Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 26, 2022 / 1:40 PM

Study supports use of saline IV fluids in hospital ICUs

By HealthDay News
Study supports use of saline IV fluids in hospital ICUs
Researchers found no evidence that using a balanced multielectrolyte solution in the ICU, compared to saline, reduced risk of death or acute kidney injury in critically ill adults. Photo by Laurel L. Russwurm/Flickr

Saline intravenous fluids are as effective as more costly solutions in treating intensive care patients and keeping them alive, Australian researchers report.

"Just about every patient admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) will receive intravenous fluids for resuscitation or as part of standard treatment," noted the study's lead author Dr. Simon Finfer. He's an ICU physician and senior researcher at The George Institute for Global Health in Newtown, Australia.

Advertisement

"However, the best choice of fluid has been a longstanding issue of debate as some fluids were approved and licensed for use based on trials in small numbers of patients looking only at short-term outcomes," Finfer said in an institute news release.

The use of more expensive "balanced multielectrolyte solutions" -- IV fluid that more closely matches the body's normal levels of certain minerals -- is up amid concerns about increased rates of kidney injury and death associated with saline IVs. This link has not been proven in clinical trials, however.

RELATED IV fluids for kids with ketoacidosis not harmful to the brain, study says

To learn more, Finfer's team compared saline with a balanced electrolyte solution (called Plasma-Lyte 148) in more than 5,000 adult ICU patients in Australia and New Zealand.

The investigators compared death rates of patients who received each type of IV solution. At 90 days after treatment, both groups had the same number of deaths.

Advertisement

The number of days patients required mechanical ventilation or kidney dialysis, their survival time in the ICU and the hospital, and major healthcare costs were similar between the groups, the findings showed.

RELATED Balanced fluids, rather than saline, recommended for IVs

"We found no evidence that using a balanced multielectrolyte solution in the ICU, compared to saline, reduced risk of death or acute kidney injury in critically ill adults," Finfer said.

Along with reassuring doctors about the safety and benefits of saline solution, the findings have significant implications in terms of treatment availability and costs, according to the researchers.

In previous studies, they compared saline solution with albumin and hydroxyethyl starch (HES) IV solutions.

RELATED Long emergency room waits may raise risk of death

"We found saline was as good as albumin and better for patients with a traumatic brain injury, and saline had similar outcomes to HES without the associated toxicity," Finfer noted.

He described the studies as groundbreaking for medical practice around the world.

"Our researchers have changed the way the medical world thinks about intravenous fluids and have demonstrated that the choice of fluid should be treated with the same care and attention as the prescription of any drug," Finfer said.

The findings were published recently in the New England Journal of Medicine.

More information

Advertisement

The U.S. National Library of Medicine has more on intensive care.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Robot performs laparoscopic surgery on pig tissue without human help
Health News // 39 minutes ago
Robot performs laparoscopic surgery on pig tissue without human help
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A robot has performed a small-incision, camera-guided surgical procedure on the soft tissue of a pig -- a milestone researchers involved in the trial described as a step closer to fully automated operations on humans.
Survey: Most adults with asthma wear masks despite discomfort
Health News // 2 hours ago
Survey: Most adults with asthma wear masks despite discomfort
Although they report difficulty breathing and discomfort while wearing a face mask, most people with asthma still use them in public places during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study finds.
Hospital surfaces unlikely to spread COVID-19, study confirms
Health News // 3 hours ago
Hospital surfaces unlikely to spread COVID-19, study confirms
New research confirms that people are unlikely to get COVID-19 from contaminated surfaces.
Asian Americans approach sun protection differently from other groups, study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
Asian Americans approach sun protection differently from other groups, study finds
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Asian Americans protect themselves from the sun's potentially harmful rays differently from those in other racial and ethnic groups, and research into skin cancer risk needs to take these distinctions into account.
Marijuana impairs driving more, and for longer, than users think, study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
Marijuana impairs driving more, and for longer, than users think, study finds
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Smoking marijuana impacts adults' ability to drive safely, yet most who use the drug believe otherwise, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Psychiatry found.
Keeping weight stable may ward off cognitive decline
Health News // 13 hours ago
Keeping weight stable may ward off cognitive decline
Older adults who maintain a steady weight as they age are less likely to experience rapid cognitive decline, regardless of how much they weigh to start, new research suggests.
Support, exercise, sleep protect teens' mental health during pandemic
Health News // 1 day ago
Support, exercise, sleep protect teens' mental health during pandemic
Support from family and friends, along with exercise and sufficient sleep, have helped protect teens' mental health during the pandemic, new research shows.
CDC: Omicron variant caused surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, fewer deaths at peak
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC: Omicron variant caused surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, fewer deaths at peak
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 led to a record number of infections, emergency-room visits and hospital admissions over a seven-day period earlier this month, according to data released by the CDC.
Strokes are more common in young women than young men
Health News // 1 day ago
Strokes are more common in young women than young men
Strokes aren't common among young people, but when they do happen, they strike more often in women than men, a new review finds.
Plasma treatments only effective in some COVID-19 patients, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Plasma treatments only effective in some COVID-19 patients, study finds
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Using blood plasma collected from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to treat those actively battling the virus only works in some cases, an analysis published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vaccination plus infection creates 'super immunity' against COVID-19, study finds
Vaccination plus infection creates 'super immunity' against COVID-19, study finds
Increased physical activity lowers 'preventable' deaths in older adults, study finds
Increased physical activity lowers 'preventable' deaths in older adults, study finds
CDC: Omicron variant caused surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, fewer deaths at peak
CDC: Omicron variant caused surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, fewer deaths at peak
Keeping weight stable may ward off cognitive decline
Keeping weight stable may ward off cognitive decline
Asian Americans approach sun protection differently from other groups, study finds
Asian Americans approach sun protection differently from other groups, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement