a new study has found. File photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Pregnant people who become vaccinated for COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech formulation during their first or second trimester are not at risk for preterm delivery or other birth complications, a study published Thursday by JAMA Pediatrics found.

In an analysis of health data from more than 24,000 newborns in Israel, about two-thirds of whom were born to people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during pregnancy, rates of preterm birth were similar -- about 5% -- for vaccinated and unvaccinated parents, the data showed.

Advertisement

In addition, about 3% of newborns in both groups were delivered small for gestational age or with a low birth weight, the researchers said.

Similar numbers of babies born to vaccinated and unvaccinated people were hospitalized immediately after birth or during infancy, and rates of congenital abnormalities and infant mortality were essentially the same between the two groups, according to the researchers.

RELATED Study confirms risks of COVID-19 in pregnancy for unvaccinated mothers, babies

"The results suggest that there is no need to postpone vaccination until delivery or to wait until after the first trimester," study co-author Inbal Goldshtein told UPI in an email.

An analysis of data for more than 2,000 babies born to people vaccinated during their first trimester of pregnancy also found no differences in the health of newborns delivered by vaccinated and unvaccinated parents, she said.

Advertisement

Vaccination "is safe during all phases of pregnancy," said Goldshtein, a biostatistician at Tel Aviv University in Israel.

RELATED COVID-19 vaccine doesn't raise odds of premature birth

Babies born to people who had COVID-19 at any point during their pregnancies are at increased risk for preterm, or premature, birth as well as having low birth weight and other complications, research suggests.

In addition, studies to date have indicated that vaccination during pregnancy is safe for most people.

Because of the risks associated with COVID-19 for pregnant people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccination for those who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant.

RELATED CDC: COVID-19 vaccines safe in pregnant people, those who breastfeed

Pregnant people who become vaccinated may even pass immunity from the shot to their newborns, according to recent studies.

Goldshtein and her colleagues compared birth outcomes for 24,288 newborns, 16,697 of whom were exposed to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during the first or second trimester of gestation.

Although the study did not include pregnant people given the Moderna vaccine, as it was not available in Israel at the time, "there is no reason to assume any difference in safety profile between these similar vaccines," Goldshtein said.

Both vaccines are formulated using mRNA technology and are delivered in two doses during the initial phase.

Advertisement

The findings "are incredibly positive and reassuring news for women who are pregnant or planning pregnancy and have concerns or face the time to get another booster dose," Goldshtein told UPI.

"They can now make an informed decision including both safety for the mother and infant," she said.

Latest Headlines

COVID-19 may cause long-term heart problems
Health News // 1 hour ago
COVID-19 may cause long-term heart problems
New research supports the notion that COVID-19 can cause long-term heart problems.
COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy brings baby long-term protection
Health News // 2 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy brings baby long-term protection
Babies whose moms were vaccinated during pregnancy against COVID-19 have long-lasting antibody protection, a new study finds.
AHA News: Low-income Americans at higher risk for clogged neck arteries
Health News // 8 hours ago
AHA News: Low-income Americans at higher risk for clogged neck arteries
People making less than $35,000 a year may be more likely to have carotid artery stenosis, a leading cause of stroke, a new study found.
Robust gut microbiota may improve brain function
Health News // 10 hours ago
Robust gut microbiota may improve brain function
New research shows that folks with a more robust balance of bacteria in their gut are more likely to perform well on tests of standard thinking skills including attention, flexibility, self-control and memory.
1 in 3 older adults develops new health problems after COVID-19, study finds
Health News // 17 hours ago
1 in 3 older adults develops new health problems after COVID-19, study finds
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Nearly one in three older adults with COVID-19 develops at least one new health condition that needs medical attention in the months after initial infection, a study published Wednesday by BMJ found.
Pandemic lockdowns didn't disrupt preschoolers' language learning
Health News // 19 hours ago
Pandemic lockdowns didn't disrupt preschoolers' language learning
The pandemic has dramatically disrupted kids' normal routines, but a new study suggests the initial lockdowns of 2020 did not necessarily hinder preschoolers' language development.
Chinese researchers develop 4-minute COVID-19 test
Health News // 22 hours ago
Chinese researchers develop 4-minute COVID-19 test
A new coronavirus test that provides results within 4 minutes is as accurate as a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) lab test, according to the Chinese scientists who developed it.
Obesity can lower testosterone in teen boys, but weight-loss surgery may help
Health News // 23 hours ago
Obesity can lower testosterone in teen boys, but weight-loss surgery may help
A small new study says weight-loss surgery can reverse low testosterone in obese teen boys, improving fertility and sexual functioning.
COVID-19 could trigger more disabling strokes
Health News // 23 hours ago
COVID-19 could trigger more disabling strokes
Strokes caused by COVID-19 appear to be more disabling and deadly than those not associated with the infectious disease, a new study finds.
New contraceptive could trap sperm in natural gel state
Health News // 1 day ago
New contraceptive could trap sperm in natural gel state
Researchers have found a way to trap sperm in semen's natural gel state, and they believe their findings could point the way to a new type of birth control.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drug blocks immune reactions that lead to COVID-19 lung damage, study finds
Drug blocks immune reactions that lead to COVID-19 lung damage, study finds
1 in 3 older adults develops new health problems after COVID-19, study finds
1 in 3 older adults develops new health problems after COVID-19, study finds
Study: Technology used for COVID-19 vaccines slows tumor growth in liver cancer
Study: Technology used for COVID-19 vaccines slows tumor growth in liver cancer
Robust gut microbiota may improve brain function
Robust gut microbiota may improve brain function
4 in 10 U.S. adults affected by heart issues since pandemic started
4 in 10 U.S. adults affected by heart issues since pandemic started
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement