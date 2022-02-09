Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 9, 2022 / 10:15 AM

Treatments may ease seasonal affective disorder

By HealthDay News
Treatments may ease seasonal affective disorder
Seasonal affective disorder affects about 5% of U.S. adults. Photo by silviarita/Pixabay

Though the days are getting noticeably longer, if you're feeling down this winter, you might have a form of depression called seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.

SAD, which typically begins as daylight shrinks in the fall, affects about 5% of U.S. adults. It's more common in women than in men, and in people with a history of depression. It can cause sluggishness, sleeplessness, over-eating and weight gain, according to Dr. Riley Manion of Penn State Health Medical Group-Prospect, in Columbia, Pa.

Advertisement

Manion outlined a number of treatments for SAD.

One remedy is using a light therapy box that approximates sunlight by providing exposure to 10,000 lux of light. Patients sit 16 to 24 inches away from the box and absorb the rays for 20 to 30 minutes.

RELATED Disabled Americans report high levels of distress during pandemic

Manion suggested talking with your doctor before using a light therapy box, because it usually isn't covered by insurance.

Another option is talk therapy.

People with SAD often avoid social activities that might make them feel better, but going to "counseling can help them develop more coping skills," Manion said in a Penn State news release.

RELATED Suicides by drug overdose rising among teens, young adults, seniors

Therapists can help people with SAD change negative thought patterns and become more active socially.

Advertisement

Some people with SAD take extra vitamin D supplements to replace levels usually obtained from sunlight. And doctors sometimes prescribe antidepressants to people with more severe cases of SAD, Manion noted.

As the days get longer, symptoms will ease for many people. But Manion said it's best to be ready before SAD season starts next fall.

RELATED Colleges struggle to recruit therapists for students in crisis

Start when you set your clock back one hour in November. "Take a vitamin D supplement or start your light therapy," she recommended.

More information

There's more on SAD at the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Over-the-counter pain relievers may increase tinnitus risk, study finds
Health News // 5 minutes ago
Over-the-counter pain relievers may increase tinnitus risk, study finds
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Frequent use of over-the-counter pain relievers, including aspirin and acetaminophen, increases a person's risk for tinnitus, a study published Wednesday by the Journal of General Internal Medicine found.
Study: Technology used for COVID-19 vaccines slows tumor growth in liver cancer
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Technology used for COVID-19 vaccines slows tumor growth in liver cancer
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- An approach using mRNA, the same technology used in two of the three currently available COVID-19 vaccines, suppresses tumor growth in liver cancer, a study published Wednesday by Nature Communications found.
Disabled Americans report high levels of distress during pandemic
Health News // 20 hours ago
Disabled Americans report high levels of distress during pandemic
Loneliness, isolation and fears about contracting COVID-19 have turned life upside down for people with disabilities, causing high levels of depression and anxiety, a new survey finds.
Healthy diet changes could add 10 years to life expectancy, study finds
Health News // 21 hours ago
Healthy diet changes could add 10 years to life expectancy, study finds
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Young adults in the United States can add more than a decade to their life expectancy by changing from a typical Western diet to one that includes more legumes, whole grains and nuts, and less red and processed meat.
Genetic variants could hold the key to treatments for acne
Health News // 21 hours ago
Genetic variants could hold the key to treatments for acne
The discovery of new genetic variants associated with acne could help doctors identify people at high risk and perhaps point the way to new treatments.
Drug blocks immune reactions that lead to COVID-19 lung damage, study finds
Health News // 23 hours ago
Drug blocks immune reactions that lead to COVID-19 lung damage, study finds
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The drug disulfiram prevents the immune system from producing certain toxic fibers that help drive development of acute respiratory distress syndrome in severe COVID-19, a study published Tuesday by JCI Insight found.
Study: Male, Black American and obese children face higher risk for severe COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Male, Black American and obese children face higher risk for severe COVID-19
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Children who are male or Black American and those with obesity are at higher risk for severe COVID-19 and a potentially life-threatening complication called MIS-C, a study published by JAMA Network Open found.
Labeling food 'light' in calories may backfire, study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Labeling food 'light' in calories may backfire, study suggests
Participants in a recent study ate more when a meal was labeled "light." They also said they felt less full.
Electrical stimulation may restore movement after spinal cord paralysis
Health News // 1 day ago
Electrical stimulation may restore movement after spinal cord paralysis
Groundbreaking Swiss research may restore motor function by means of carefully targeted electrical stimulation to treat spinal cord injury.
Study: Fewer successful quitters use e-cigarettes compared to other cessation aids
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Fewer successful quitters use e-cigarettes compared to other cessation aids
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Smokers who use e-cigarettes as a strategy to quit the habit tend to be less successful than those who try other methods, such as nicotine replacement therapy or prescription drugs, a Tobacco Control study found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

4 in 10 U.S. adults affected by heart issues since pandemic started
4 in 10 U.S. adults affected by heart issues since pandemic started
Red Cross faces worst blood shortage in a decade
Red Cross faces worst blood shortage in a decade
Healthy diet changes could add 10 years to life expectancy, study finds
Healthy diet changes could add 10 years to life expectancy, study finds
Study: Male, Black American and obese children face higher risk for severe COVID-19
Study: Male, Black American and obese children face higher risk for severe COVID-19
Drug blocks immune reactions that lead to COVID-19 lung damage, study finds
Drug blocks immune reactions that lead to COVID-19 lung damage, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement