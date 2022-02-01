Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 1, 2022 / 9:10 AM

Study: Weight loss lowers risk for polyps linked with colorectal cancer

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Study: Weight loss lowers risk for polyps linked with colorectal cancer
Weight loss in older adults who are overweight or obese can reduce their risk for developing colon polyps, a new study has found. File photo by Tiago Zr/Shutterstock

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Overweight and obese people who lose weight may reduce their risk for developing polyps that are often a precursor for colon cancer, a study published Tuesday by the journal JNCI Cancer Spectrum found.

Compared to adults who had a stable weight, those who lost at least 1 pound every five years had a 46% lower likelihood of having colorectal adenoma, a benign growth or polyp in the colon or rectum that could lead to colorectal cancer, the data showed.

Advertisement

Conversely, weight gain of about 7 pounds or more over five years during adulthood was associated with a 30% higher risk for adenoma.

For men, this weight gain increased their adenoma by 41%, compared with 7% for women, according to the researchers.

RELATED Young Americans see sharp rise in colon cancers

"Weight loss in adulthood, particularly for overweight and obese adults, may help reduce adenoma risk," study co-author Kathryn Hughes Barry told UPI in an email.

"If someone could lower the chances of developing this precancerous growth, then this could help prevent colorectal cancer," said Hughes Barry, an assistant professor of cancer epidemiology at University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common type of cancer and the third leading cause of cancer death in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society.

Advertisement
RELATED Study: Diet's effects on gut microbiome may increase colon cancer risk

Obesity, which affects more than 40% of adults nationally, based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates, is a known risk factor for colorectal adenoma and colorectal cancer.

Those who are overweight or obese are more likely to develop insulin resistance, which raises blood sugar levels, according to Hughes Barry.

Insulin is a hormone that helps transport sugar, or glucose, into cells in the body.

RELATED Obesity's influence on colon cancer risk may vary by gender

In response to insulin resistance, the body may produce more of the hormone, which can increase cell growth and reduce the chance of cell death, changes that are linked with higher risk for developing cancer, Hughes Barry said.

The findings of this study are based on the presence of colorectal adenoma in nearly 155,000 adults ages 55 to 74 in the United States who self-reported their weight data.

They suggest the importance of healthy weight maintenance throughout adulthood in reducing colorectal adenoma and, thus, colorectal cancer risk, the researchers said.

"We recommend healthy weight maintenance and avoidance of weight gain throughout adulthood to help lower an individual's chance of developing colorectal adenoma, which may in turn reduce the risk of developing colorectal cancer," Hughes Barry said.

"Additionally, adults who are overweight or obese may benefit from losing weight in reducing their risk of adenoma, among other potential health benefits," she said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Exercise key to effectiveness of new device for heart failure, study finds
Health News // 1 minute ago
Exercise key to effectiveness of new device for heart failure, study finds
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- People with the most common form of heart failure may benefit a new, minimally invasive cardiac implant device, particularly if they exercise, a study published Tuesday by the Lancet found.
Everyday plastics may increase risk for obesity, Norwegian researchers say
Health News // 1 hour ago
Everyday plastics may increase risk for obesity, Norwegian researchers say
In a new study, Norwegian researchers said that chemicals in common plastic products like water bottles or food packaging may put you at risk of piling on the pounds.
Young Americans see sharp rise in colon cancers
Health News // 8 hours ago
Young Americans see sharp rise in colon cancers
Americans younger than 40 have shown the steepest rise in advanced cases of colon and rectal cancers in the past couple decades.
Idealization of Kim Kardashian's figure harmful to women's body image
Health News // 18 hours ago
Idealization of Kim Kardashian's figure harmful to women's body image
New research warns the constant barrage of "perfect" bodies of celebrities like Kim Kardashian on social media can undermine the self-esteem of young women.
Study: Placenta may block COVID-19 transmission to babies during pregnancy
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study: Placenta may block COVID-19 transmission to babies during pregnancy
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The reason few pregnant women pass COVID-19 to their newborns, despite experiencing serious complications themselves, may reside in the placenta, a study published Monday by the American Journal of Pathology found.
Light from screens before bed can disrupt preschoolers' sleep
Health News // 21 hours ago
Light from screens before bed can disrupt preschoolers' sleep
It's crucial to keep preschoolers away from screens and other sources of light in the hour before bedtime if you want them to get a good night's sleep, researchers say.
FDA gives full approval to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Health News // 21 hours ago
FDA gives full approval to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration gave its full approval Monday, to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 years of age and older.
COPD risk higher among people exposed to pesticides at work
Health News // 22 hours ago
COPD risk higher among people exposed to pesticides at work
Workplace exposure to pesticides may boost a person's risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a new study finds.
Few Americans are aware of link between alcohol, cancer risk
Health News // 22 hours ago
Few Americans are aware of link between alcohol, cancer risk
Most American adults don't know that alcohol boosts cancer risk, but a majority support steps to increase awareness of the link, a new nationwide survey shows.
At-home COVID-19 test users do not always follow quarantine guidelines, study finds
Health News // 23 hours ago
At-home COVID-19 test users do not always follow quarantine guidelines, study finds
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- People who use at-home COVID-19 self-test kits after experiencing symptoms may not quarantine after a negative result, a study published Monday by JAMA Internal Medicine found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Sextortion' study: Men at higher risk for online blackmail in pandemic than women
'Sextortion' study: Men at higher risk for online blackmail in pandemic than women
Young Americans see sharp rise in colon cancers
Young Americans see sharp rise in colon cancers
Idealization of Kim Kardashian's figure harmful to women's body image
Idealization of Kim Kardashian's figure harmful to women's body image
FDA gives full approval to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
FDA gives full approval to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
At-home COVID-19 test users do not always follow quarantine guidelines, study finds
At-home COVID-19 test users do not always follow quarantine guidelines, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement