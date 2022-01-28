Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 28, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Study: Older adults, Medicare, Medicaid beneficiaries at higher risk for opioid overdose

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Study: Older adults, Medicare, Medicaid beneficiaries at higher risk for opioid overdose
Older adults and those on Medicare and Medicaid are at higher risk for opioid overdoses than others, according to a new study. Photo by LizM/Pixabay

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Adults age 75 years and older prescribed opioid medications for pain conditions are about three times more likely to overdose on the drugs than younger adults, based on a study related to Oregon and published Friday by JAMA Network Open.

This figure includes people who accidentally take more than the prescribed amount of the medication and those who intentionally overdose in an attempt to self-harm, the researchers said.

Advertisement

Compared with those covered by private healthcare insurance, Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries are up to four times more likely to overdose on prescribed opioids, the data showed.

In addition, those with mental health disorders, such as depression and substance use disorder, are at higher risk for overdose with these drugs, according to the researchers.

RELATED Opioid misuse is rising among Americans aged 55 and older

"Opioids are risky for anyone taking them," study co-author Dr. Scott Weiner told UPI in an email.

"Patients should be aware that they need to be especially careful with opioids, [particularly] older adults or those with public insurance," said Weiner, medical director of the Brigham Comprehensive Opioid Response and Education Program at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Although the use of prescription opioid medications in pain management has declined with increased understanding of the dangers associated with them, the United States saw more than 100,000 people die from overdoses in 2020 alone.

Advertisement
RELATED Opioid prescriptions dispensed at retail pharmacies decline, study finds

Research suggests that misuse of the medications among adults age 55 years and older is on the rise nationally.

Weiner and his colleagues analyzed insurance claims data for nearly 237,000 adults in Oregon who were prescribed opioid pain medications starting in 2015 and tracked their health through the end of 2018.

Of those included in the study, 667, or 0.3%, experienced an opioid overdose, the data showed.

RELATED More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in one year in U.S., report says

Participants age 75 years and older had more than twice the rate of opioid overdoses per person per year than the next highest demographic group, those ages 18 to 24 years, and a four-fold higher rate than those ages 35 to 44 years, the researchers said.

"Prescribers should understand the longer-term risks of prescribing opioids to their patients for acute pain," Weiner said.

"This does not mean that opioids should be withheld because someone is in a higher risk group [but] that prescribers should use more caution when prescribing to them," he said.

Latest Headlines

Study: People with serious mental illness had care disruptions during pandemic
Health News // 22 minutes ago
Study: People with serious mental illness had care disruptions during pandemic
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- People on Medicare with severe mental health disorders saw disruptions in treatment services during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.
Antioxidants in red wine, berries may slow progression of Parkinson's
Health News // 8 hours ago
Antioxidants in red wine, berries may slow progression of Parkinson's
The antioxidants in red wine and fruit such as berries might slow progression of the Parkinson's disease, a new study suggests.
Risks of most 'pathogenic' gene variants are low, study shows
Health News // 10 hours ago
Risks of most 'pathogenic' gene variants are low, study shows
Most gene variants that have been labeled "pathogenic" may make only a small difference in a person's risk of actually developing disease, a new study suggests.
Psychiatric disorders linked with higher risk for heart disease, diabetes death
Health News // 21 hours ago
Psychiatric disorders linked with higher risk for heart disease, diabetes death
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- People with mental health disorders are up to twice as likely to die earlier from chronic conditions such as heart disease and diabetes than those without them, a study published Thursday by PLOS Medicine found.
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off autoimmune diseases
Health News // 22 hours ago
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off autoimmune diseases
Taking vitamin D supplements may help stave off psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and other autoimmune diseases, a new study suggests.
JAK inhibitor for rheumatoid arthritis may raise heart, cancer risks
Health News // 22 hours ago
JAK inhibitor for rheumatoid arthritis may raise heart, cancer risks
A newer pill against rheumatoid arthritis carries higher risks of heart attack, stroke and cancer than older RA drugs, a new clinical trial confirms.
Damage from COVID-19 now accounts for 7% of lung transplants
Health News // 23 hours ago
Damage from COVID-19 now accounts for 7% of lung transplants
A new study finds that patients with COVID-19-related lung damage now account for nearly one in 10 lung transplants in the United States.
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine aimed at Omicron variant starts trials
Health News // 1 day ago
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine aimed at Omicron variant starts trials
Moderna Inc. announced it has launched a trial that will study the power of a redesigned booster shot for COVID-19 -- one that hones in on the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Masks prevent COVID-19 outbreaks at child-care facilities, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Masks prevent COVID-19 outbreaks at child-care facilities, study says
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Child-care facilities in the United States that required those enrolled to wear face coverings early in the COVID-19 pandemic saw 13% fewer closures within the following year than programs without these rules.
Marijuana use during pregnancy increases risk for complications, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Marijuana use during pregnancy increases risk for complications, study finds
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- People who smoke marijuana during pregnancy are at higher risk for having low birth weight babies and preterm delivery, among other complications, than those not exposed to the drug, a JAMA Network Open analysis found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Marijuana impairs driving more, and for longer, than users think, study finds
Marijuana impairs driving more, and for longer, than users think, study finds
Menthol cigarette use highest among marginalized groups, report finds
Menthol cigarette use highest among marginalized groups, report finds
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off autoimmune diseases
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off autoimmune diseases
Vaccination plus infection creates 'super immunity' against COVID-19, study finds
Vaccination plus infection creates 'super immunity' against COVID-19, study finds
Marijuana use during pregnancy increases risk for complications, study finds
Marijuana use during pregnancy increases risk for complications, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement