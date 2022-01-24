Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 24, 2022 / 6:00 PM

Study shows Pfizer vaccine booster produces antibodies after 4 months

By Don Jacobson
Study shows Pfizer vaccine booster produces antibodies after 4 months
A health care worker administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a middle school teacher in Medina, Ohio, on February 4. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Antibodies capable of countering the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus are still present in the body four months after a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, researchers have reported.

Data gathered by scientists working for the vaccine maker and the University of Texas Medical Branch provided what they called "the first glimpse of the neutralization durability against Omicron" in a preliminary report published Saturday.

Advertisement

The results, which have not yet been peer-reviewed, demonstrated support for a three-dose vaccine strategy and indicated that a fourth shot may not be needed in the near future.

The data confirms previous results demonstrating that "serum antibodies induced by [the Pfizer vaccine] neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant after immunization with three doses," while antibody response for those with only two doses "may not be sufficient to protect against infection with the new variant," the pharma companies announced.

RELATED Fauci 'confident as you can be' U.S. will see Omicron peak in February

Even with just two doses, however, the antibody response against Omicron is still robust enough to prevent severe disease, they added.

"This is very, very new for the field," University of Texas microbiologist and lead study author Pei-Yong Shi told The Washington Post. "That really shows that at least up to four months, post-dose three, there is still substantial neutralizing activity against Omicron."

Advertisement

Because antibody counts begin to wane several months after an initial vaccination, concerns quickly mounted over whether the Omicron variant could evade the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Earlier studies showed little antibody response to Omicron in subjects who had not received a third-dose booster.

RELATED CDC: Vaccines less effective against Omicron, but still reduce risk for serious illness

But, like a similar study on the Moderna vaccine in December, researchers detected a significant antibody uptick following a booster shot.

"First time we've seen Omicron nAbs this far out (4 months) and they're unexpectedly still quite high, which is great," tweeted Eric Topol, a professor of molecular medicine at the Scripps Research Institute.

Pfizer and BioNTech said that in the coming months they will be evaluating how an additional dose of both its current COVID-19 formulation and a new vaccine specifically tailored for the Omicron variant perform in a clinical setting.

RELATED Israeli study suggests 4th COVID-19 shot not enough against Omicron

The companies say they expect to produce 4 billion doses of their vaccine this year -- a level that is not expected to change even if a new, Omicron-specific formula is required.

The study comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last week that current COVID-19 vaccines were less effective at preventing against infection after Omicron emerged in November, but still lowered the risk for serious illness among those who are fully vaccinated, as well as those who have received booster doses.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Cash support for low-income mothers enhances infant brain activity, study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
Cash support for low-income mothers enhances infant brain activity, study finds
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- One-year-olds whose mothers received large monthly cash gifts showed signs of increased brain activity crucial to learning and development compared to those whose families received smaller payments, a study found.
Some patients may be able to pause eye injections for macular degeneration
Health News // 5 hours ago
Some patients may be able to pause eye injections for macular degeneration
A preliminary study raises the possibility that some patients with macular degeneration can safely be "weaned off" injection medications.
Increased physical activity lowers 'preventable' deaths in older adults, study finds
Health News // 7 hours ago
Increased physical activity lowers 'preventable' deaths in older adults, study finds
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Small increases in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity among older adults in the United States prevents up to an estimated 275,000 deaths annually, a study published Monday JAMA Internal Medicine found.
Most kids don't wear helmets while sledding, survey finds
Health News // 7 hours ago
Most kids don't wear helmets while sledding, survey finds
When American kids do downhill skiing or snowboarding, they almost always wear a helmet, their parents say, but they're far less likely to do so when cruising down a neighborhood hill on a sled.
Study: Family ties, sleep, activity aided youth mental health during pandemic
Health News // 7 hours ago
Study: Family ties, sleep, activity aided youth mental health during pandemic
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Supportive relationships with family and friends and healthy physical activity and sleep prevented adolescents and teens from developing mental health problems during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Weight loss before fertility treatment may not affect odds of success
Health News // 7 hours ago
Weight loss before fertility treatment may not affect odds of success
Losing weight before beginning fertility treatment doesn't boost the odds that a woman who is obese will have a successful pregnancy, a new study shows.
U.S. teens were in mental health crisis before COVID-19
Health News // 8 hours ago
U.S. teens were in mental health crisis before COVID-19
American teenagers are facing what amounts to a mental health crisis, experts say. They already faced significant challenges, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made them worse.
Arthritis drugs may reduce COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness
Health News // 3 days ago
Arthritis drugs may reduce COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness
Some arthritis drugs may reduce the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Arthritis Foundation, which also offers advice on booster shots.
Marijuana advertising on social media targets kids, study shows
Health News // 3 days ago
Marijuana advertising on social media targets kids, study shows
Some recreational pot shops are using tricks from the old playbooks of alcohol and tobacco companies to target underage users on social media, a new study reports.
Babies identify close relationships by saliva, study suggests
Health News // 3 days ago
Babies identify close relationships by saliva, study suggests
Sharing food and smooching are two ways babies can suss out whom they can depend on to take care for them, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Patients with brain fog after COVID-19 have abnormalities in cerebrospinal fluid
Patients with brain fog after COVID-19 have abnormalities in cerebrospinal fluid
Arthritis drugs may reduce COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness
Arthritis drugs may reduce COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness
Watching TV for 4 hours or more daily may increase blood clot risk, study finds
Watching TV for 4 hours or more daily may increase blood clot risk, study finds
Cash support for low-income mothers enhances infant brain activity, study finds
Cash support for low-income mothers enhances infant brain activity, study finds
Vast number of new dads lead unhealthy lifestyles, survey finds
Vast number of new dads lead unhealthy lifestyles, survey finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement