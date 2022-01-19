Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 19, 2022 / 12:06 PM

Study finds no evidence of COVID-19 transmission via breast milk

By HealthDay News
Study finds no evidence of COVID-19 transmission via breast milk
A recent study found no clinical evidence of COVID-19 infection in infants of mothers with viral material in their breast milk. File Photo by lgrodela/pixabay 

Breastfeeding moms can rest easier: New research finds no evidence their milk transmits the virus that causes COVID-19 to their babies.

"Breast milk is an invaluable source of nutrition to infants," said lead author Dr. Paul Krogstad of the University of California, Los Angeles.

Advertisement

"In our study, we found no evidence that breast milk from mothers infected with COVID-19 contained infectious genetic material and no clinical evidence was found to suggest the infants got infected, which suggests breastfeeding is not likely to be a hazard," Krogstad said in a news release from the journal Pediatric Research, which published the findings Tuesday.

His team analyzed breast milk samples donated by 110 lactating women between March and September of 2020. Of those women, 65 had a positive COVID-19 test, nine had symptoms but tested negative and 36 had symptoms but were not tested.

RELATED Study: Heart function returns quickly in children with COVID-19-related MIS-C

SARS-CoV-2 genetic material (RNA) was found in the breast milk of seven women (6%) with confirmed infection or symptoms. A second sample taken from the seven women between one and 97 days later contained no SARS-CoV-2 RNA.

No infectious SARS-CoV-2 genetic material with replicating viral particles, known as SgRNA, was found in the seven samples, or from the other women in the study. There was no clinical evidence of infection in the infants of the seven mothers with viral material in their milk.

Advertisement

The authors noted that this was a small study and may not cover all the potential factors that could predict the presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in breast milk.

RELATED Study: Blood tests assessed via machine learning can predict COVID-19 survival

But they added that it is the largest study so far to examine possible COVID-19 infection through breast milk and provides evidence that breastfeeding women with confirmed or suspected cases don't infect their babies.

More information

La Leche League International has resources for breastfeeding mothers in the coronavirus era.

RELATED Study confirms risks of COVID-19 in pregnancy for unvaccinated mothers, babies

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Heart function returns quickly in children with COVID-19-related MIS-C
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Heart function returns quickly in children with COVID-19-related MIS-C
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Most children who develop a rare, but sometimes severe, heart complication due to COVID-19 recover quickly, a study published Wednesday by the Journal of the American Heart Association found.
Study: Opioid addiction treatment in jail reduces re-arrest risk after release
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: Opioid addiction treatment in jail reduces re-arrest risk after release
No magic bullet exists for ending the U.S. opioid crisis, but there's hopeful news for one high-risk population: Providing addiction medication in jails reduces the odds of addicts being re-arrested after their release.
Brighter outlook on aging may buffer against physical effects of stress
Health News // 22 hours ago
Brighter outlook on aging may buffer against physical effects of stress
People who believe their bodies and minds will break down with age may be creating a self-fulfilling prophecy, a recent study suggests.
Study: Blood tests assessed via machine learning can predict COVID-19 survival
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study: Blood tests assessed via machine learning can predict COVID-19 survival
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Blood samples collected from patients with severe COVID-19 can be analyzed by a machine learning approach to predict whether they will recover and survive or die from the disease, a PLOS Digital Health study found.
Chronic conditions increase risk of severe COVID-19 in children
Health News // 23 hours ago
Chronic conditions increase risk of severe COVID-19 in children
As a record number of American kids are being hospitalized with COVID-19, a new study helps clarify which ones are at the highest risk for serious complications.
Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests are highly accurate for children, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests are highly accurate for children, study shows
Despite earlier concerns that at-home COVID-19 tests might be less accurate than PCR tests, new research in U.S. children and teens adds to evidence that the rapid tests are highly accurate.
COVID-19 vaccine trial participants report side effects even with placebos
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 vaccine trial participants report side effects even with placebos
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Nearly one-third of COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial participants given a placebo as part of studies reported experiencing side effects after receiving the sham product, a JAMA Network Open analysis found.
Pressure mounts to ease blood donor rules for gay men
Health News // 1 day ago
Pressure mounts to ease blood donor rules for gay men
A three-month sexual abstinence rule for blood donations from sexually active gay and bisexual men should be dropped by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, critics urge as the country struggles with a blood shortage.
Baby's feeding troubles tied to later developmental delays
Health News // 2 days ago
Baby's feeding troubles tied to later developmental delays
Parents struggling with infant feeding issues may have another reason to persevere: New research ties feeding problems with an increased risk of developmental delays.
Study: Cancer patients given high-dose radiation treatments even near end of life
Health News // 5 days ago
Study: Cancer patients given high-dose radiation treatments even near end of life
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Many older cancer patients whose disease has spread to other parts of the body continue to receive high-dose radiation therapy, despite guidelines that recommend against its use, a JAMA Health Forum analysis found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study finds 1 in 10 people with COVID-19 remains infectious beyond 10 days
Study finds 1 in 10 people with COVID-19 remains infectious beyond 10 days
COVID-19 vaccine trial participants report side effects even with placebos
COVID-19 vaccine trial participants report side effects even with placebos
Study: Blood tests assessed via machine learning can predict COVID-19 survival
Study: Blood tests assessed via machine learning can predict COVID-19 survival
Brighter outlook on aging may buffer against physical effects of stress
Brighter outlook on aging may buffer against physical effects of stress
Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests are highly accurate for children, study shows
Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests are highly accurate for children, study shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement