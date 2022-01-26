Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 26, 2022 / 2:00 PM

Robot performs laparoscopic surgery on pig tissue without human help

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Robot performs laparoscopic surgery on pig tissue without human help
The smart tissue autonomous robot performs laparoscopic surgery on the soft tissue of a pig without human assistance. Photo courtesy of Johns Hopkins University

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A robot has performed a small-incision, camera-guided surgical procedure on the soft tissue of a pig -- a milestone researchers involved in the trial described as a step closer to fully automated operations on humans.

In an article published Wednesday by the journal Science Robotics, researchers from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore described how a specially designed robot, nicknamed STAR, was able conduct the laparoscopic surgery without human assistance.

Advertisement

It marks the first time a robot has been able to perform the challenging procedure without human help, the researchers said.

Laparoscopic surgery uses small incisions and camera technology to perform procedures in the abdomen, including those involving the stomach, gall bladder and intestines, according to the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons.

RELATED Man's robotic arm works faster with high-tech sense of touch

The robot performed an intestinal anastomosis, which involves connecting two ends of an intestine -- a procedure that requires a high level of precision, the researchers said.

"Our findings show that we can automate one of the most intricate and delicate tasks in surgery, [including] the reconnection of two ends of an intestine," Axel Krieger, one of the researchers involved in the project, said in a press release.

Advertisement

"The STAR performed the procedure in four animals, and it produced significantly better results than humans performing the same procedure," said Krieger, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Johns Hopkins' Whiting School of Engineering.

RELATED Self-guided robot may ease burden for heart surgeons

Researchers worldwide have been exploring robotic technologies to perform difficult surgeries that require repetitive movements and high levels of precision, including heart procedures.

The technology would not necessarily replace human surgeons, but provide assistance and support as needed, experts say.

Krieger and his colleagues at Johns Hopkins and the Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., developed STAR, which stands for smart tissue autonomous robot, to perform camera-guided soft tissue suturing, they said.

RELATED Robots stake their claim in the operating room

The current version of the technology improves on a 2016 model that repaired a pig's intestines accurately, but required a large incision to access the intestine and more guidance from humans, they said.

The newer device includes specialized suturing tools and state-of-the art imaging systems, with a three-dimensional endoscope, or tube-like camera, that provide more accurate visualizations of the surgical field, according to the researchers.

It also features a new control system that can adjust the surgical plan in real time, just as a human surgeon would, the researchers said.

"What makes the STAR special is that it is the first robotic system to plan, adapt, and execute a surgical plan in soft tissue with minimal human intervention," Krieger said.

Advertisement

As the use of laparoscopic surgeries increases, robot surgeons could be used to assist their human counterparts and provide "more accuracy and precision in every patient independent of surgeon skill," he said.

Latest Headlines

Study supports use of saline IV fluids in hospital ICUs
Health News // 58 minutes ago
Study supports use of saline IV fluids in hospital ICUs
Saline intravenous fluids are as effective as more costly solutions in treating intensive care patients and keeping them alive, Australian researchers report.
Survey: Most adults with asthma wear masks despite discomfort
Health News // 2 hours ago
Survey: Most adults with asthma wear masks despite discomfort
Although they report difficulty breathing and discomfort while wearing a face mask, most people with asthma still use them in public places during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study finds.
Hospital surfaces unlikely to spread COVID-19, study confirms
Health News // 3 hours ago
Hospital surfaces unlikely to spread COVID-19, study confirms
New research confirms that people are unlikely to get COVID-19 from contaminated surfaces.
Asian Americans approach sun protection differently from other groups, study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
Asian Americans approach sun protection differently from other groups, study finds
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Asian Americans protect themselves from the sun's potentially harmful rays differently from those in other racial and ethnic groups, and research into skin cancer risk needs to take these distinctions into account.
Marijuana impairs driving more, and for longer, than users think, study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
Marijuana impairs driving more, and for longer, than users think, study finds
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Smoking marijuana impacts adults' ability to drive safely, yet most who use the drug believe otherwise, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Psychiatry found.
Keeping weight stable may ward off cognitive decline
Health News // 13 hours ago
Keeping weight stable may ward off cognitive decline
Older adults who maintain a steady weight as they age are less likely to experience rapid cognitive decline, regardless of how much they weigh to start, new research suggests.
Support, exercise, sleep protect teens' mental health during pandemic
Health News // 1 day ago
Support, exercise, sleep protect teens' mental health during pandemic
Support from family and friends, along with exercise and sufficient sleep, have helped protect teens' mental health during the pandemic, new research shows.
CDC: Omicron variant caused surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, fewer deaths at peak
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC: Omicron variant caused surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, fewer deaths at peak
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 led to a record number of infections, emergency-room visits and hospital admissions over a seven-day period earlier this month, according to data released by the CDC.
Strokes are more common in young women than young men
Health News // 1 day ago
Strokes are more common in young women than young men
Strokes aren't common among young people, but when they do happen, they strike more often in women than men, a new review finds.
Plasma treatments only effective in some COVID-19 patients, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Plasma treatments only effective in some COVID-19 patients, study finds
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Using blood plasma collected from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to treat those actively battling the virus only works in some cases, an analysis published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vaccination plus infection creates 'super immunity' against COVID-19, study finds
Vaccination plus infection creates 'super immunity' against COVID-19, study finds
Increased physical activity lowers 'preventable' deaths in older adults, study finds
Increased physical activity lowers 'preventable' deaths in older adults, study finds
CDC: Omicron variant caused surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, fewer deaths at peak
CDC: Omicron variant caused surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, fewer deaths at peak
Keeping weight stable may ward off cognitive decline
Keeping weight stable may ward off cognitive decline
Asian Americans approach sun protection differently from other groups, study finds
Asian Americans approach sun protection differently from other groups, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement