Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 20, 2022 / 1:00 AM

Risk of prostate cancer is higher among Black men, study finds

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
Risk of prostate cancer is higher among Black men, study finds
Researchers found that when Black and White men were screened for prostate cancer, Black men had a 29% greater risk of having cancer. Photo by orzalaga/Pixabay

Even in a setting where White and Black people have equal access to medical care, Black Americans fare worse than White Americans in terms of prostate cancer, new research shows.

A review of nearly 8 million men seen at America's Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals found that Black veterans had nearly twice the incidence of localized and advanced prostate cancer as White men.

Advertisement

But there was a glimmer of good news: When they had the same treatment, Black and White men had similar outcomes.

"Importantly, African American men who received definitive primary treatment experienced a lower risk of [cancer spreading]," said study co-author Dr. Isla Garraway, an associate professor in the urology department at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA in Los Angeles.

RELATED Study: Black men given radiation for prostate cancer do better than White men

But because they weren't diagnosed early, more Black men had metastatic cancer, or cancer that had spread, the researchers found.

Advertisement

"The significant disparities observed in prostate cancer incidence resulted in a persistent disparity in prostate cancer metastasis in African American veterans, compared with White veterans despite their nearly equal response to treatment," Garraway said.

As many have recognized, equal access to care has the potential to reduce disparities in important outcomes among racial groups, Garraway said. It is well-documented that Black people in the United States often have reduced access to healthcare and may receive poorer quality of care compared with White Americans. Because the VA system provides equal access to care, the researchers assumed Black men would benefit from a level playing field.

RELATED Black, Hispanic cancer clinical trial enrollment rises, both still underrepresented

"Being treated within the VA system reduces some of the disparities in outcomes that have been reported in non-VA populations," Garraway said. "However, the increased overall incidence of prostate cancer remains a critical barrier for eliminating racial disparities."

Black men have a higher risk for prostate cancer than White men, and Black men often do less well and are diagnosed later with more advanced cancer, the researchers noted.

Yet their analysis showed that even in the VA system, which is open to all veterans, disparities between Black and White men persisted.

RELATED U.S. cancer deaths drop thanks to improved lung cancer outcomes

Garraway isn't sure why these disparities continue in a system with equal access and treatment.

Advertisement

"Many factors influence the development of prostate cancer and response to treatment, including tumor biology, access to care and quality of care," she said, adding "systematic evaluation of these factors is needed" in order to eliminate these racial disparities in the future.

The researchers found that when Black and White men were screened for prostate cancer, Black men had a 29% greater risk of having cancer. They were also younger at the time of diagnosis.

But zeroing in on more than 92,000 males, the investigators saw that Black men who were diagnosed early and treated definitively had the same outcomes as White men.

The report was published online Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

"Something is causing Black men versus White men to get less aggressive treatment," said cancer expert Dr. Anthony D'Amico, a professor of radiation oncology at Harvard Medical School.

If they have other chronic diseases that make undergoing aggressive cancer treatment a problem, that could account for some of the disparity the researchers found, he said.

Some patients may also opt not to get treatment given some of its side effects, said D'Amico, who was not part of the study.

Race may also play a role, he noted. "I hope not," he said, adding some doctors may shy away from treating Black men aggressively.

Advertisement

D'Amico said any man, regardless of race, who is diagnosed with prostate cancer should talk with his doctor about the best treatment. "They have to say, 'Doctor, what is the best possible treatment for this cancer so I can have the highest possible cure rate, and then tell me the side effects,'" he said.

He also recommends that men get PSA screening to catch cancer early when it's most curable. The PSA (prostate-specific antigen) blood test measures a protein produced by the prostate gland.

"Screening saves lives, there's no question about it," D'Amico said. "I think PSA screening is a must for every man, particularly high-risk populations, especially African-American and Hispanic men.

"I tell people in the high-risk populations, as well as anybody who has a father or brother with the disease, that they should get a baseline PSA at 35 and then every year starting at 40," D'Amico said.

More information

The U.S. National Cancer Institute has more on prostate cancer treatment.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Watching TV for 4 hours or more daily may increase blood clot risk, study finds
Health News // 6 hours ago
Watching TV for 4 hours or more daily may increase blood clot risk, study finds
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Watching television for four hours a day or more increases a person's risk for blood clots, a study published Wednesday by the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology found.
Outpatient hip, knee replacement is safe for many, study suggests
Health News // 8 hours ago
Outpatient hip, knee replacement is safe for many, study suggests
For many people undergoing total hip or knee replacement, same-day surgery is a safe option, new research shows.
Long emergency room waits may raise risk of death
Health News // 8 hours ago
Long emergency room waits may raise risk of death
A seemingly endless wait in an emergency department can be taxing for many reasons, but new research suggests that long delays in being admitted to the hospital may even raise a patient's risk of death.
CDC study: Vaccination remains safest strategy to prevent COVID-19
Health News // 9 hours ago
CDC study: Vaccination remains safest strategy to prevent COVID-19
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A new CDC COVID-19 report Wednesday concluded that "vaccination remains the safest and primary strategy" to prevent COVID19 infections, complications and transmission of the virus.
Study: Older adults less likely to get tested for COVID-19 or know screening sites
Health News // 11 hours ago
Study: Older adults less likely to get tested for COVID-19 or know screening sites
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Older adults are among those less likely to get tested for COVID-19, despite their having symptoms that indicate they should be screened for the virus, a study published Wednesday by PLOS Global Public Health found.
Study finds no evidence of COVID-19 transmission via breast milk
Health News // 12 hours ago
Study finds no evidence of COVID-19 transmission via breast milk
Breastfeeding moms can rest easier: New research finds no evidence their milk transmits the virus that causes COVID-19 to their babies.
Study: Heart function returns quickly in children with COVID-19-related MIS-C
Health News // 14 hours ago
Study: Heart function returns quickly in children with COVID-19-related MIS-C
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Most children who develop a rare, but sometimes severe, heart complication due to COVID-19 recover quickly, a study published Wednesday by the Journal of the American Heart Association found.
Study: Opioid addiction treatment in jail reduces re-arrest risk after release
Health News // 16 hours ago
Study: Opioid addiction treatment in jail reduces re-arrest risk after release
No magic bullet exists for ending the U.S. opioid crisis, but there's hopeful news for one high-risk population: Providing addiction medication in jails reduces the odds of addicts being re-arrested after their release.
Brighter outlook on aging may buffer against physical effects of stress
Health News // 1 day ago
Brighter outlook on aging may buffer against physical effects of stress
People who believe their bodies and minds will break down with age may be creating a self-fulfilling prophecy, a recent study suggests.
Study: Blood tests assessed via machine learning can predict COVID-19 survival
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Blood tests assessed via machine learning can predict COVID-19 survival
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Blood samples collected from patients with severe COVID-19 can be analyzed by a machine learning approach to predict whether they will recover and survive or die from the disease, a PLOS Digital Health study found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study finds 1 in 10 people with COVID-19 remains infectious beyond 10 days
Study finds 1 in 10 people with COVID-19 remains infectious beyond 10 days
COVID-19 vaccine trial participants report side effects even with placebos
COVID-19 vaccine trial participants report side effects even with placebos
Study: Heart function returns quickly in children with COVID-19-related MIS-C
Study: Heart function returns quickly in children with COVID-19-related MIS-C
Watching TV for 4 hours or more daily may increase blood clot risk, study finds
Watching TV for 4 hours or more daily may increase blood clot risk, study finds
Brighter outlook on aging may buffer against physical effects of stress
Brighter outlook on aging may buffer against physical effects of stress
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement