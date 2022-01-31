Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 31, 2022 / 3:42 PM

Idealization of Kim Kardashian's figure harmful to women's body image

By Alan Mozes, HealthDay News
1/2
Idealization of Kim Kardashian's figure harmful to women's body image
Kayne West and Kim Kardashian arrive on the red carpet at the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art on November 6, 2019, in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The images are never-ending: Celebrities like Kim Kardashian posting one sultry shot after another on social media. But new research warns this constant barrage of "perfect" bodies can undermine the self-esteem of young women.

They're apt to feel their own figures come up short by comparison -- whether those influencers and celebrities are super-thin, super-fit or super-curvy.

Advertisement

And now it turns out that it's the so-called "slim-thick" look -- exemplified by hourglass-figured beauties such as Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian -- that's most likely to make today's woman feel bad about their own bodies.

So finds an analysis that gauged body image dissatisfaction among 400 college undergrads who viewed Instagram images of models and influencers.

RELATED Study: Pandemic brought jump in new cases of anorexia

"The main take-away is that comparing oneself to idealized images on Instagram is harmful for women's body image," explained study author Sarah McComb, a clinical psychology Ph.D. candidate at York University in Toronto.

Advertisement

"We found that, overall, women who compared themselves to one of the three body types on Instagram experienced increased weight dissatisfaction, appearance dissatisfaction, and lower overall body satisfaction than those... who saw home décor images," McComb noted.

Those types included rail "thin" like a runway model impossibly "fit" like an Olympic athlete or hourglass "slim-thick" figures like Kim Kardashian.

RELATED Study: Pandemic doubled need for inpatient care of eating disorders

Viewing images of any of the three body types did a number on the women enrolled in the study, McComb said, undermining a young woman's confidence to some degree across the board.

But it was images featuring women more in the mold of a slim-thick type -- tiny waist, large derriere -- that seemed to prompt relatively greater levels of body dissatisfaction, she added.

"Beauty ideals can certainly shift over time," McComb observed. "For a long time, very thin and slender bodies have predominated Western media. However, more recently other body types have gained popularity in mainstream media, such as the fit ideal, which is characterized by a more toned and athletic body type. And the slim-thick ideal, which is perhaps even more recent."

RELATED Non-confrontational approach to 'picky eaters' works better, survey says

The rise of the latter, she noted, likely reflects the enormous popularity of household names like Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and the high-profile marketing of "a female body type that is characterized by a small waist and flat stomach, but large thighs, hips and buttocks."

Advertisement

Viewing images of this idealized body type seemed to trigger the greatest degree of body dissatisfaction, the study revealed, which "suggests that the slim-thick ideal is not a healthier body ideal than the thin-ideal, even though the slim-thick ideal is a larger body type," said McComb.

"These images often depict bodies that are nearly impossible to obtain naturally, or which have been highly edited unbeknownst to the viewer," she noted. "[And] while comparison on social media may not cause eating disorders in isolation, it can be a contributor to disordered eating and poor body image among those who are already vulnerable."

The report was published in the March issue of the journal Body Image.

It's a big concern, agreed Chelsea Kronengold, associate director of communications for the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA).

"In recent years, media and societal messages have deemed a 'slim-thick' body as the ideal body," Kronengold noted. "So it is understandable that people with a different body shape experienced increased dissatisfaction with their body and appearance, especially after looking at and/or comparing themselves to slim-thick imagery."

But "people often forget that celebrities and public figures typically have a beauty team of hairdressers, makeup artists and stylists," Kronengold stressed. "Likewise, plastic surgery and the use of digital editing apps or social media filters can create an unrealistic perception of beauty and harmful social comparison, particularly when the folks looking at these pictures are unaware of physical or digital alterations."

Advertisement

Lona Sandon, program director of the department of clinical nutrition at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, said she thinks "most women know it is impossible to achieve such a look in a natural and healthy way, or without restrictive body shaping attire under their clothing."

But "this can be a very disappointing reality leading to high dissatisfaction, as one has very limited control over their overall body shape," she added.

And the risk is that with time, disappointment and dissatisfaction may slide into depression, isolation, low self-esteem, and ultimately an obsession with weight loss that can develop into eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa or bulimia, Kronengold explained.

NEDA estimates that some 30 million Americans will struggle with eating disorders at some point in their lives, though Sandon noted that the numbers shot up about 5% between 2000 and 2018.

In fact, Sandon said she thinks it's highly likely that even more women silently struggle with an eating disorder "as a result of images they see."

More information

There's more on how to get help addressing body image struggles and eating disorders at NEDA.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Placenta may block COVID-19 transmission to babies during pregnancy
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Placenta may block COVID-19 transmission to babies during pregnancy
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The reason few pregnant women pass COVID-19 to their newborns, despite experiencing serious complications themselves, may reside in the placenta, a study published Monday by the American Journal of Pathology found.
Light from screens before bed can disrupt preschoolers' sleep
Health News // 3 hours ago
Light from screens before bed can disrupt preschoolers' sleep
It's crucial to keep preschoolers away from screens and other sources of light in the hour before bedtime if you want them to get a good night's sleep, researchers say.
FDA gives full approval to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Health News // 3 hours ago
FDA gives full approval to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration gave its full approval Monday, to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 years of age and older.
COPD risk higher among people exposed to pesticides at work
Health News // 3 hours ago
COPD risk higher among people exposed to pesticides at work
Workplace exposure to pesticides may boost a person's risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a new study finds.
Few Americans are aware of link between alcohol, cancer risk
Health News // 4 hours ago
Few Americans are aware of link between alcohol, cancer risk
Most American adults don't know that alcohol boosts cancer risk, but a majority support steps to increase awareness of the link, a new nationwide survey shows.
At-home COVID-19 test users do not always follow quarantine guidelines, study finds
Health News // 5 hours ago
At-home COVID-19 test users do not always follow quarantine guidelines, study finds
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- People who use at-home COVID-19 self-test kits after experiencing symptoms may not quarantine after a negative result, a study published Monday by JAMA Internal Medicine found.
'Sextortion' study: Men at higher risk for online blackmail in pandemic than women
Health News // 5 hours ago
'Sextortion' study: Men at higher risk for online blackmail in pandemic than women
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Men have been twice as likely as women to fall victim to online blackmail since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a study published Monday by the journal Victims & Offenders found.
Rheumatoid arthritis drugs may lower risk for Parkinson's disease
Health News // 3 days ago
Rheumatoid arthritis drugs may lower risk for Parkinson's disease
Two rheumatoid arthritis drugs show potential for lowering the risk of Parkinson's disease, new research shows.
Physical therapy may be better than steroid shots for arthritic knees
Health News // 3 days ago
Physical therapy may be better than steroid shots for arthritic knees
Physical therapy for knee arthritis is at least as cost-effective as steroid injections and is more likely to provide longer-term relief, a new study concludes.
Immunotherapy before surgery may benefit patients with liver cancers
Health News // 3 days ago
Immunotherapy before surgery may benefit patients with liver cancers
JFoster
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Sextortion' study: Men at higher risk for online blackmail in pandemic than women
'Sextortion' study: Men at higher risk for online blackmail in pandemic than women
Physical therapy may be better than steroid shots for arthritic knees
Physical therapy may be better than steroid shots for arthritic knees
FDA gives full approval to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
FDA gives full approval to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
At-home COVID-19 test users do not always follow quarantine guidelines, study finds
At-home COVID-19 test users do not always follow quarantine guidelines, study finds
Few Americans are aware of link between alcohol, cancer risk
Few Americans are aware of link between alcohol, cancer risk
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement