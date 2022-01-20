Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 20, 2022 / 11:13 AM

Patients with brain fog after COVID-19 have abnormalities in cerebrospinal fluid

By HealthDay News
Patients with brain fog after COVID-19 have abnormalities in cerebrospinal fluid
Brain fog is a common aftereffect of COVID infection, striking about 67% of 156 patients at a post-COVID clinic in New York, a recent study found. Photo courtesy of Pixabay

Brain fog. It has become an inexplicable side effect of COVID-19 infection, but researchers now report they have discovered a possible reason why it happens.

In a small study, investigators found abnormalities in the cerebrospinal fluid of some COVID-19 patients who developed thinking problems.

Advertisement

The symptoms "manifest as problems remembering recent events, coming up with names or words, staying focused, and issues with holding onto and manipulating information, as well as slowed processing speed," explained study senior author Dr. Joanna Hellmuth, from the Memory and Aging Center at the University of California, San Francisco.

Brain fog is a common aftereffect of COVID infection, striking about 67% of 156 patients at a post-COVID clinic in New York, a recent study found.

RELATED 'Long COVID' tougher to diagnose in kids, but symptoms are detectable

In this latest study, the researchers analyzed the cerebrospinal fluid of 13 people who had thinking and memory problems after COVID-19 and of four recovered COVID-19 patients with no cognitive symptoms.

The average age of those with cognitive symptoms was 48, compared with 39 for those with no cognitive symptoms. The cerebrospinal fluid samples were collected an average of 10 months after the patients' first COVID-19 symptoms. None of the patients were hospitalized for COVID-19.

Advertisement

Cerebrospinal fluid anomalies were found in 10 of the 13 patients with cognitive symptoms, but not in any of the four with no cognitive symptoms, according to the study published Wednesday in the journal Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology.

RELATED Study: 'Long COVID' can last a year after recovery

The cerebrospinal fluid of patients with cognitive symptoms had elevated levels of protein, suggesting inflammation, as well as unexpected antibodies found in an activated immune system.

Some of those antibodies were found in both cerebrospinal fluid and blood, indicating a systemic inflammatory response, or were found only in cerebrospinal fluid, suggesting brain inflammation.

While the targets of these antibodies are unknown, they could be "turncoat" antibodies that attack the body itself, according to the researchers.

RELATED Study: Older adults less likely to get tested for COVID-19 or know screening sites

"It's possible that the immune system, stimulated by the virus, may be functioning in an unintended pathological way," said Hellmuth, who is principal investigator of the UCSF Coronavirus Neurocognitive Study and is also affiliated with the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences.

"This would be the case even though the individuals did not have the virus in their bodies," she said in a university news release.

The study also found that participants with thinking problems had an average of 2.5 risk factors for impaired thinking, compared with an average of less than one risk factor for participants without the symptoms.

Advertisement

Those risk factors included: diabetes and high blood pressure, which can increase the risk of stroke, mild cognitive impairment and vascular dementia a history of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), which may make the brain more vulnerable to executive functioning issues anxiety depression a history of heavy alcohol or repeated stimulant use and learning disabilities.

More information

For more on COVID-19 brain fog, go to Harvard Medical School.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Mosquitoes with dengue virus bite more often
Health News // 55 minutes ago
Mosquitoes with dengue virus bite more often
New research shows that mosquitoes infected with the dengue virus bite more often, which triples the risk of transmitting the disease to people.
Study: Faster walking pace lowers heart failure risk in post-menopausal women
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Faster walking pace lowers heart failure risk in post-menopausal women
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Post-menopausal women who reported a faster walking pace had a lower risk for developing heart failure, a study published Thursday by the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found.
Surgeons perform second successful pig-to-human kidney transplant
Health News // 4 hours ago
Surgeons perform second successful pig-to-human kidney transplant
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of Alabama-Birmingham have successfully transplanted two kidneys from a genetically modified pig into a human who was brain dead, they said.
Risk of prostate cancer is higher among Black men, study finds
Health News // 10 hours ago
Risk of prostate cancer is higher among Black men, study finds
Even in a setting where White and Black people have equal access to medical care, Black Americans fare worse than White Americans in terms of prostate cancer, new research shows.
Watching TV for 4 hours or more daily may increase blood clot risk, study finds
Health News // 16 hours ago
Watching TV for 4 hours or more daily may increase blood clot risk, study finds
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Watching television for four hours a day or more increases a person's risk for blood clots, a study published Wednesday by the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology found.
Outpatient hip, knee replacement is safe for many, study suggests
Health News // 18 hours ago
Outpatient hip, knee replacement is safe for many, study suggests
For many people undergoing total hip or knee replacement, same-day surgery is a safe option, new research shows.
Long emergency room waits may raise risk of death
Health News // 19 hours ago
Long emergency room waits may raise risk of death
A seemingly endless wait in an emergency department can be taxing for many reasons, but new research suggests that long delays in being admitted to the hospital may even raise a patient's risk of death.
CDC study: Vaccination remains safest strategy to prevent COVID-19
Health News // 19 hours ago
CDC study: Vaccination remains safest strategy to prevent COVID-19
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A new CDC COVID-19 report Wednesday concluded that "vaccination remains the safest and primary strategy" to prevent COVID19 infections, complications and transmission of the virus.
Study: Older adults less likely to get tested for COVID-19 or know screening sites
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study: Older adults less likely to get tested for COVID-19 or know screening sites
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Older adults are among those less likely to get tested for COVID-19, despite their having symptoms that indicate they should be screened for the virus, a study published Wednesday by PLOS Global Public Health found.
Study finds no evidence of COVID-19 transmission via breast milk
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study finds no evidence of COVID-19 transmission via breast milk
Breastfeeding moms can rest easier: New research finds no evidence their milk transmits the virus that causes COVID-19 to their babies.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study finds 1 in 10 people with COVID-19 remains infectious beyond 10 days
Study finds 1 in 10 people with COVID-19 remains infectious beyond 10 days
Surgeons perform second successful pig-to-human kidney transplant
Surgeons perform second successful pig-to-human kidney transplant
Watching TV for 4 hours or more daily may increase blood clot risk, study finds
Watching TV for 4 hours or more daily may increase blood clot risk, study finds
Study: Heart function returns quickly in children with COVID-19-related MIS-C
Study: Heart function returns quickly in children with COVID-19-related MIS-C
CDC study: Vaccination remains safest strategy to prevent COVID-19
CDC study: Vaccination remains safest strategy to prevent COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement