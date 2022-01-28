Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 28, 2022 / 3:06 PM

Physical therapy may be better than steroid shots for arthritic knees

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Physical therapy may be better than steroid shots for arthritic knees
Weighed against each other, physical therapy was found in a recent clinical trial to be more effective than steroid shots for knee arthritis. Photo by Taokinesis/Pixabay

Physical therapy for knee arthritis tends to cost patients more out-of-pocket and involves a lot more hassle than a quick steroid shot to soothe an aching joint.

But in the long run, physical therapy is at least as cost-effective as steroid injections and is more likely to provide longer-term relief, a new study concludes.

Advertisement

"Even though maybe the initial costs of physical therapy are a little bit higher over the course of the year, when you look at all the knee-related costs over the year, the amount of benefit you got from physical therapy made it more cost-effective," explained lead researcher Daniel Rhon, director of the Primary Care Musculoskeletal Research Center & Clinical Scientist Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

People with knee arthritis typically have two main options for treatment outside surgery -- either get a steroid injection to ease swelling and pain, or go through a round of physical therapy, Rhon said.

Advertisement
RELATED One-third of people in U.S. with arthritis get no exercise, study says

Weighed against each other, physical therapy was found in a recent clinical trial to be more effective than steroid shots, he said.

"When you have an active intervention like exercise, its going to have longer-lasting effects because it strengthens your knee so then you have a little more function," Rhon said. "The injection doesn't change the strength of your knee, and once the pain goes away, your knee isn't necessarily functioning any better if you haven't strengthened it."

But a typical course of physical therapy is much more costly than steroid injections.

RELATED Many U.S. seniors need better knee arthritis care, study says

A PT evaluation and seven additional sessions cost between $557 and $919, compared with a cost of $99 to $172 for a single injection, researchers said in background notes.

Physical therapy is also more hassle to the patient, Rhon noted. They have to get time off work to go to two or three sessions a week, and they might have to line up child care. They also have to shell out more money in co-pays, because of repeated visits.

So Rhon and his colleagues decided to dig deeper into the results of the recent clinical trial, to see if the added cost of physical therapy would be justified in the long run.

Advertisement
RELATED Osteoarthritis increases Parkinson's risk in older adults, study finds

For one year, the trial tracked 156 people who were randomly assigned to receive either steroid injections or physical therapy, looking at the amount of money spent to care for their knee arthritis during that time.

Knee-related medical costs averaged $2,113 in the injection group and $2,131 in the physical therapy group, results show.

But researchers found patients also were more likely to receive more long-lasting benefits from physical therapy when it comes to mobility and pain.

For example, four people in the knee injection group required surgery, while none of the physical therapy group did, Rhon noted.

The study was published recently in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Injections tend to be a quick and easy fix for pain but they wear off over time, said Dr. Edward Adler, chair of orthopedic surgery at Mount Sinai Downtown in New York City.

"If they have a tremendous amount of pain, we will give them an injection and they leave feeling better, but we know at the end of the day while the injection is giving them some relief, it's really not helping them," Adler said. "It's not making the arthritis go away, whereas exercises and physical therapy, that's good for you. It builds up your muscle strength. It improves your range of motion."

Advertisement

People who want to deal with knee pain outside of surgery should also consider weight loss and exercise as options, Adler added.

To sports medicine orthopedist Dr. Robert Brophy, the new study shows that both approaches are useful.

"They're both good, reasonable options that give some improvement, and there are advantages and disadvantages to both," said Brophy, a professor of orthopedic surgery at the Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine.

"To me, it wasn't that one was necessarily that much better or worse than the other," he continued. "I see it as a positive support of using both of these options to treat these patients. I don't think it delivers anything that changes either the willingness to use either of these or the impact on healthcare resources. I think they are both appropriate uses of resources and both are reasonable to consider."

More information

The Arthritis Foundation has a list of knee exercises for arthritis.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Rheumatoid arthritis drugs may lower risk for Parkinson's disease
Health News // 20 minutes ago
Rheumatoid arthritis drugs may lower risk for Parkinson's disease
Two rheumatoid arthritis drugs show potential for lowering the risk of Parkinson's disease, new research shows.
Immunotherapy before surgery may benefit patients with liver cancers
Health News // 2 hours ago
Immunotherapy before surgery may benefit patients with liver cancers
JFoster
Living near fracking sites may shorten life spans, study suggests
Health News // 2 hours ago
Living near fracking sites may shorten life spans, study suggests
Older people who live near or downwind of fracking sites have an increased risk of premature death, likely due to airborne contaminants from the sites, according to a new study.
'Living' cells in breast milk may provide clues to cancer risk, researchers say
Health News // 2 hours ago
'Living' cells in breast milk may provide clues to cancer risk, researchers say
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of Cambridge in England have harvested living cells from human breast milk that could be used identify those at risk for developing breast cancer, they said.
Study: Older adults, Medicare, Medicaid beneficiaries at higher risk for opioid overdose
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study: Older adults, Medicare, Medicaid beneficiaries at higher risk for opioid overdose
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Adults age 75 years and older prescribed opioid medications for pain conditions are about three times more likely to overdose on the drugs than younger adults, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.
Study: People with serious mental illness had care disruptions during pandemic
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study: People with serious mental illness had care disruptions during pandemic
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- People on Medicare with severe mental health disorders saw disruptions in treatment services during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.
Antioxidants in red wine, berries may slow progression of Parkinson's
Health News // 12 hours ago
Antioxidants in red wine, berries may slow progression of Parkinson's
The antioxidants in red wine and fruit such as berries might slow progression of the Parkinson's disease, a new study suggests.
Risks of most 'pathogenic' gene variants are low, study shows
Health News // 14 hours ago
Risks of most 'pathogenic' gene variants are low, study shows
Most gene variants that have been labeled "pathogenic" may make only a small difference in a person's risk of actually developing disease, a new study suggests.
Psychiatric disorders linked with higher risk for heart disease, diabetes death
Health News // 1 day ago
Psychiatric disorders linked with higher risk for heart disease, diabetes death
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- People with mental health disorders are up to twice as likely to die earlier from chronic conditions such as heart disease and diabetes than those without them, a study published Thursday by PLOS Medicine found.
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off autoimmune diseases
Health News // 1 day ago
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off autoimmune diseases
Taking vitamin D supplements may help stave off psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and other autoimmune diseases, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Marijuana impairs driving more, and for longer, than users think, study finds
Marijuana impairs driving more, and for longer, than users think, study finds
Menthol cigarette use highest among marginalized groups, report finds
Menthol cigarette use highest among marginalized groups, report finds
Vaccination plus infection creates 'super immunity' against COVID-19, study finds
Vaccination plus infection creates 'super immunity' against COVID-19, study finds
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off autoimmune diseases
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off autoimmune diseases
Antioxidants in red wine, berries may slow progression of Parkinson's
Antioxidants in red wine, berries may slow progression of Parkinson's
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement