Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 9, 2022 / 6:30 PM

1 in 3 older adults develops new health problems after COVID-19, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
1/4
1 in 3 older adults develops new health problems after COVID-19, study finds
Older adults appear to be at increased risk for long-term health problems after COVID-19, according to a new study. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Nearly one in three older adults with COVID-19 develops at least one new health condition that needs medical attention in the months after initial infection, a study published Wednesday by BMJ found.

Of more than 133,000 adults age 65 and older diagnosed with COVID-19 before April 1, 2020, 32% sought medical attention after recovery for one or more new or chronic health conditions, the data showed.

Advertisement

Nearly half of these older adults who were hospitalized due to infection developed new, chronic health problems, the researchers said.

About one in five adults in this age group who did not become infected with the virus developed similar health problems during the same period, they said.

RELATED COVID-19 causes mobility, physical declines in older adults, study finds

"Seniors have a significantly higher incidence of [health problems] following infection compared to younger patients," study co-author Dr. Ken Cohen told UPI in an email.

"Respiratory failure with persistent shortness of breath is by far the most frequent" health problem, said Cohen, executive director of translational research at Optum Labs, a medical and science research firm based in Fountain, Colo.

Advertisement

COVID-19 causes declines in mobility and physical strength in older adults, who are at increased risk for infection and severe illness, previous studies have found.

RELATED Breathlessness with 'Long COVID' may point to heart damage

Meanwhile, so-called "long COVID," or symptoms that persist for many months, may lead to long-term breathing and heart disorders, research suggests.

Long COVID has also been compared with chronic fatigue syndrome and linked with memory and mental health problems as well as declines brain and kidney function.

In this analysis of the health of 133,366 adults age 65 or older diagnosed with COVID-19, Cohen and his colleagues recorded any persistent or new health conditions that started 21 days after a participants tested positive for the virus.

RELATED 'Long COVID' symptoms similar to chronic fatigue syndrome, study finds

They compared the health of these participants with that of similarly aged adults who had not been infected and with a group diagnosed with a viral lower respiratory tract illness, such as the flu, they said.

People infected with the virus were nearly 8% more likely to experience lung failure and 6% more likely to suffer from severe fatigue weeks after testing positive than those who were not infected, the data showed.

They also had a just over 4% higher risk for developing high blood pressure and a 3% higher risk for being diagnosed with a mental health disorder, such as anxiety or depression, compared with uninfected adults, the researchers said.

Advertisement

Irregular heartbeats, or arrythmias, and blood-clotting disorders also were more common in seniors who had been infected with the virus, according to the researchers.

However, compared with the group diagnosed with another viral lower respiratory tract illness, only lung failure, dementia and fatigue were common in those with COVID-19, they said.

The findings could provide a snapshot of the scale of future health complications caused by the pandemic, though they do not include data from those infected with newer variants of the virus, such as Delta and Omicron, the researchers said.

They also highlight the importance of becoming vaccinated against COVID-19 for older adults, including getting a booster shot, according to Cohen.

"Throughout the Omicron wave, individuals who have not been vaccinated continue to have significant rates of serious illness and hospitalization," Cohen said.

"Our findings showed that serious illness with hospitalization was associated with a higher rate of [health problems, so] it can therefore be inferred that the rates ... seen in our study would continue to occur in unvaccinated individuals who contract Omicron," he said.

Latest Headlines

Pandemic lockdowns didn't disrupt preschoolers' language learning
Health News // 3 hours ago
Pandemic lockdowns didn't disrupt preschoolers' language learning
The pandemic has dramatically disrupted kids' normal routines, but a new study suggests the initial lockdowns of 2020 did not necessarily hinder preschoolers' language development.
Chinese researchers develop 4-minute COVID-19 test
Health News // 6 hours ago
Chinese researchers develop 4-minute COVID-19 test
A new coronavirus test that provides results within 4 minutes is as accurate as a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) lab test, according to the Chinese scientists who developed it.
Obesity can lower testosterone in teen boys, but weight-loss surgery may help
Health News // 6 hours ago
Obesity can lower testosterone in teen boys, but weight-loss surgery may help
A small new study says weight-loss surgery can reverse low testosterone in obese teen boys, improving fertility and sexual functioning.
COVID-19 could trigger more disabling strokes
Health News // 7 hours ago
COVID-19 could trigger more disabling strokes
Strokes caused by COVID-19 appear to be more disabling and deadly than those not associated with the infectious disease, a new study finds.
New contraceptive could trap sperm in natural gel state
Health News // 7 hours ago
New contraceptive could trap sperm in natural gel state
Researchers have found a way to trap sperm in semen's natural gel state, and they believe their findings could point the way to a new type of birth control.
Over-the-counter pain relievers may increase tinnitus risk, study finds
Health News // 7 hours ago
Over-the-counter pain relievers may increase tinnitus risk, study finds
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Frequent use of over-the-counter pain relievers, including aspirin and acetaminophen, increases a person's risk for tinnitus, a study published Wednesday by the Journal of General Internal Medicine found.
Treatments may ease seasonal affective disorder
Health News // 8 hours ago
Treatments may ease seasonal affective disorder
Though the days are getting noticeably longer, if you're feeling down this winter, you might have a form of depression called seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.
Study: Technology used for COVID-19 vaccines slows tumor growth in liver cancer
Health News // 8 hours ago
Study: Technology used for COVID-19 vaccines slows tumor growth in liver cancer
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- An approach using mRNA, the same technology used in two of the three currently available COVID-19 vaccines, suppresses tumor growth in liver cancer, a study published Wednesday by Nature Communications found.
Disabled Americans report high levels of distress during pandemic
Health News // 1 day ago
Disabled Americans report high levels of distress during pandemic
Loneliness, isolation and fears about contracting COVID-19 have turned life upside down for people with disabilities, causing high levels of depression and anxiety, a new survey finds.
Healthy diet changes could add 10 years to life expectancy, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Healthy diet changes could add 10 years to life expectancy, study finds
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Young adults in the United States can add more than a decade to their life expectancy by changing from a typical Western diet to one that includes more legumes, whole grains and nuts, and less red and processed meat.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

4 in 10 U.S. adults affected by heart issues since pandemic started
4 in 10 U.S. adults affected by heart issues since pandemic started
Drug blocks immune reactions that lead to COVID-19 lung damage, study finds
Drug blocks immune reactions that lead to COVID-19 lung damage, study finds
Study: Technology used for COVID-19 vaccines slows tumor growth in liver cancer
Study: Technology used for COVID-19 vaccines slows tumor growth in liver cancer
Healthy diet changes could add 10 years to life expectancy, study finds
Healthy diet changes could add 10 years to life expectancy, study finds
Over-the-counter pain relievers may increase tinnitus risk, study finds
Over-the-counter pain relievers may increase tinnitus risk, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement