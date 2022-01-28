Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 28, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Study: People with serious mental illness had care disruptions during pandemic

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Study: People with serious mental illness had care disruptions during pandemic
Medicare beneficiaries with serious mental health disorders experienced disruptions in treatment in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study. Photo by geralt/Pixabay

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- People on Medicare with severe mental health disorders saw disruptions in treatment services during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.

In March 2020, when the pandemic began in the United States, outpatient visits for mental health treatment services for those covered under the government-funded healthcare plan were down 20% compared to March 2019, the data showed.

Advertisement

In addition, prescriptions for anti-psychotic and mood stabilizer medications filled for Medicare beneficiaries with mental health disorders declined by 20% in March 2020 compared to the same month a year earlier, the researchers said.

By the second half of 2020, both of these figures rebounded, but remained about 3% below 2019 levels, according to the researchers.

RELATED Psychiatric disorders linked with higher risk for heart disease, diabetes death

These treatment lapses could have long-term health implications for this "extremely vulnerable population," study co-author Dr. Alisa B. Busch told UPI in an email.

"These are individuals with severe mental illness, most of them are poor and most are disabled," said Busch, an associate professor of psychiatry and healthcare policy at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

The pandemic has disrupted healthcare services worldwide, particularly for those with non-life-threatening illnesses, with hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, according to the World Health Organization.

Advertisement
RELATED 1 in 3 U.S. children lack adequate health insurance, study finds

About 14 million adults in the United States have been diagnosed with serious mental health disorders such as depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, the National Institute of Mental Health estimates.

More than 65 million people nationally receive healthcare coverage under Medicare, which provides benefits to those age 65 years and older and those with disabilities, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Busch and her colleagues analyzed treatment usage trends for nearly 690,000 Medicare beneficiaries who received care for serious mental health disorders in 2019.

RELATED Survey: Family health insurance premiums rise 4% this year, up 47% since 2011

With the declines in in-person care during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, nearly 60% of treatment services were conducted via telemedicine, or by phone or video-calls, the researchers said.

However, Medicare beneficiaries unable to afford the technology needed to use telemedicine services were more likely to experience care disruptions, according to the researchers.

"[Care] disruptions occurred despite the robust uptake of telemedicine, [and] pretty quickly, as the pandemic started," Busch said.

"Without the rapid adoption of telemedicine, these disruptions would have been even more severe," she said.

Latest Headlines

Study: Older adults, Medicare, Medicaid beneficiaries at higher risk for opioid overdose
Health News // 23 minutes ago
Study: Older adults, Medicare, Medicaid beneficiaries at higher risk for opioid overdose
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Adults age 75 years and older prescribed opioid medications for pain conditions are about three times more likely to overdose on the drugs than younger adults, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.
Antioxidants in red wine, berries may slow progression of Parkinson's
Health News // 8 hours ago
Antioxidants in red wine, berries may slow progression of Parkinson's
The antioxidants in red wine and fruit such as berries might slow progression of the Parkinson's disease, a new study suggests.
Risks of most 'pathogenic' gene variants are low, study shows
Health News // 10 hours ago
Risks of most 'pathogenic' gene variants are low, study shows
Most gene variants that have been labeled "pathogenic" may make only a small difference in a person's risk of actually developing disease, a new study suggests.
Psychiatric disorders linked with higher risk for heart disease, diabetes death
Health News // 21 hours ago
Psychiatric disorders linked with higher risk for heart disease, diabetes death
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- People with mental health disorders are up to twice as likely to die earlier from chronic conditions such as heart disease and diabetes than those without them, a study published Thursday by PLOS Medicine found.
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off autoimmune diseases
Health News // 22 hours ago
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off autoimmune diseases
Taking vitamin D supplements may help stave off psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and other autoimmune diseases, a new study suggests.
JAK inhibitor for rheumatoid arthritis may raise heart, cancer risks
Health News // 22 hours ago
JAK inhibitor for rheumatoid arthritis may raise heart, cancer risks
A newer pill against rheumatoid arthritis carries higher risks of heart attack, stroke and cancer than older RA drugs, a new clinical trial confirms.
Damage from COVID-19 now accounts for 7% of lung transplants
Health News // 23 hours ago
Damage from COVID-19 now accounts for 7% of lung transplants
A new study finds that patients with COVID-19-related lung damage now account for nearly one in 10 lung transplants in the United States.
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine aimed at Omicron variant starts trials
Health News // 1 day ago
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine aimed at Omicron variant starts trials
Moderna Inc. announced it has launched a trial that will study the power of a redesigned booster shot for COVID-19 -- one that hones in on the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Masks prevent COVID-19 outbreaks at child-care facilities, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Masks prevent COVID-19 outbreaks at child-care facilities, study says
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Child-care facilities in the United States that required those enrolled to wear face coverings early in the COVID-19 pandemic saw 13% fewer closures within the following year than programs without these rules.
Marijuana use during pregnancy increases risk for complications, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Marijuana use during pregnancy increases risk for complications, study finds
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- People who smoke marijuana during pregnancy are at higher risk for having low birth weight babies and preterm delivery, among other complications, than those not exposed to the drug, a JAMA Network Open analysis found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Marijuana impairs driving more, and for longer, than users think, study finds
Marijuana impairs driving more, and for longer, than users think, study finds
Menthol cigarette use highest among marginalized groups, report finds
Menthol cigarette use highest among marginalized groups, report finds
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off autoimmune diseases
Vitamin D supplements may help ward off autoimmune diseases
Vaccination plus infection creates 'super immunity' against COVID-19, study finds
Vaccination plus infection creates 'super immunity' against COVID-19, study finds
Marijuana use during pregnancy increases risk for complications, study finds
Marijuana use during pregnancy increases risk for complications, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement