Jan. 19, 2022 / 7:05 PM

Watching TV for 4 hours or more daily may increase blood clot risk, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
A new study links watching television for four or more hours per day with an increased risk for blood clots. Photo by wilkernet/Pixabay

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Watching television for four hours a day or more increases a person's risk for blood clots, a study published Wednesday by the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology found.

Based on an analysis of more than 130,000 adults age 40 years and older, sitting in front of the TV for an average of four hours or more daily is associated with a 35% higher risk for blood clots compared with doing so for 2 1/2 hours or less, the data showed.

"Our study findings also suggested that being physically active does not eliminate the increased risk of blood clots associated with prolonged TV watching," study co-author Dr. Setor Kunutsor said in a press release.

"If you are going to binge on TV you need to take breaks," said Kunutsor, a senior lecturer at the University of Bristol in England.

RELATED Long hours in front of television may boost risk for blood clot

He advised people to "stand and stretch every 30 minutes or use a stationary bike" while watching television and to "avoid unhealthy snacking."

Kunutsor and his colleagues examined links between TV viewing and venous thromboembolism, or VTE, a condition that includes pulmonary embolism, or a blood clot in the lungs, and deep vein thrombosis, or a blood clot in a deep vein, usually in the legs, they said.

The analysis included three studies with a total of 131,421 participants age 40 years and older who had no prior history of VTE and who self-reported their average amounts of daily television viewing time, the researchers said.

RELATED Binge-watching television may increase risk for dangerous blood clot

Of the more than 130,000 participants in the three studies, 964 developed VTE, according to the researchers.

Those who viewed television for four hours or more daily were 1.35 times more likely to develop VTE than respondents who seldom or never watched, the data showed.

Several recent studies have identified a similar risk.

RELATED Years of blood thinners after stent insertion may not be necessary

"The findings indicate that regardless of physical activity, your [weight], how old you are and your gender, watching many hours of television is a risky activity with regard to developing blood clots," Kunutsor said.

"Prolonged TV viewing involves immobilization which is a risk factor for VTE [because] blood pools in your extremities rather than circulating and this can cause blood clots," he said.

Outpatient hip, knee replacement is safe for many, study suggests
Health News // 3 hours ago
Outpatient hip, knee replacement is safe for many, study suggests
For many people undergoing total hip or knee replacement, same-day surgery is a safe option, new research shows.
Long emergency room waits may raise risk of death
Health News // 3 hours ago
Long emergency room waits may raise risk of death
A seemingly endless wait in an emergency department can be taxing for many reasons, but new research suggests that long delays in being admitted to the hospital may even raise a patient's risk of death.
CDC study: Vaccination remains safest strategy to prevent COVID-19
Health News // 4 hours ago
CDC study: Vaccination remains safest strategy to prevent COVID-19
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A new CDC COVID-19 report Wednesday concluded that "vaccination remains the safest and primary strategy" to prevent COVID19 infections, complications and transmission of the virus.
Study: Older adults less likely to get tested for COVID-19 or know screening sites
Health News // 6 hours ago
Study: Older adults less likely to get tested for COVID-19 or know screening sites
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Older adults are among those less likely to get tested for COVID-19, despite their having symptoms that indicate they should be screened for the virus, a study published Wednesday by PLOS Global Public Health found.
Study finds no evidence of COVID-19 transmission via breast milk
Health News // 8 hours ago
Study finds no evidence of COVID-19 transmission via breast milk
Breastfeeding moms can rest easier: New research finds no evidence their milk transmits the virus that causes COVID-19 to their babies.
Study: Heart function returns quickly in children with COVID-19-related MIS-C
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study: Heart function returns quickly in children with COVID-19-related MIS-C
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Most children who develop a rare, but sometimes severe, heart complication due to COVID-19 recover quickly, a study published Wednesday by the Journal of the American Heart Association found.
Study: Opioid addiction treatment in jail reduces re-arrest risk after release
Health News // 11 hours ago
Study: Opioid addiction treatment in jail reduces re-arrest risk after release
No magic bullet exists for ending the U.S. opioid crisis, but there's hopeful news for one high-risk population: Providing addiction medication in jails reduces the odds of addicts being re-arrested after their release.
Brighter outlook on aging may buffer against physical effects of stress
Health News // 1 day ago
Brighter outlook on aging may buffer against physical effects of stress
People who believe their bodies and minds will break down with age may be creating a self-fulfilling prophecy, a recent study suggests.
Study: Blood tests assessed via machine learning can predict COVID-19 survival
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Blood tests assessed via machine learning can predict COVID-19 survival
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Blood samples collected from patients with severe COVID-19 can be analyzed by a machine learning approach to predict whether they will recover and survive or die from the disease, a PLOS Digital Health study found.
Chronic conditions increase risk of severe COVID-19 in children
Health News // 1 day ago
Chronic conditions increase risk of severe COVID-19 in children
As a record number of American kids are being hospitalized with COVID-19, a new study helps clarify which ones are at the highest risk for serious complications.
