Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 19, 2022 / 4:52 PM

Outpatient hip, knee replacement is safe for many, study suggests

By Alan Mozes, HealthDay News
Outpatient hip, knee replacement is safe for many, study suggests
A recent study found found post-op complication rates among those who had outpatient joint replacement surgery compared to those who spent a night or two in the hospital. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt UPI | License Photo

For many people undergoing total hip or knee replacement, same-day surgery is a safe option, new research shows.

Among folks in overall good health, the study of nearly 1.8 million patients found similar post-op complication rates among those who had outpatient joint replacement surgery compared to those who spent a night or two in the hospital.

Advertisement

"Careful patient selection is the key to success with outpatient surgery," cautioned senior study author Dr. Geoffrey Westrich, from the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

For example, older age can increase the risk for any surgery, "and so monitoring patients overnight may be beneficial," noted Westrich, research director emeritus of the hospital's adult reconstruction and joint replacement service.

RELATED Study: Addictive opioids uncalled for after knee surgery for ACL

And those with underlying conditions like diabetes or lung disease may also face a higher risk for complications, the research team found. "Inpatient surgery in such patients is probably more safe," added Westrich.

Advertisement

But "there is no doubt that these findings are definitive, and that outpatient surgery is here to stay," he added.

During the 2010-2017 study period, outpatient hip and knee replacements grew by an average of 16% and 11%, respectively, each year, the authors found.

RELATED One-third of people in U.S. with arthritis get no exercise, study says

Still, inpatient surgery remains much more common, Westrich acknowledged.

Of the many patients the researchers followed, just under a third underwent total hip replacement, while the remainder had a knee replacement.

When averaged out, only about 3% of knee procedures and just over 2% of hip procedures were handled on an outpatient basis. (By 2017, however, those numbers approached 5% for both.)

RELATED Acupuncture during knee replacement may lessen post-surgery pain

Candidates for same-day discharge after knee and hip surgeries were about three and five years younger, respectively, than their inpatient peers. Those who went straight home also had fewer preexisting conditions.

Zeroing in on the risk for complications, researchers looked at adverse events requiring readmission to a hospital within three months after surgery. Potential complications included heart attacks, blood clots, infection, pneumonia, bleeding, and/or mechanical or breakage issues involving the hip or knee prosthetic itself.

Complication rates were essentially the same across all hip replacement patients, whether treated as inpatients or outpatients, the study showed.

Advertisement

Among knee replacement patients, a slightly higher complication risk was seen among those discharged the same day. But even so, the risk was pegged as very small -- less than 1% -- among both those who stayed at the hospital and those who didn't.

"The results are really interesting," said Westrich, "and basically demonstrate that with proper patient selection outpatient surgery can be done safely and can benefit the patient."

Same-day patients still need follow-up, he noted. "All patients at our hospital receive a telephone call the next day to see how they are doing and if they need any help with anything," he said.

But for young, healthy and "highly motivated patients," outpatient surgery can be a good fit, Westrich said.

That message is gaining traction, said Dr. Kanu Okike, an orthopedic surgeon with the Hawaii Permanente Medical Group in Honolulu.

"Over the past several decades, the amount of time that patients spend in the hospital following elective total joint replacement has gradually been decreasing," said Okike, who was not part of the study.

Increasingly, "forward-looking organizations have shown that same-day discharge is feasible and safe for the majority of patients undergoing elective total joint replacement," he said.

Okike echoed Westrich's call for careful patient selection and thorough patient education preoperatively, alongside safe post-op pain control and rigorous follow-up.

Advertisement

"As long as it can be performed safely, many patients prefer waking up in their own bed the morning after surgery," Okike noted. "This has been especially true over the past few years during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The findings were published recently in the Journal of Arthroplasty.

More information

There's more on outpatient joint replacement surgery at the Cleveland Clinic.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Long emergency room waits may raise risk of death
Health News // 56 minutes ago
Long emergency room waits may raise risk of death
A seemingly endless wait in an emergency department can be taxing for many reasons, but new research suggests that long delays in being admitted to the hospital may even raise a patient's risk of death.
CDC study: Vaccination remains safest strategy to prevent COVID-19
Health News // 1 hour ago
CDC study: Vaccination remains safest strategy to prevent COVID-19
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A new CDC COVID-19 report Wednesday concluded that "vaccination remains the safest and primary strategy" to prevent COVID19 infections, complications and transmission of the virus.
Study: Older adults less likely to get tested for COVID-19 or know screening sites
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: Older adults less likely to get tested for COVID-19 or know screening sites
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Older adults are among those less likely to get tested for COVID-19, despite their having symptoms that indicate they should be screened for the virus, a study published Wednesday by PLOS Global Public Health found.
Study finds no evidence of COVID-19 transmission via breast milk
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study finds no evidence of COVID-19 transmission via breast milk
Breastfeeding moms can rest easier: New research finds no evidence their milk transmits the virus that causes COVID-19 to their babies.
Study: Heart function returns quickly in children with COVID-19-related MIS-C
Health News // 6 hours ago
Study: Heart function returns quickly in children with COVID-19-related MIS-C
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Most children who develop a rare, but sometimes severe, heart complication due to COVID-19 recover quickly, a study published Wednesday by the Journal of the American Heart Association found.
Study: Opioid addiction treatment in jail reduces re-arrest risk after release
Health News // 8 hours ago
Study: Opioid addiction treatment in jail reduces re-arrest risk after release
No magic bullet exists for ending the U.S. opioid crisis, but there's hopeful news for one high-risk population: Providing addiction medication in jails reduces the odds of addicts being re-arrested after their release.
Brighter outlook on aging may buffer against physical effects of stress
Health News // 1 day ago
Brighter outlook on aging may buffer against physical effects of stress
People who believe their bodies and minds will break down with age may be creating a self-fulfilling prophecy, a recent study suggests.
Study: Blood tests assessed via machine learning can predict COVID-19 survival
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Blood tests assessed via machine learning can predict COVID-19 survival
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Blood samples collected from patients with severe COVID-19 can be analyzed by a machine learning approach to predict whether they will recover and survive or die from the disease, a PLOS Digital Health study found.
Chronic conditions increase risk of severe COVID-19 in children
Health News // 1 day ago
Chronic conditions increase risk of severe COVID-19 in children
As a record number of American kids are being hospitalized with COVID-19, a new study helps clarify which ones are at the highest risk for serious complications.
Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests are highly accurate for children, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests are highly accurate for children, study shows
Despite earlier concerns that at-home COVID-19 tests might be less accurate than PCR tests, new research in U.S. children and teens adds to evidence that the rapid tests are highly accurate.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study finds 1 in 10 people with COVID-19 remains infectious beyond 10 days
Study finds 1 in 10 people with COVID-19 remains infectious beyond 10 days
COVID-19 vaccine trial participants report side effects even with placebos
COVID-19 vaccine trial participants report side effects even with placebos
Brighter outlook on aging may buffer against physical effects of stress
Brighter outlook on aging may buffer against physical effects of stress
Study: Blood tests assessed via machine learning can predict COVID-19 survival
Study: Blood tests assessed via machine learning can predict COVID-19 survival
Study: Heart function returns quickly in children with COVID-19-related MIS-C
Study: Heart function returns quickly in children with COVID-19-related MIS-C
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement