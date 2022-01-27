Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 27, 2022 / 11:32 AM

Damage from COVID-19 now accounts for 7% of lung transplants

By HealthDay News
Damage from COVID-19 now accounts for 7% of lung transplants
About 7% of lung transplants conducted nationwide between Aug. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021 were performed to treat severe, irreversible lung damage caused by COVID-19, researchers found. Photo by skeeze/Pixabay

COVID-19 is changing medicine in yet another way: A new study finds that patients with COVID-related lung damage now account for nearly one in 10 lung transplants in the United States.

The researchers analyzed data on more than 3,000 lung transplants nationwide between Aug. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021. They found that 7% of them were performed to treat severe, irreversible lung damage caused by COVID-19.

Advertisement

The average age of the 214 COVID lung transplant patients was 52, and the rate of three-month survival was nearly 96%.

The findings showed that 140 patients had COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, and 74 patients had COVID-19 pulmonary fibrosis.

RELATED Masks prevent COVID-19 outbreaks at child-care facilities, study says

"Acute respiratory distress syndrome involves an acute inflammation of the lungs, resulting in decreased ability for the lungs to oxygenate and ventilate," said study co-author Dr. Amy Roach. She's a general surgery resident and research fellow at Smidt Heart Institute of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"In some patients this progresses to COVID-19 pulmonary fibrosis, which causes scarring in the lung and is generally irreversible," Roach said in a medical center news release.

More than half of the 214 patients required ventilators or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) before their transplant, according to the study. The results were published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Advertisement
RELATED Survey: Most adults with asthma wear masks despite discomfort

Study co-author Dr. Joanna Chikwe said, "Our experience treating COVID-19 has shown us that ECMO can be used in carefully selected patients, either as a bridge to lung transplantation, or to allow a patient's own lungs to heal." Chikwe is chair of the heart institute's department of cardiac surgery.

"Most of these COVID-19 patients would have been considered too ill to transplant a few years ago, and the surprising finding of our research was how well they did after lung transplantation," she added.

ECMO involves pumping a patient's blood from the body and through an artificial lung before being returned to the body.

RELATED Hospital surfaces unlikely to spread COVID-19, study confirms

Between July 2020 and June 30, 2021, Cedars-Sinai provided more than 30,000 hours of ECMO care to patients. Of those, 21,000 hours were for patients with severe lung disease due to COVID-19.

More information

For more on how COVID-19 affects the lungs, visit the U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine aimed at Omicron variant starts trials
Health News // 1 hour ago
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine aimed at Omicron variant starts trials
Moderna Inc. announced it has launched a trial that will study the power of a redesigned booster shot for COVID-19 -- one that hones in on the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Marijuana use during pregnancy increases risk for complications, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Marijuana use during pregnancy increases risk for complications, study finds
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- People who smoke marijuana during pregnancy are at higher risk for having low birth weight babies and preterm delivery, among other complications, than those not exposed to the drug, a JAMA Network Open analysis found.
Masks prevent COVID-19 outbreaks at child-care facilities, study says
Health News // 1 hour ago
Masks prevent COVID-19 outbreaks at child-care facilities, study says
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Child-care facilities in the United States that required those enrolled to wear face coverings early in the COVID-19 pandemic saw 13% fewer closures within the following year than programs without these rules.
Study shows gout medication is safe for patients with kidney disease
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study shows gout medication is safe for patients with kidney disease
Allopurinol, a frequently used gout medication, does not appear to drive up the risk for dying among gout patients who also struggle with chronic kidney disease, new research shows.
Injecting fat cells may relieve heel pain from plantar fasciitis
Health News // 11 hours ago
Injecting fat cells may relieve heel pain from plantar fasciitis
A small pilot study suggests that an injection of a patient's own fat cells can help ease the often-excruciating heel pain brought on by a condition known as plantar fasciitis.
Menthol cigarette use highest among marginalized groups, report finds
Health News // 19 hours ago
Menthol cigarette use highest among marginalized groups, report finds
WASHINGTON, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- LGB Americans among the top 10 populations disproportionately affected by tobacco use, according to a new report by the American Lung Association.
Robot performs laparoscopic surgery on pig tissue without human help
Health News // 22 hours ago
Robot performs laparoscopic surgery on pig tissue without human help
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A robot has performed a small-incision, camera-guided surgical procedure on the soft tissue of a pig -- a milestone researchers involved in the trial described as a step closer to fully automated operations on humans.
Study supports use of saline IV fluids in hospital ICUs
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study supports use of saline IV fluids in hospital ICUs
Saline intravenous fluids are as effective as more costly solutions in treating intensive care patients and keeping them alive, Australian researchers report.
Survey: Most adults with asthma wear masks despite discomfort
Health News // 1 day ago
Survey: Most adults with asthma wear masks despite discomfort
Although they report difficulty breathing and discomfort while wearing a face mask, most people with asthma still use them in public places during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study finds.
Hospital surfaces unlikely to spread COVID-19, study confirms
Health News // 1 day ago
Hospital surfaces unlikely to spread COVID-19, study confirms
New research confirms that people are unlikely to get COVID-19 from contaminated surfaces.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vaccination plus infection creates 'super immunity' against COVID-19, study finds
Vaccination plus infection creates 'super immunity' against COVID-19, study finds
Marijuana impairs driving more, and for longer, than users think, study finds
Marijuana impairs driving more, and for longer, than users think, study finds
Cash support for low-income mothers enhances infant brain activity, study finds
Cash support for low-income mothers enhances infant brain activity, study finds
Asian Americans approach sun protection differently from other groups, study finds
Asian Americans approach sun protection differently from other groups, study finds
Hospital surfaces unlikely to spread COVID-19, study confirms
Hospital surfaces unlikely to spread COVID-19, study confirms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement