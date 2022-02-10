Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 10, 2022 / 9:38 AM

COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy brings baby long-term protection

By HealthDay News
COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy brings baby long-term protection
At six months of age, 16 of 28 infants (57%) born to mothers vaccinated against COVID-19 still had detectable antibody levels, compared with one of 12 (8%) born to unvaccinated infected mothers, a new study found. Photo courtesy of Max Pixel.

Babies whose moms were vaccinated during pregnancy against COVID-19 have long-lasting antibody protection, a new study finds.

"Many interested parties from parents to pediatricians want to know how long maternal antibodies persist in infants after vaccination, and now we can provide some answers," said co-senior study author Dr. Andrea Edlow. She is a specialist in maternal-fetal medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), in Boston.

Advertisement

For the study, Edlow and her team compared babies born to women who had received two doses of an mRNA vaccine with those born to unvaccinated mothers who were infected with COVID-19 at 20 to 32 weeks of pregnancy. That's the period when the transfer of antibodies from mother to fetus is at its highest.

At delivery, antibody levels were higher in vaccinated mothers and their umbilical cord blood than in the unvaccinated, infected mothers.

RELATED Study: Using sugar-free chewing gum during pregnancy lowers risk for preterm births

At two months of age, 48 of 49 infants (98%) born to vaccinated moms had detectable levels of the protective Immunoglobulin G (IgG), the most common antibody found in blood.

At six months of age, 16 of 28 infants (57%) born to vaccinated mothers still had detectable IgG levels, compared with one of 12 (8%) born to unvaccinated infected mothers, according to the report published online recently in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Advertisement

While Edlow said it's still unclear how high antibody levels need to be to completely protect an infant from COVID-19, anti-spike IgG levels protect from serious illness.

RELATED Study: Placenta may block COVID-19 transmission to babies during pregnancy

"The durability of the antibody response here shows vaccination not only provides lasting protection for mothers but also antibodies that persist in a majority of infants to at least 6 months of age," she said in a hospital news release.

The researchers hope these and other recent findings will provide incentive for pregnant women to get vaccinated, especially with the emergence of new variants of concern like Omicron.

Co-senior study author Galit Alter, of the Ragon Institute of MGH, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard, noted that pregnant women are at extremely high risk for serious complications from COVID-19.

RELATED 'Living' cells in breast milk may provide clues to cancer risk, researchers say

"And given the lag in development of COVID-19 vaccines for infants, these data should motivate mothers to get vaccinated and even boosted during pregnancy to empower their babies' defenses against COVID," Alter said.

More information

For more about vaccination during pregnancy, visit the March of Dimes.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

AHA News: Low-income Americans at higher risk for clogged neck arteries
Health News // 7 hours ago
AHA News: Low-income Americans at higher risk for clogged neck arteries
People making less than $35,000 a year may be more likely to have carotid artery stenosis, a leading cause of stroke, a new study found.
Robust gut microbiota may improve brain function
Health News // 9 hours ago
Robust gut microbiota may improve brain function
New research shows that folks with a more robust balance of bacteria in their gut are more likely to perform well on tests of standard thinking skills including attention, flexibility, self-control and memory.
1 in 3 older adults develops new health problems after COVID-19, study finds
Health News // 15 hours ago
1 in 3 older adults develops new health problems after COVID-19, study finds
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Nearly one in three older adults with COVID-19 develops at least one new health condition that needs medical attention in the months after initial infection, a study published Wednesday by BMJ found.
Pandemic lockdowns didn't disrupt preschoolers' language learning
Health News // 18 hours ago
Pandemic lockdowns didn't disrupt preschoolers' language learning
The pandemic has dramatically disrupted kids' normal routines, but a new study suggests the initial lockdowns of 2020 did not necessarily hinder preschoolers' language development.
Chinese researchers develop 4-minute COVID-19 test
Health News // 21 hours ago
Chinese researchers develop 4-minute COVID-19 test
A new coronavirus test that provides results within 4 minutes is as accurate as a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) lab test, according to the Chinese scientists who developed it.
Obesity can lower testosterone in teen boys, but weight-loss surgery may help
Health News // 21 hours ago
Obesity can lower testosterone in teen boys, but weight-loss surgery may help
A small new study says weight-loss surgery can reverse low testosterone in obese teen boys, improving fertility and sexual functioning.
COVID-19 could trigger more disabling strokes
Health News // 22 hours ago
COVID-19 could trigger more disabling strokes
Strokes caused by COVID-19 appear to be more disabling and deadly than those not associated with the infectious disease, a new study finds.
New contraceptive could trap sperm in natural gel state
Health News // 22 hours ago
New contraceptive could trap sperm in natural gel state
Researchers have found a way to trap sperm in semen's natural gel state, and they believe their findings could point the way to a new type of birth control.
Over-the-counter pain relievers may increase tinnitus risk, study finds
Health News // 23 hours ago
Over-the-counter pain relievers may increase tinnitus risk, study finds
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Frequent use of over-the-counter pain relievers, including aspirin and acetaminophen, increases a person's risk for tinnitus, a study published Wednesday by the Journal of General Internal Medicine found.
Treatments may ease seasonal affective disorder
Health News // 23 hours ago
Treatments may ease seasonal affective disorder
Though the days are getting noticeably longer, if you're feeling down this winter, you might have a form of depression called seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drug blocks immune reactions that lead to COVID-19 lung damage, study finds
Drug blocks immune reactions that lead to COVID-19 lung damage, study finds
1 in 3 older adults develops new health problems after COVID-19, study finds
1 in 3 older adults develops new health problems after COVID-19, study finds
Study: Technology used for COVID-19 vaccines slows tumor growth in liver cancer
Study: Technology used for COVID-19 vaccines slows tumor growth in liver cancer
4 in 10 U.S. adults affected by heart issues since pandemic started
4 in 10 U.S. adults affected by heart issues since pandemic started
Robust gut microbiota may improve brain function
Robust gut microbiota may improve brain function
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement