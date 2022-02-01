Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 1, 2022 / 2:59 PM

Hospitalizations for high blood pressure have doubled

By HealthDay News
Hospitalizations for high blood pressure have doubled
Researchers said there were over 918,000 hospitalizations and nearly 4,400 in-hospital deaths related to hypertensive crisis nationwide between 2002 and 2014. File Photo by JPC-PROD/Shutterstock

Hospitalizations for dangerously high blood pressure more than doubled in the United States from 2002 to 2014, new research shows.

This jump in hospitalizations for what's called a "hypertensive crisis" occurred even though data show overall progress in Americans controlling their blood pressure and a decrease in blood pressure-related heart problems during that period.

Advertisement

"Although more people have been able to manage their blood pressure over the last few years, we're not seeing this improvement translate into fewer hospitalizations for hypertensive crisis," said study first author Dr. Joseph Ebinger. He is a clinical cardiologist and director of clinical analytics at the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, in Los Angeles.

Ebinger and his colleagues' analysis of a database called the National Inpatient Sample showed that hospitalizations for hypertensive crises were more than two times higher in 2014 than in 2002.

RELATED Exercise key to effectiveness of new device for heart failure, study finds

Hypertensive crises accounted for 0.17% of all hospital admissions for men in 2002, but 0.39% in 2014. Among women, the rates were 0.16% in 2002 and 0.34% in 2014, according to the study published recently in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

During the study period, there were over 918,000 hospitalizations and nearly 4,400 in-hospital deaths related to hypertensive crisis nationwide.

Advertisement

The researchers did find that the risk of dying from a hypertensive crisis decreased slightly overall from 2002 to 2014. Women and men had a similar death rate, even though women had fewer health issues than men.

RELATED JAK inhibitor for rheumatoid arthritis may raise heart, cancer risks

There are a number of possible reasons why hospitalizations for hypertensive crisis are on the rise, Ebinger suggested in a medical center news release.

An increasing number of Americans may have difficulty affording blood pressure medications, so they may be taking inadequate doses of the drugs or not taking them at all, he said.

Also, poorer Americans may have limited access to healthcare, financial problems and other factors that make it more difficult for them to avoid a high-salt diet, inactivity, smoking or other unhealthy behaviors that can contribute to high blood pressure.

RELATED Strokes are more common in young women than young men

"We need more research to understand why this is happening and how clinicians can help patients stay out of the hospital," Ebinger said.

More information

The American Heart Association has more on hypertensive crisis.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

COVID-19 virus particles often found outside isolation rooms
Health News // 31 minutes ago
COVID-19 virus particles often found outside isolation rooms
Telling people to isolate in a bedroom when COVID-19 strikes may not be enough to keep the virus from spreading to others in the household, a new study suggests.
CDC: Unvaccinated at higher risk for infection, hospitalization with Omicron variant
Health News // 3 hours ago
CDC: Unvaccinated at higher risk for infection, hospitalization with Omicron variant
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Unvaccinated adults were 23 times more likely to be hospitalized with the COVID-19 Omicron variant than those who were fully vaccinated and had received a booster shot, the CDC said Tuesday.
Diet high in meat may increase risks for multiple sclerosis
Health News // 4 hours ago
Diet high in meat may increase risks for multiple sclerosis
If you eat a lot of meat, you may be at increased risk for multiple sclerosis, a new study suggests.
Young Americans lost 1.5 million years of life to opioid overdoses
Health News // 5 hours ago
Young Americans lost 1.5 million years of life to opioid overdoses
The U.S. drug epidemic continues its death march, with new research showing American teens and young adults have lost nearly 1.5 million years of life due to drug overdose deaths in recent years.
Exercise key to effectiveness of new device for heart failure, study finds
Health News // 6 hours ago
Exercise key to effectiveness of new device for heart failure, study finds
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- People with the most common form of heart failure may benefit from a new, minimally invasive cardiac implant device, particularly if they exercise, a study published Tuesday by the Lancet found.
Study: Weight loss lowers risk for polyps linked with colorectal cancer
Health News // 7 hours ago
Study: Weight loss lowers risk for polyps linked with colorectal cancer
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Overweight and obese people who lose weight may reduce their risk for developing polyps that are often a precursor for colon cancer, a study published Tuesday by the journal JNCI Cancer Spectrum found.
Everyday plastics may increase risk for obesity, Norwegian researchers say
Health News // 7 hours ago
Everyday plastics may increase risk for obesity, Norwegian researchers say
In a new study, Norwegian researchers said that chemicals in common plastic products like water bottles or food packaging may put you at risk of piling on the pounds.
Young Americans see sharp rise in colon cancers
Health News // 14 hours ago
Young Americans see sharp rise in colon cancers
Americans younger than 40 have shown the steepest rise in advanced cases of colon and rectal cancers in the past couple decades.
Idealization of Kim Kardashian's figure harmful to women's body image
Health News // 1 day ago
Idealization of Kim Kardashian's figure harmful to women's body image
New research warns the constant barrage of "perfect" bodies of celebrities like Kim Kardashian on social media can undermine the self-esteem of young women.
Study: Placenta may block COVID-19 transmission to babies during pregnancy
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Placenta may block COVID-19 transmission to babies during pregnancy
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The reason few pregnant women pass COVID-19 to their newborns, despite experiencing serious complications themselves, may reside in the placenta, a study published Monday by the American Journal of Pathology found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Sextortion' study: Men at higher risk for online blackmail in pandemic than women
'Sextortion' study: Men at higher risk for online blackmail in pandemic than women
Young Americans see sharp rise in colon cancers
Young Americans see sharp rise in colon cancers
Idealization of Kim Kardashian's figure harmful to women's body image
Idealization of Kim Kardashian's figure harmful to women's body image
Psychiatric disorders linked with higher risk for heart disease, diabetes death
Psychiatric disorders linked with higher risk for heart disease, diabetes death
Study: Placenta may block COVID-19 transmission to babies during pregnancy
Study: Placenta may block COVID-19 transmission to babies during pregnancy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement