Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 25, 2022 / 10:00 AM

Vaccination plus infection creates 'super immunity' against COVID-19, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
1/5
Vaccination plus infection creates 'super immunity' against COVID-19, study finds
People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and become infected and those who are fully vaccinated after recovering from the virus have 'super' immunity against it, according to a new study. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Contracting COVID-19 after becoming fully vaccinated and or becoming vaccinated after being sickened with the virus provide strong immunity against future infection, a study published Tuesday by the journal Science Immunology found.

Both provide roughly equal levels of enhanced immune protection dubbed "super immunity" that is 10 times more potent than vaccination alone, the researchers said.

Advertisement

However, while they caution against intentional exposure to the virus to develop super immunity, they believe each new "breakthrough infection," or case that occurs in a fully vaccinated person, brings the pandemic closer to an end, they said.

Due to the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus in circulation, "I would expect at this point many vaccinated people are going to wind up with breakthrough infections," study co-author Dr. Bill Messer said in a press release.

RELATED COVID-19 vaccine plus breakthrough infection may offer 'super immunity'

"Hence," they would develop "a form of hybrid immunity," said Messer, assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology and medicine (infectious diseases) in the Oregon Health and Science University School of Medicine in Portland.

With the release of the COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech last year, breakthrough infections were rare.

Advertisement

However, that was before the emergence of the Omicron variant in November, as the vaccines are less effective against the new strain, though they still protect against severe illness after infection.

RELATED 10K of more than 101M vaccinated in U.S. infected with 'breakthrough' COVID-19

For this study, researchers recruited 104 Oregon Health and Science University employees who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

Participants were divided into three groups: 42 who were vaccinated with no infection, 31 who were vaccinated after an infection and 31 who had breakthrough infections after vaccination, the researchers said.

The researchers collected blood samples from each participant and exposed the samples to three COVID-19 variants, they said.

RELATED CDC: Vaccines less effective against Omicron, but still reduce risk for serious illness

Both of the groups with "hybrid immunity," or vaccination plus infection, generated greater levels of immunity compared with the group that was vaccinated, but had no infection, the data showed.

"It makes no difference whether you get infected-and-then-vaccinated, or if you get vaccinated-and-then-a-breakthrough infection," study co-author Fikadu Tafesse said.

"In either case, you will get a really, really robust immune response," said Tafesse, assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology in the Oregon Health and Science University School of Medicine.

This study was conducted before Omicron began to circulate in the United States -- still, the researchers said they expect the hybrid or super immune responses would be similar with the new highly transmissible variant.

Advertisement

That's because, over time, the virus will run into an ever-expanding pool of human immunity, according to the researchers.

However, those sickened with Omicron who are not fully vaccinated will not develop high levels of immunity, the researchers said.

"The likelihood of getting breakthrough infections is high because there is so much virus around us right now," Tafesse said.

"But we position ourselves better by getting vaccinated. And if the virus comes, we'll get a milder case and end up with this super immunity," he said.

Latest Headlines

Some kids hospitalized with COVID-19 have lingering neurological symptoms
Health News // 7 hours ago
Some kids hospitalized with COVID-19 have lingering neurological symptoms
More than 40% of children hospitalized for COVID-19 are left with headaches and other lingering neurological symptoms, a new study claims.
Black Americans more likely to change negative views of COVID-19 vaccines
Health News // 9 hours ago
Black Americans more likely to change negative views of COVID-19 vaccines
While it appears that Black Americans were more hesitant than White Americans to roll up their sleeves when the COVID-19 vaccines launched last year, that unwillingness has lessened.
Study shows Pfizer vaccine booster produces antibodies after 4 months
Health News // 16 hours ago
Study shows Pfizer vaccine booster produces antibodies after 4 months
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Antibodies capable of countering the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus still are present in the body four months after a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, researchers have reported.
Cash support for low-income mothers enhances infant brain activity, study finds
Health News // 20 hours ago
Cash support for low-income mothers enhances infant brain activity, study finds
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- One-year-olds whose mothers received large monthly cash gifts showed signs of increased brain activity crucial to learning and development compared to those whose families received smaller payments, a study found.
Some patients may be able to pause eye injections for macular degeneration
Health News // 22 hours ago
Some patients may be able to pause eye injections for macular degeneration
A preliminary study raises the possibility that some patients with macular degeneration can safely be "weaned off" injection medications.
Increased physical activity lowers 'preventable' deaths in older adults, study finds
Health News // 23 hours ago
Increased physical activity lowers 'preventable' deaths in older adults, study finds
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Small increases in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity among older adults in the United States prevents up to an estimated 275,000 deaths annually, a study published Monday JAMA Internal Medicine found.
Most kids don't wear helmets while sledding, survey finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Most kids don't wear helmets while sledding, survey finds
When American kids do downhill skiing or snowboarding, they almost always wear a helmet, their parents say, but they're far less likely to do so when cruising down a neighborhood hill on a sled.
Study: Family ties, sleep, activity aided youth mental health during pandemic
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Family ties, sleep, activity aided youth mental health during pandemic
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Supportive relationships with family and friends and healthy physical activity and sleep prevented adolescents and teens from developing mental health problems during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Weight loss before fertility treatment may not affect odds of success
Health News // 1 day ago
Weight loss before fertility treatment may not affect odds of success
Losing weight before beginning fertility treatment doesn't boost the odds that a woman who is obese will have a successful pregnancy, a new study shows.
U.S. teens were in mental health crisis before COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. teens were in mental health crisis before COVID-19
American teenagers are facing what amounts to a mental health crisis, experts say. They already faced significant challenges, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made them worse.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study shows Pfizer vaccine booster produces antibodies after 4 months
Study shows Pfizer vaccine booster produces antibodies after 4 months
Arthritis drugs may reduce COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness
Arthritis drugs may reduce COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness
Cash support for low-income mothers enhances infant brain activity, study finds
Cash support for low-income mothers enhances infant brain activity, study finds
Some kids hospitalized with COVID-19 have lingering neurological symptoms
Some kids hospitalized with COVID-19 have lingering neurological symptoms
Patients with brain fog after COVID-19 have abnormalities in cerebrospinal fluid
Patients with brain fog after COVID-19 have abnormalities in cerebrospinal fluid
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement