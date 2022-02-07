Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 7, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Most children have 'thirdhand' smoke exposure on hands, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Most children have 'thirdhand' smoke exposure on hands, study finds
Young children are at risk for thirdhand smoke exposure through touching, according to a new study. Photo by cat6719/Pixabay

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Nearly all young children have traces of nicotine on their hands, even those living in non-smoking households, a study published Monday by JAMA Network Open found.

Just over 97% of the more than 500 children age 11 years and younger in the study had evidence of nicotine, an ingredient of tobacco that works as a stimulant and is potentially addictive, the data showed.

Advertisement

This includes more than 95% of children in this age group living in non-smoking homes, the researchers said.

Children from lower-income families had significantly more nicotine on their hands than children from higher-income families, according to the researchers.

RELATED Study finds thirdhand smoke affects weight, blood cells

In addition, children of Black parents had higher amounts of nicotine on their hands than children of White or multiracial parents, they said.

"This study further highlights the importance of the quality of indoor environments," study co-author Georg Matt said in a press release.

"If you live in an environment where people smoke or used to smoke, you're going to be more exposed to thirdhand smoke than you were before," said Matt, a professor of psychology at San Diego State University and director of the Thirdhand Smoke Resource Center.

Advertisement
RELATED Thirdhand smoke an under-recognized health threat

When young children touch the floor, tabletops, toys, clothes and other surfaces and then touch their mouths and faces, they are especially vulnerable to third-hand smoke, he and his colleagues said.

Thirdhand smoke refers to the chemical residue from tobacco smoke left behind in dust and on surfaces after someone smokes or vapes, they said.

Exposure to nicotine and other chemicals found in tobacco products through "thirdhand smoke" can increase the risk for cancer in children, according to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla.

RELATED 'Thirdhand' smoke hurts infant lungs

For this study, Matt and his colleagues swabbed the hands of 504 children age 11 years and younger and analyzed traces of substances found on their hands.

Parental protections, such as home and car smoking bans, dramatically reduced the amount of nicotine detected on these children's hands, the data showed.

The researchers plan to continue analyzing other markers of third-hand smoke exposure and investigate health outcomes, they said.

They hope their research will further support stricter smoking bans and policies requiring real estate agents and landlords to disclose thirdhand smoke levels in homes.

"This is a wake-up call to protect vulnerable children and is an overlooked part of housing disparities," study co-author Penelope Quintana, a professor of public health at San Diego State, said in a press release.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Marijuana use high among adolescent, teen, young adult vapers, study finds
Health News // 40 minutes ago
Marijuana use high among adolescent, teen, young adult vapers, study finds
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- More than one-third of adolescents and half of teens and young adults who vape use the devices for marijuana, a study published Monday by JAMA Pediatrics found.
Red Cross faces worst blood shortage in a decade
Health News // 8 hours ago
Red Cross faces worst blood shortage in a decade
The American Red Cross is pleading for donors as it grapples with its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.
Crowdfunding campaigns rarely raise enough to cover medical costs
Health News // 10 hours ago
Crowdfunding campaigns rarely raise enough to cover medical costs
New research shows grassroots fundraising campaigns for medical bills rarely raise enough money to make a difference.
Hundreds of children killed by toppling TVs, furniture since 2000
Health News // 2 days ago
Hundreds of children killed by toppling TVs, furniture since 2000
Since 2000, there have been nearly 600 tip-over deaths involving furniture, TVs or appliances, and 81% of those victims were children 17 and younger.
Experts: Pandemic prevention strategies far less costly than impact of outbreaks
Health News // 2 days ago
Experts: Pandemic prevention strategies far less costly than impact of outbreaks
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Three strategies designed to prevent future pandemics would cost less than 5% of the lowest estimated value of lives lost every year due to infectious disease outbreaks, researchers said in a Science Advances analysis.
Most vaccine-hesitant healthcare workers got COVID-19 shots, study shows
Health News // 2 days ago
Most vaccine-hesitant healthcare workers got COVID-19 shots, study shows
Most healthcare workers at a large U.S. hospital who initially refused COVID-19 vaccines eventually went and got their shots, new research reveals.
Years of high blood pressure may increase risk for mental decline
Health News // 2 days ago
Years of high blood pressure may increase risk for mental decline
Middle-aged folks who had high blood pressure since they were young adults show brain changes that may increase their risk of future mental decline, a new study says.
CDC bolsters efforts to use wastewater monitoring to track COVID-19
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC bolsters efforts to use wastewater monitoring to track COVID-19
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced plans Friday to ramp up monitoring wastewater across the United States for the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19 to spot potential outbreaks.
Lower-cost formulations of prescription drugs could cut costs by 40%, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Lower-cost formulations of prescription drugs could cut costs by 40%, study finds
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- People in the United States can save up to 40% on prescription drug costs by switching to different formulations of the same medication, when available, a study published Friday by JAMA Health Forum found.
People's sense of smell may be declining, study suggests
Health News // 3 days ago
People's sense of smell may be declining, study suggests
A new study that tested volunteers' perceptions of various smells -- including underarm odor -- adds to growing evidence that people's sense of smell is declining.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

People's sense of smell may be declining, study suggests
People's sense of smell may be declining, study suggests
Hundreds of children killed by toppling TVs, furniture since 2000
Hundreds of children killed by toppling TVs, furniture since 2000
Most vaccine-hesitant healthcare workers got COVID-19 shots, study shows
Most vaccine-hesitant healthcare workers got COVID-19 shots, study shows
Highly infectious variant of HIV identified in Netherlands, researchers say
Highly infectious variant of HIV identified in Netherlands, researchers say
Lower-cost formulations of prescription drugs could cut costs by 40%, study finds
Lower-cost formulations of prescription drugs could cut costs by 40%, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement