Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 2, 2022 / 10:02 AM

Sex addiction in men tied to higher levels of hormone in blood, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Sex addiction in men tied to higher levels of hormone in blood, study finds
Men with sex addiction may have higher oxytocin levels in their blood, a new study has found. Photo by César Perez Tapia, CC BY 3.0/Wikimedia Commons

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Men who experience sex addiction may have elevated levels of a hormone in their blood, a study published Wednesday by the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism found.

Blood samples collected from men diagnosed with sex addiction, or hypersexual disorder, had almost twice as much of the hormone oxytocin than those from men who had not been diagnosed with the condition, the data showed.

Advertisement

Higher levels of the hormone in the blood were linked with worse symptoms of the disorder, which is also known as compulsive sexual behavior disorder, the researchers said.

Men who completed therapy for the condition saw their oxytocin blood levels decline, according to the researchers.

RELATED Study links 'love hormone' to enjoying time with friends

"We discovered that men with compulsive sexual behavior disorder had higher oxytocin levels compared with healthy men," study co-author Dr. Andreas Chatzittofis said in a press release.

"Cognitive behavioral therapy led to a reduction in both hypersexual behavior and oxytocin levels," said Chatzittofis, a psychiatrist at the University of Cyprus Medical School in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Up to 10% of men in the United States experience sex addiction, or compulsive participation or engagement in sexual activity, particularly sexual intercourse, regardless of negative consequences, recent research suggests.

Advertisement
RELATED Study: Oxytocin, the love hormone, has sobering effect

Men make up about 60% of diagnosed cases of sex addiction nationally.

Oxytocin is a hormone produced by the brain's hypothalamus, which regulates hormone levels, and is secreted by the pituitary gland, according to Chatzittofis and his colleagues.

The researchers analyzed the blood samples collected from 64 men diagnosed with hypersexual disorder and 38 healthy men and found the hypersexual men had higher levels of the hormone in their blood, they said.

RELATED Nearly 1 in 10 Americans struggles to control sexual urges

Of the men diagnosed with hypersexual disorder, 30 went through a cognitive behavioral therapy program and saw a significant reduction in their oxytocin levels after treatment, the researchers said.

Based on their findings, "oxytocin plays an important role in sex addiction," Chatzittofis said.

"[It] may be a potential drug target for future pharmacological treatment," he said.

Latest Headlines

As Winter Olympics get started, U.S. athletes may be more stressed than ever
Health News // 42 minutes ago
As Winter Olympics get started, U.S. athletes may be more stressed than ever
With America's best winter sports athletes heading to the Winter Olympics, a team of mental health professionals will be in Beijing to help them perform under the double strain of intense competition and a pandemic.
Many teens don't realize oral sex carries STD risks, poll finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Many teens don't realize oral sex carries STD risks, poll finds
Many American teens and young adults underestimate the risk of sexually transmitted infections from unprotected oral sex, and that's especially true of young men, a new survey shows.
4 in 10 U.S. adults affected by heart issues since pandemic started
Health News // 2 hours ago
4 in 10 U.S. adults affected by heart issues since pandemic started
Four in 10 Americans say they've had at least one heart-related issue during the COVID-19 pandemic, and about one in four who have tested positive say the coronavirus has affected their heart health.
Excess weight may slow thinking, study suggests
Health News // 7 hours ago
Excess weight may slow thinking, study suggests
Being overweight or obese has long been linked to poor heart health, but new research out of Canada suggests it also could impair your thinking.
More Americans are using melatonin, some in risky amounts
Health News // 9 hours ago
More Americans are using melatonin, some in risky amounts
Americans have tossed and turned their way through the pandemic, and a new study shows they are increasingly turning to melatonin in an attempt to get some good rest.
COVID-19 virus particles often found outside isolation rooms
Health News // 18 hours ago
COVID-19 virus particles often found outside isolation rooms
Telling people to isolate in a bedroom when COVID-19 strikes may not be enough to keep the virus from spreading to others in the household, a new study suggests.
Hospitalizations for high blood pressure have doubled
Health News // 19 hours ago
Hospitalizations for high blood pressure have doubled
Hospitalizations for dangerously high blood pressure more than doubled in the United States from 2002 to 2014, new research shows.
CDC: Unvaccinated at higher risk for infection, hospitalization with Omicron variant
Health News // 21 hours ago
CDC: Unvaccinated at higher risk for infection, hospitalization with Omicron variant
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Unvaccinated adults were 23 times more likely to be hospitalized with the COVID-19 Omicron variant than those who were fully vaccinated and had received a booster shot, the CDC said Tuesday.
Diet high in meat may increase risks for multiple sclerosis
Health News // 23 hours ago
Diet high in meat may increase risks for multiple sclerosis
If you eat a lot of meat, you may be at increased risk for multiple sclerosis, a new study suggests.
Young Americans lost 1.5 million years of life to opioid overdoses
Health News // 23 hours ago
Young Americans lost 1.5 million years of life to opioid overdoses
The U.S. drug epidemic continues its death march, with new research showing American teens and young adults have lost nearly 1.5 million years of life due to drug overdose deaths in recent years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Sextortion' study: Men at higher risk for online blackmail in pandemic than women
'Sextortion' study: Men at higher risk for online blackmail in pandemic than women
Young Americans lost 1.5 million years of life to opioid overdoses
Young Americans lost 1.5 million years of life to opioid overdoses
Light from screens before bed can disrupt preschoolers' sleep
Light from screens before bed can disrupt preschoolers' sleep
Psychiatric disorders linked with higher risk for heart disease, diabetes death
Psychiatric disorders linked with higher risk for heart disease, diabetes death
More Americans are using melatonin, some in risky amounts
More Americans are using melatonin, some in risky amounts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement