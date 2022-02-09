Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 9, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Over-the-counter pain relievers may increase tinnitus risk, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Over-the-counter pain relievers may increase tinnitus risk, study finds
Use of widely available pain relievers may increase a person's risk for tinnitus, according to a new study. Photo by Anemone123/Pixabay

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Frequent use of over-the-counter pain relievers, including aspirin and acetaminophen, increases a person's risk for tinnitus, a study published Wednesday by the Journal of General Internal Medicine found.

People who use non-prescription medications such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, used to treat pain conditions, frequently are at 20% higher risk for developing tinnitus than people who don't use the drugs or use them infrequently, the data showed.

Advertisement

In addition, women age 60 years and younger who use moderate doses of aspirin frequently are 16% more likely to develop the inner-ear disorder than non-users or infrequent users, the researchers said.

Frequent use of low-dose aspirin use did not elevate risk for the disorder, they said.

RELATED Expert: Tinnitus, hearing loss not uncommon in COVID-19 patients

"Our findings suggest that analgesic users may be at higher risk for developing tinnitus," study co-author Dr. Sharon Curhan said in a press release.

Advertisement

"For anyone who is considering taking these types of medications regularly ... consult with a healthcare professional to discuss the risks and benefits and to explore whether there are alternatives to using medication," said Curhan, an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Over-the-counter, or OTC, pain relievers such as aspirin and NSAIDs such as ibuprofen and acetaminophen, are some of the most commonly used medications, according to the National Library of Medicine.

RELATED 1 in 10 Americans has experienced ringing in the ears

Although they can be obtained without a prescription and generally are safe, they still have side effects, Curhan and her colleagues said.

These side effects can be exacerbated with frequent use, including inadvertently exceeding the recommended dose of cold and sinus medications that contain some of the same ingredients, they said.

Still, pain relievers such as NSAIDs can be effective, without the risk for addiction that comes with some prescription medications, research suggests.

RELATED A quarter of NYC adults ages 18-44 report hearing loss

Up to 30% of adults in the United States experience tinnitus, commonly described as "ringing in the ears," often to a disabling degree, according to the American Tinnitus Association.

People with the condition perceive sound when no actual external noise is present, and it can become chronic or long-term, the association says.

Advertisement

Among most people with tinnitus, the cause of their condition is unknown, and the effectiveness of treatments is limited, Curhan said.

RELATED NSAID painkillers less harmful, just as effective as opioid drugs, studies show

In this study of nearly 70,000 women ages 31 to 48 years who were followed for 20 years, participants were asked about their use of over-the-counter pain medications, as well as prescription NSAID COX-2 inhibitors.

Responses revealed that frequent use -- or six to seven days per week -- of moderate-dose aspirin was associated with a 16% higher risk for tinnitus among women ages 60 years and younger, but not among older women, the data showed.

Frequent use of low-dose aspirin, at a dose of 100 milligrams or less, did not increase the risk for tinnitus among women, the researchers said.

However, frequent use of NSAIDs or acetaminophen, another OTC pain reliever, rose the risk for the ear disorder by nearly 20%, they said.

In addition, using prescription COX-2 inhibitors such as celecoxib two or more days per week increased the risk for tinnitus by 20%, according to the researchers.

"OTC analgesics clearly have benefits with short-term use, [but] frequent use of these medications and use over long periods of time may increase the risk of tinnitus and may cause other adverse health effects," Curhan said.

Advertisement

"It is important to take these medications mindfully and to limit their use as much as possible, and to discuss any change in medication use, whether prescription or non-prescription, with your healthcare provider," she said.

Latest Headlines

Treatments may ease seasonal affective disorder
Health News // 49 minutes ago
Treatments may ease seasonal affective disorder
Though the days are getting noticeably longer, if you're feeling down this winter, you might have a form of depression called seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.
Study: Technology used for COVID-19 vaccines slows tumor growth in liver cancer
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Technology used for COVID-19 vaccines slows tumor growth in liver cancer
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- An approach using mRNA, the same technology used in two of the three currently available COVID-19 vaccines, suppresses tumor growth in liver cancer, a study published Wednesday by Nature Communications found.
Disabled Americans report high levels of distress during pandemic
Health News // 20 hours ago
Disabled Americans report high levels of distress during pandemic
Loneliness, isolation and fears about contracting COVID-19 have turned life upside down for people with disabilities, causing high levels of depression and anxiety, a new survey finds.
Healthy diet changes could add 10 years to life expectancy, study finds
Health News // 21 hours ago
Healthy diet changes could add 10 years to life expectancy, study finds
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Young adults in the United States can add more than a decade to their life expectancy by changing from a typical Western diet to one that includes more legumes, whole grains and nuts, and less red and processed meat.
Genetic variants could hold the key to treatments for acne
Health News // 21 hours ago
Genetic variants could hold the key to treatments for acne
The discovery of new genetic variants associated with acne could help doctors identify people at high risk and perhaps point the way to new treatments.
Drug blocks immune reactions that lead to COVID-19 lung damage, study finds
Health News // 23 hours ago
Drug blocks immune reactions that lead to COVID-19 lung damage, study finds
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The drug disulfiram prevents the immune system from producing certain toxic fibers that help drive development of acute respiratory distress syndrome in severe COVID-19, a study published Tuesday by JCI Insight found.
Study: Male, Black American and obese children face higher risk for severe COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Male, Black American and obese children face higher risk for severe COVID-19
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Children who are male or Black American and those with obesity are at higher risk for severe COVID-19 and a potentially life-threatening complication called MIS-C, a study published by JAMA Network Open found.
Labeling food 'light' in calories may backfire, study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Labeling food 'light' in calories may backfire, study suggests
Participants in a recent study ate more when a meal was labeled "light." They also said they felt less full.
Electrical stimulation may restore movement after spinal cord paralysis
Health News // 1 day ago
Electrical stimulation may restore movement after spinal cord paralysis
Groundbreaking Swiss research may restore motor function by means of carefully targeted electrical stimulation to treat spinal cord injury.
Study: Fewer successful quitters use e-cigarettes compared to other cessation aids
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Fewer successful quitters use e-cigarettes compared to other cessation aids
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Smokers who use e-cigarettes as a strategy to quit the habit tend to be less successful than those who try other methods, such as nicotine replacement therapy or prescription drugs, a Tobacco Control study found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

4 in 10 U.S. adults affected by heart issues since pandemic started
4 in 10 U.S. adults affected by heart issues since pandemic started
Red Cross faces worst blood shortage in a decade
Red Cross faces worst blood shortage in a decade
Healthy diet changes could add 10 years to life expectancy, study finds
Healthy diet changes could add 10 years to life expectancy, study finds
Study: Male, Black American and obese children face higher risk for severe COVID-19
Study: Male, Black American and obese children face higher risk for severe COVID-19
Drug blocks immune reactions that lead to COVID-19 lung damage, study finds
Drug blocks immune reactions that lead to COVID-19 lung damage, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement