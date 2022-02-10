Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 10, 2022 / 10:32 AM

COVID-19 may cause long-term heart problems

By HealthDay News
COVID-19 may cause long-term heart problems
COVID-19 patients are at increased risk for heart rhythm problems, inflammation, blood clots, stroke, coronary artery disease, heart attack, heart failure and death for at least a year after infection. Photo by ronstik/Shutterstock

New research supports the notion that COVID-19 can cause long-term heart problems.

The analysis of U.S. health data found COVID-19 patients are at increased risk of heart complications for at least a year after infection.

Advertisement

Those complications include heart rhythm problems, inflammation, blood clots, stroke, coronary artery disease, heart attack, heart failure and death, according to findings published recently in the journal Nature Medicine.

"For people who were clearly at risk for a heart condition before becoming infected with SARS-CoV-2, the findings suggest that COVID-19 may amplify the risk," said senior author Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, an assistant professor of medicine at Washington University in St. Louis. "But most remarkably, people who have never had any heart problems and were considered low-risk are also developing heart problems after COVID-19."

RELATED COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy brings baby long-term protection

That includes young and old, men and women, people of all races, people with obesity and those without. It includes people with and without diabetes, those with a history of heart disease and those with none. It also includes people with mild COVID-19 infections as well as those who were hospitalized with severe disease, Al-Aly said.

Advertisement

For the study, his team analyzed U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health system data on nearly 154,000 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020, and Jan. 15, 2021, and survived the first 30 days of the disease.

Very few were immunized because COVID-19 vaccines were not yet widely available when the data were collected.

RELATED 1 in 3 older adults develops new health problems after COVID-19, study finds

Those patients were compared with more than 5.6 million patients who did not have COVID-19 during the period and with more than 5.8 million patients seen by the VA health system before the pandemic (March 2018 through January 2019).

The researchers found that in the year after they were infected, COVID-19 patients had a 4% higher rate of heart disease -- including heart failure and death -- than those who did not have COVID-19.

"Some people may think 4% is a small number, but it's not, given the magnitude of the pandemic," Al-Aly said in a university news release. He is also chief of the Research and Education Service at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System.

RELATED COVID-19 could trigger more disabling strokes

That translates to roughly 3 million Americans who have heart complications due to COVID-19.

Compared to the control groups, COVID-19 patients had a 72% higher risk of coronary artery disease 63% higher risk of heart attack, and 52% higher risk of stroke. Overall, these patients had a 55% higher risk of a major adverse cardiovascular event that includes heart attack, stroke and death.

Advertisement

More than 380 million people worldwide have had COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

"Consequently, COVID-19 infections have, thus far, contributed to 15 million new cases of heart disease worldwide," Al-Aly said. "This is quite significant. For anyone who has had an infection, it is essential that heart health be an integral part of post-acute COVID care."

Besides heart issues, COVID can also lead to other complications known collectively as long COVID.

Al-Aly said the findings highlight the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as a way to prevent heart damage.

More information

The American Heart Association has more on COVID-19.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doesn't raise risk for pregnancy complications, study finds
Health News // 42 minutes ago
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doesn't raise risk for pregnancy complications, study finds
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Pregnant people who become vaccinated for COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech formulation during their first or second trimester are not at risk for preterm delivery or other birth complications, a study says.
COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy brings baby long-term protection
Health News // 2 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy brings baby long-term protection
Babies whose moms were vaccinated during pregnancy against COVID-19 have long-lasting antibody protection, a new study finds.
AHA News: Low-income Americans at higher risk for clogged neck arteries
Health News // 8 hours ago
AHA News: Low-income Americans at higher risk for clogged neck arteries
People making less than $35,000 a year may be more likely to have carotid artery stenosis, a leading cause of stroke, a new study found.
Robust gut microbiota may improve brain function
Health News // 10 hours ago
Robust gut microbiota may improve brain function
New research shows that folks with a more robust balance of bacteria in their gut are more likely to perform well on tests of standard thinking skills including attention, flexibility, self-control and memory.
1 in 3 older adults develops new health problems after COVID-19, study finds
Health News // 17 hours ago
1 in 3 older adults develops new health problems after COVID-19, study finds
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Nearly one in three older adults with COVID-19 develops at least one new health condition that needs medical attention in the months after initial infection, a study published Wednesday by BMJ found.
Pandemic lockdowns didn't disrupt preschoolers' language learning
Health News // 19 hours ago
Pandemic lockdowns didn't disrupt preschoolers' language learning
The pandemic has dramatically disrupted kids' normal routines, but a new study suggests the initial lockdowns of 2020 did not necessarily hinder preschoolers' language development.
Chinese researchers develop 4-minute COVID-19 test
Health News // 22 hours ago
Chinese researchers develop 4-minute COVID-19 test
A new coronavirus test that provides results within 4 minutes is as accurate as a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) lab test, according to the Chinese scientists who developed it.
Obesity can lower testosterone in teen boys, but weight-loss surgery may help
Health News // 23 hours ago
Obesity can lower testosterone in teen boys, but weight-loss surgery may help
A small new study says weight-loss surgery can reverse low testosterone in obese teen boys, improving fertility and sexual functioning.
COVID-19 could trigger more disabling strokes
Health News // 23 hours ago
COVID-19 could trigger more disabling strokes
Strokes caused by COVID-19 appear to be more disabling and deadly than those not associated with the infectious disease, a new study finds.
New contraceptive could trap sperm in natural gel state
Health News // 1 day ago
New contraceptive could trap sperm in natural gel state
Researchers have found a way to trap sperm in semen's natural gel state, and they believe their findings could point the way to a new type of birth control.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drug blocks immune reactions that lead to COVID-19 lung damage, study finds
Drug blocks immune reactions that lead to COVID-19 lung damage, study finds
1 in 3 older adults develops new health problems after COVID-19, study finds
1 in 3 older adults develops new health problems after COVID-19, study finds
Study: Technology used for COVID-19 vaccines slows tumor growth in liver cancer
Study: Technology used for COVID-19 vaccines slows tumor growth in liver cancer
Robust gut microbiota may improve brain function
Robust gut microbiota may improve brain function
4 in 10 U.S. adults affected by heart issues since pandemic started
4 in 10 U.S. adults affected by heart issues since pandemic started
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement