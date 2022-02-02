Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 2, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Study: Loneliness, social isolation raise heart disease risk in post-menopausal women

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Study: Loneliness, social isolation raise heart disease risk in post-menopausal women
Women who are lonely and socially isolated are at higher risk for heart disease, according to a new study. Photo by Julim6/Pixabay

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Post-menopausal women who are lonely or feel socially isolated are at higher risk for heart disease, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.

Among nearly 60,000 women ages 65 to 99 years, those who reported feeling socially isolated were up to 18% more likely to develop heart disease than women who did not, the data showed.

Advertisement

Those who reported high levels of loneliness had an up to 14% higher risk for heart disease than women who did not, the researchers said.

Women in the study who reported high levels of both loneliness and social isolation were up to 27% more likely to suffer from heart disease, according to the researchers.

RELATED Study: Faster walking pace lowers heart failure risk in post-menopausal women

"Social isolation and loneliness, while related to one another, are each a unique social factor, and each had a unique link with increased risk for cardiovascular disease," study co-author John Bellettiere told UPI in an email.

"The overall [heart disease] risk was highest for people who had both high social isolation and high loneliness but having high levels of either factor was associated with higher risk," said Bellettiere, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of California, San Diego.

Advertisement

Social isolation is a state in which people experience a complete lack of contact with society, whereas loneliness is a temporary and involuntary lack of contact with others, according to the National Institute on Aging.

RELATED Breastfeeding may boost mother's heart health for years

Up to 25% of adults age 65 years and older experience social isolation, loneliness or both, according to recent estimates.

Earlier research has suggested that persistent loneliness increases a person's risk for dementia as they age, while social isolation can lead to several health problems, including a higher likelihood of getting diagnosed with COVID-19.

Among the 57,825 women included in this study, up to 40% of whom reported high levels of loneliness or social isolation, there were 1,599 heart-disease related health events, such as a stroke or heart attack, the researchers said.

RELATED Study: 'Persistent' loneliness in middle age increases dementia risk

The women were part of the Women's Health Initiative, a long-term study focused on the prevention of heart disease, cancer, and osteoporosis in postmenopausal women.

More than 60% of women who reported high levels of loneliness and social isolation took medications to treat high blood pressure, while about 45% were prescribed drugs for elevated cholesterol, the data showed.

Both high blood pressure and high cholesterol are risk factors for heart disease, according to the American Heart Association.

Advertisement

"There is a lot we don't know about the underlying biological mechanisms between loneliness and increased risk of heart disease," study co-author Natalie M. Golaszewski told UPI in an email.

"Over time, the feelings of loneliness may enhance inflammation and oxidative stress, which then may increase the risk of heart disease," said Golaszewski, a behavioral research scientist at the University of California, San Diego.

Latest Headlines

Many women 'fake it' in the bedroom to protect male egos
Health News // 1 hour ago
Many women 'fake it' in the bedroom to protect male egos
A trio of new studies are confirming what millions of women already know: Reacting to your man's insecurities can have you pretending the sexual satisfaction you do not feel.
As Winter Olympics get started, U.S. athletes may be more stressed than ever
Health News // 2 hours ago
As Winter Olympics get started, U.S. athletes may be more stressed than ever
With America's best winter sports athletes heading to the Winter Olympics, a team of mental health professionals will be in Beijing to help them perform under the double strain of intense competition and a pandemic.
Sex addiction in men tied to higher levels of hormone in blood, study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
Sex addiction in men tied to higher levels of hormone in blood, study finds
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Men who experience sex addiction may have elevated levels of a hormone in their blood, a study published Wednesday by the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism found.
Many teens don't realize oral sex carries STD risks, poll finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
Many teens don't realize oral sex carries STD risks, poll finds
Many American teens and young adults underestimate the risk of sexually transmitted infections from unprotected oral sex, and that's especially true of young men, a new survey shows.
4 in 10 U.S. adults affected by heart issues since pandemic started
Health News // 4 hours ago
4 in 10 U.S. adults affected by heart issues since pandemic started
Four in 10 Americans say they've had at least one heart-related issue during the COVID-19 pandemic, and about one in four who have tested positive say the coronavirus has affected their heart health.
Excess weight may slow thinking, study suggests
Health News // 9 hours ago
Excess weight may slow thinking, study suggests
Being overweight or obese has long been linked to poor heart health, but new research out of Canada suggests it also could impair your thinking.
More Americans are using melatonin, some in risky amounts
Health News // 11 hours ago
More Americans are using melatonin, some in risky amounts
Americans have tossed and turned their way through the pandemic, and a new study shows they are increasingly turning to melatonin in an attempt to get some good rest.
COVID-19 virus particles often found outside isolation rooms
Health News // 20 hours ago
COVID-19 virus particles often found outside isolation rooms
Telling people to isolate in a bedroom when COVID-19 strikes may not be enough to keep the virus from spreading to others in the household, a new study suggests.
Hospitalizations for high blood pressure have doubled
Health News // 21 hours ago
Hospitalizations for high blood pressure have doubled
Hospitalizations for dangerously high blood pressure more than doubled in the United States from 2002 to 2014, new research shows.
CDC: Unvaccinated at higher risk for infection, hospitalization with Omicron variant
Health News // 23 hours ago
CDC: Unvaccinated at higher risk for infection, hospitalization with Omicron variant
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Unvaccinated adults were 23 times more likely to be hospitalized with the COVID-19 Omicron variant than those who were fully vaccinated and had received a booster shot, the CDC said Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Sextortion' study: Men at higher risk for online blackmail in pandemic than women
'Sextortion' study: Men at higher risk for online blackmail in pandemic than women
Sex addiction in men tied to higher levels of hormone in blood, study finds
Sex addiction in men tied to higher levels of hormone in blood, study finds
More Americans are using melatonin, some in risky amounts
More Americans are using melatonin, some in risky amounts
Young Americans lost 1.5 million years of life to opioid overdoses
Young Americans lost 1.5 million years of life to opioid overdoses
Light from screens before bed can disrupt preschoolers' sleep
Light from screens before bed can disrupt preschoolers' sleep
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement