Health News
Jan. 31, 2022 / 1:18 PM

Study: Placenta may block COVID-19 transmission to babies during pregnancy

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Study: Placenta may block COVID-19 transmission to babies during pregnancy
Levels of an enzyme in the placenta may explain why pregnant people with COVID-19 rarely pass the virus to their newborns. File photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The reason few pregnant women pass COVID-19 to their newborns, despite experiencing serious complications themselves, may reside in the placenta, a study published Monday by the American Journal of Pathology found.

Placentas collected from 16 pregnant people diagnosed with COVID-19 in their second or third trimesters contained lower levels of an enzyme called angiotensin-converting enzyme 2, or ACE-2, than those without the virus, the data showed.

ACE-2 allows the virus that causes COVID-19 to enter human cells and spread throughout the body, the researchers said.

"We think that when a woman has COVID-19 in pregnancy, the placenta is shedding off ACE-2 as a way to block [the virus] from being passed to the fetus," study co-author Dr. Elizabeth S. Taglauer said in a press release.

RELATED Study confirms risks of COVID-19 in pregnancy for unvaccinated mothers, babies

"This may provide important information for therapies and strategies to help prevent other ... infections from continuing to spread," said Taglauer, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Boston University School of Medicine.

Research has indicated that pregnant people with COVID-19 are at higher risk for birth complications, including preterm delivery.

However, the risk for their passing the virus to their newborns is low, studies suggest.

RELATED COVID-19 vaccine doesn't raise odds of premature birth

For this study, Taglauer and her colleagues collected placentas from two groups of people who delivered babies at Boston Medical Center between July 2020 and April 2021.

The first group had normal pregnancies and no confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, while the second tested positive and had active disease during the second or third trimesters, the researchers said.

The researchers evaluated the presence of ACE-2 in placental tissue using a microscope, they said.

RELATED Study: Fetal infection with COVID-19 possible, but unlikely

Given that the placenta has many similarities with the lungs, in terms of tissue structure, the findings could help better understand how COVID-19 enters cells and identify ways to prevent infections by controlling ACE-2 levels, according to the researchers.

Understanding "how the placenta [may be] naturally protecting babies from COVID-19" could be important, Taglauer said.

"The placenta is one of the few 'success stories' of the pandemic," she said.

Light from screens before bed can disrupt preschoolers' sleep
Health News // 1 hour ago
Light from screens before bed can disrupt preschoolers' sleep
It's crucial to keep preschoolers away from screens and other sources of light in the hour before bedtime if you want them to get a good night's sleep, researchers say.
FDA gives full approval to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Health News // 2 hours ago
FDA gives full approval to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration gave its full approval Monday, to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 years of age and older.
COPD risk higher among people exposed to pesticides at work
Health News // 2 hours ago
COPD risk higher among people exposed to pesticides at work
Workplace exposure to pesticides may boost a person's risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a new study finds.
Few Americans are aware of link between alcohol, cancer risk
Health News // 2 hours ago
Few Americans are aware of link between alcohol, cancer risk
Most American adults don't know that alcohol boosts cancer risk, but a majority support steps to increase awareness of the link, a new nationwide survey shows.
At-home COVID-19 test users do not always follow quarantine guidelines, study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
At-home COVID-19 test users do not always follow quarantine guidelines, study finds
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- People who use at-home COVID-19 self-test kits after experiencing symptoms may not quarantine after a negative result, a study published Monday by JAMA Internal Medicine found.
'Sextortion' study: Men at higher risk for online blackmail in pandemic than women
Health News // 3 hours ago
'Sextortion' study: Men at higher risk for online blackmail in pandemic than women
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Men have been twice as likely as women to fall victim to online blackmail since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a study published Monday by the journal Victims & Offenders found.
Rheumatoid arthritis drugs may lower risk for Parkinson's disease
Health News // 2 days ago
Rheumatoid arthritis drugs may lower risk for Parkinson's disease
Two rheumatoid arthritis drugs show potential for lowering the risk of Parkinson's disease, new research shows.
Physical therapy may be better than steroid shots for arthritic knees
Health News // 2 days ago
Physical therapy may be better than steroid shots for arthritic knees
Physical therapy for knee arthritis is at least as cost-effective as steroid injections and is more likely to provide longer-term relief, a new study concludes.
Immunotherapy before surgery may benefit patients with liver cancers
Health News // 3 days ago
Immunotherapy before surgery may benefit patients with liver cancers
JFoster
Living near fracking sites may shorten life spans, study suggests
Health News // 3 days ago
Living near fracking sites may shorten life spans, study suggests
Older people who live near or downwind of fracking sites have an increased risk of premature death, likely due to airborne contaminants from the sites, according to a new study.
