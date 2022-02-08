Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 8, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Study: Male, Black American and obese children face higher risk for severe COVID-19

By Brian P. Dunleavy
1/5
Study: Male, Black American and obese children face higher risk for severe COVID-19
About 14% of children hospitalized with COVID-19 develop potentially life-threatening symptoms, according to a new study. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Children who are male or Black American and those who are obese are at higher risk for severe COVID-19 and a potentially life-threatening complication called MIS-C, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.

Male children are 37% more likely to develop serious illness following coronavirus infection, while Black American youths have a 25% higher risk, the data showed.

Advertisement

All obese children, meaning they are severely overweight, are 19% more likely to experience severe COVID-19, the researchers said.

"Our objective was to provide a detailed clinical characterization of the largest cohort of U.S. pediatric [COVID-19] cases to date," wrote the researchers, who represented multiple academic hospitals across the country.

RELATED California to drop statewide indoor mask mandate next week

The findings cover the period during which the Delta variant was the predominant one in circulation in the United States, they said.

Delta was overtaken by the Omicron variant, which may cause more serious illness in children, in December, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study tracked the health of nearly 1.1 million children and teens ages 19 years and younger who were tested for COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic in March 2020 through September of last year.

Advertisement
RELATED Masks prevent COVID-19 outbreaks at child-care facilities, study says

Just over 167,000, or about 16%, of those included in the analysis tested positive for the virus and more than 10,000, or 6%, of them were hospitalized as a result, the researchers said.

Of the hospitalized children and teens, 1,423, or 14%, were considered to have severe COVID-19 because of needing ventilator support and other aggressive treatments to maintain breathing, the data showed.

One percent of the hospitalized young people died from the virus, according to the researchers.

RELATED Some kids hospitalized with COVID-19 have lingering neurological symptoms

Based on the analysis, males are nearly 60% more likely to develop a complication of COVID-19 called MIS-C, or multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, the researchers said.

In MIS-C, different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes and gastrointestinal tract, according to the CDC.

Similar to Kawasaki disease, the condition can be fatal, though it resolves in most cases with treatment, the agency says.

Black-American children are 44% more likely to develop MIS-C, while children age 12 years and younger are 81% more likely to do so, the data showed.

Obese children have a 76% higher risk for MIS-C from COVID-19, the researchers said.

Previous studies have found that children, particularly teens, with chronic health conditions, such as diabetes and obesity, are more likely to develop serious illness after infection.

Advertisement

"This report provides preliminary data on differences among children infected with [the virus] in the era prior to Delta variant dominance compared with those in the Delta era, and we found a similar hospitalization rate," the researchers wrote.

"That odds for severe versus moderate disease decreased during the Delta era ... may reflect that more previously healthy children were hospitalized in the Delta era," they said.

Latest Headlines

Drug blocks immune reactions that lead to COVID-19 lung damage, study finds
Health News // 13 minutes ago
Drug blocks immune reactions that lead to COVID-19 lung damage, study finds
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The drug disulfiram prevents the immune system from producing certain toxic fibers that help drive development of acute respiratory distress syndrome in severe COVID-19, a study published Tuesday by JCI Insight found.
Labeling food 'light' in calories may backfire, study suggests
Health News // 9 hours ago
Labeling food 'light' in calories may backfire, study suggests
Participants in a recent study ate more when a meal was labeled "light." They also said they felt less full.
Electrical stimulation may restore movement after spinal cord paralysis
Health News // 11 hours ago
Electrical stimulation may restore movement after spinal cord paralysis
Groundbreaking Swiss research may restore motor function by means of carefully targeted electrical stimulation to treat spinal cord injury.
Study: Fewer successful quitters use e-cigarettes compared to other cessation aids
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study: Fewer successful quitters use e-cigarettes compared to other cessation aids
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Smokers who use e-cigarettes as a strategy to quit the habit tend to be less successful than those who try other methods, such as nicotine replacement therapy or prescription drugs, a Tobacco Control study found.
Antibodies from COVID-19 infection may last up to 20 months
Health News // 23 hours ago
Antibodies from COVID-19 infection may last up to 20 months
If you've already had COVID-19, your natural antibodies may last as long as 20 months, a new study suggests.
Physical activity may relieve 'dry eye'
Health News // 23 hours ago
Physical activity may relieve 'dry eye'
Athletes had the greatest increases in tear quality and tear film stability after their workouts, a recent study found.
Most children have 'thirdhand' smoke exposure on hands, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Most children have 'thirdhand' smoke exposure on hands, study finds
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Nearly all young children have traces of nicotine on their hands, even those living in non-smoking households, a study published Monday by JAMA Network Open found.
Marijuana use high among adolescent, teen, young adult vapers, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Marijuana use high among adolescent, teen, young adult vapers, study finds
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- More than one-third of adolescents and half of teens and young adults who vape use the devices for marijuana, a study published Monday by JAMA Pediatrics found.
Red Cross faces worst blood shortage in a decade
Health News // 1 day ago
Red Cross faces worst blood shortage in a decade
The American Red Cross is pleading for donors as it grapples with its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.
Crowdfunding campaigns rarely raise enough to cover medical costs
Health News // 1 day ago
Crowdfunding campaigns rarely raise enough to cover medical costs
New research shows grassroots fundraising campaigns for medical bills rarely raise enough money to make a difference.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

4 in 10 U.S. adults affected by heart issues since pandemic started
4 in 10 U.S. adults affected by heart issues since pandemic started
Antibodies from COVID-19 infection may last up to 20 months
Antibodies from COVID-19 infection may last up to 20 months
Most children have 'thirdhand' smoke exposure on hands, study finds
Most children have 'thirdhand' smoke exposure on hands, study finds
Study: Fewer successful quitters use e-cigarettes compared to other cessation aids
Study: Fewer successful quitters use e-cigarettes compared to other cessation aids
Marijuana use high among adolescent, teen, young adult vapers, study finds
Marijuana use high among adolescent, teen, young adult vapers, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement