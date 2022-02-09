Treatments may ease seasonal affective disorder

Though the days are getting noticeably longer, if you're feeling down this winter, you might have a form of depression called seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.
SAD, which typically begins as daylight shrinks in the fall, affects about 5% of U.S. adults. It's more common in women than in men, and in people with a history of depression. It can cause sluggishness, sleeplessness, over-eating and weight gain, according to Dr. Riley Manion of Penn State Health Medical Group-Prospect, in Columbia, Pa.