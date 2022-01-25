Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 25, 2022 / 1:43 PM

Support, exercise, sleep protect teens' mental health during pandemic

By HealthDay News
Support, exercise, sleep protect teens' mental health during pandemic
Teens who had existing mental health or sleep problems when the pandemic began were particularly vulnerable to the mental health effects of the pandemic, researchers said. Photo by Jesús Rodríguez/Unsplash

Support from family and friends, along with exercise and sufficient sleep, have helped protect teens' mental health during the pandemic, new research shows.

The study also found that teen girls have been more likely than boys to suffer mental distress during the pandemic.

Advertisement

For the study, researchers analyzed data gathered from more than 3,000 participants, aged 11 to 14, in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study -- the largest long-term study of brain development and child health ever conducted in the United States -- before and during the early months of the pandemic.

The factors most strongly associated with protecting teens against stress, anxiety and depression were positive relationships (such as talking about plans for the coming day with parents or participating in family activities) and healthy behaviors, including physical activity and adequate sleep.

RELATED Study: Family ties, sleep, activity aided youth mental health during pandemic

Significant factors linked with poor mental health were more screen time (including social media and video games) and witnessing racism or discrimination in relation to the pandemic.

Girls and teens who had existing mental health or sleep problems when the pandemic began were particularly vulnerable to the mental health effects of the pandemic.

"Early adolescence is a time when youth are already experiencing rapid change physically, emotionally and socially, and the COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense disruption to this sensitive stage in life," said Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), which funded the research.

Advertisement
RELATED Study links depression symptoms with believing COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

"This study helps us understand how modifiable lifestyle factors affect the mental health and well-being of adolescents, and it can inform the development of interventions to protect youth during a major life stress. This is important now, as we continue to grapple with the pandemic, and also in future crisis response at the local or national level," Volkow added in an NIDA news release.

The study was published Monday in the Journal of Adolescent Health.

"Focusing on what you can do to support young people, like maintaining as much of a routine as possible, walking at least 10 minutes a day, and strengthening family relationships, really matters during times of stress," said Fiona Baker, director of the Center for Health Sciences at SRI International in Menlo Park, Calif., and principal investigator of the ABCD study site at SRI.

RELATED Brighter outlook on aging may buffer against physical effects of stress

More information

To learn more about support for teens and young adults during the pandemic, go to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

CDC: Omicron variant caused surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, fewer deaths at peak
Health News // 1 hour ago
CDC: Omicron variant caused surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, fewer deaths at peak
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 led to a record number of infections, emergency-room visits and hospital admissions over a seven-day period earlier this month, according to data released by the CDC.
Strokes are more common in young women than young men
Health News // 1 hour ago
Strokes are more common in young women than young men
Strokes aren't common among young people, but when they do happen, they strike more often in women than men, a new review finds.
Plasma treatments only effective in some COVID-19 patients, study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
Plasma treatments only effective in some COVID-19 patients, study finds
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Using blood plasma collected from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to treat those actively battling the virus only works in some cases, an analysis published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Vaccination plus infection creates 'super immunity' against COVID-19, study finds
Health News // 4 hours ago
Vaccination plus infection creates 'super immunity' against COVID-19, study finds
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Contracting COVID-19 after becoming fully vaccinated and or becoming vaccinated after being sickened with the virus provide strong immunity against future infection, a study published by the Science Immunology found.
Some kids hospitalized with COVID-19 have lingering neurological symptoms
Health News // 11 hours ago
Some kids hospitalized with COVID-19 have lingering neurological symptoms
More than 40% of children hospitalized for COVID-19 are left with headaches and other lingering neurological symptoms, a new study claims.
Black Americans more likely to change negative views of COVID-19 vaccines
Health News // 13 hours ago
Black Americans more likely to change negative views of COVID-19 vaccines
While it appears that Black Americans were more hesitant than White Americans to roll up their sleeves when the COVID-19 vaccines launched last year, that unwillingness has lessened.
Study shows Pfizer vaccine booster produces antibodies after 4 months
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study shows Pfizer vaccine booster produces antibodies after 4 months
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Antibodies capable of countering the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus still are present in the body four months after a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, researchers have reported.
Cash support for low-income mothers enhances infant brain activity, study finds
Health News // 23 hours ago
Cash support for low-income mothers enhances infant brain activity, study finds
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- One-year-olds whose mothers received large monthly cash gifts showed signs of increased brain activity crucial to learning and development compared to those whose families received smaller payments, a study found.
Some patients may be able to pause eye injections for macular degeneration
Health News // 1 day ago
Some patients may be able to pause eye injections for macular degeneration
A preliminary study raises the possibility that some patients with macular degeneration can safely be "weaned off" injection medications.
Increased physical activity lowers 'preventable' deaths in older adults, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Increased physical activity lowers 'preventable' deaths in older adults, study finds
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Small increases in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity among older adults in the United States prevents up to an estimated 275,000 deaths annually, a study published Monday JAMA Internal Medicine found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vaccination plus infection creates 'super immunity' against COVID-19, study finds
Vaccination plus infection creates 'super immunity' against COVID-19, study finds
Study shows Pfizer vaccine booster produces antibodies after 4 months
Study shows Pfizer vaccine booster produces antibodies after 4 months
Cash support for low-income mothers enhances infant brain activity, study finds
Cash support for low-income mothers enhances infant brain activity, study finds
Arthritis drugs may reduce COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness
Arthritis drugs may reduce COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness
Some kids hospitalized with COVID-19 have lingering neurological symptoms
Some kids hospitalized with COVID-19 have lingering neurological symptoms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement