Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 18, 2022 / 2:00 PM

Study: Blood tests assessed via machine learning can predict COVID-19 survival

By Brian P. Dunleavy
1/5
Study: Blood tests assessed via machine learning can predict COVID-19 survival
Levels of certain proteins in blood may be used to predict which hospitalized patients with COVID-19 have the best chance for survival, according to researchers. File photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Blood samples collected from patients with severe COVID-19 can be analyzed by a machine learning approach to predict whether they will recover and survive or die from the disease, a study published Tuesday by PLOS Digital Health found.

Fourteen proteins found in blood samples used in the study changed in opposite directions for patients who survived compared to those who did not, according to the researchers.

Advertisement

Based on these findings, the research team, from Charité Berlin, an academic hospital in the German capital, developed a machine learning model designed to predict COVID-19 survival based on a single time-point measurement of these proteins.

"For physicians, it is difficult to estimate the individual risk for a patient of deterioration and/or death from COVID-19," study co-author Florian Kurth said in a press release.

RELATED Hospitals recruiting international nurses to fill pandemic shortages

"Our study shows that a combination of [protein] markers, combined in a risk prediction model based on artificial intelligence, can fairly well predict the probability that an individual patient will die or survive," he said.

Researchers tested the model in 24 critically ill COVID-10 patients being treated in the hospital's intensive care unit. It correctly predicted outcomes for 18 of 19 patients who survived and five out of five who died, the data showed.

Advertisement

Since the start of the pandemic, hospitals worldwide have struggled to care for large numbers of severely ill COVID-19 patients, according to the World Health Organization.

RELATED COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, ICUs filling up amid winter weather

In the United States, where the Delta and Omicron variants of the virus continue to circulate, infected patients are overwhelming many hospitals across the country.

To properly triage, or prioritize, ICU patients with COVID-19 who will likely respond well to treatment over those who will not is essential, though often demoralizing, for front-line health workers to efficiently allocate care resources, the German researchers said.

For this study, they measured levels of 321 proteins in blood samples taken at 349 times from 50 critically ill COVID-19 patients being treated in two hospitals, one in Germany and the other in Austria.

RELATED Test accurately identifies those at risk for severe COVID-19, researchers say

Of the patients included in the study, 15 died within an average of 28 days of hospital admission. For those who survived, most spent about two months in the hospital, the researchers said.

Using the 14 blood proteins identified in the study, their machine learning approach may be useful in both identifying patients with the highest risk for death as well as for testing whether a given treatment changes the chances of survival for an individual patient, according to the researchers.

Advertisement

"We found 14 proteins which over time changed in opposite directions for patients who survive compared to patients who do not survive in intensive care," Kurth said.

"Interestingly, the plasma levels of all of those proteins had been found to be altered by COVID-19 before [in other studies, [which] makes us particularly confident in our findings," he said.

Latest Headlines

Brighter outlook on aging may buffer against physical effects of stress
Health News // 1 hour ago
Brighter outlook on aging may buffer against physical effects of stress
People who believe their bodies and minds will break down with age may be creating a self-fulfilling prophecy, a recent study suggests.
Chronic conditions increase risk of severe COVID-19 in children
Health News // 2 hours ago
Chronic conditions increase risk of severe COVID-19 in children
As a record number of American kids are being hospitalized with COVID-19, a new study helps clarify which ones are at the highest risk for serious complications.
Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests are highly accurate for children, study shows
Health News // 4 hours ago
Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests are highly accurate for children, study shows
Despite earlier concerns that at-home COVID-19 tests might be less accurate than PCR tests, new research in U.S. children and teens adds to evidence that the rapid tests are highly accurate.
COVID-19 vaccine trial participants report side effects even with placebos
Health News // 4 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccine trial participants report side effects even with placebos
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Nearly one-third of COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial participants given a placebo as part of studies reported experiencing side effects after receiving the sham product, a JAMA Network Open analysis found.
Pressure mounts to ease blood donor rules for gay men
Health News // 14 hours ago
Pressure mounts to ease blood donor rules for gay men
A three-month sexual abstinence rule for blood donations from sexually active gay and bisexual men should be dropped by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, critics urge as the country struggles with a blood shortage.
Baby's feeding troubles tied to later developmental delays
Health News // 1 day ago
Baby's feeding troubles tied to later developmental delays
Parents struggling with infant feeding issues may have another reason to persevere: New research ties feeding problems with an increased risk of developmental delays.
Study: Cancer patients given high-dose radiation treatments even near end of life
Health News // 4 days ago
Study: Cancer patients given high-dose radiation treatments even near end of life
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Many older cancer patients whose disease has spread to other parts of the body continue to receive high-dose radiation therapy, despite guidelines that recommend against its use, a JAMA Health Forum analysis found.
Study confirms risks of COVID-19 in pregnancy for unvaccinated mothers, babies
Health News // 3 days ago
Study confirms risks of COVID-19 in pregnancy for unvaccinated mothers, babies
Unvaccinated pregnant women are putting themselves and their baby at risk for serious complications of COVID-19, according to new research out of Scotland.
Starting hormone therapy in teens may improve mental health for transgender people
Health News // 3 days ago
Starting hormone therapy in teens may improve mental health for transgender people
Transgender people get greater mental health benefits if they start gender-affirming hormone treatment when they're teens instead of waiting until they're adults, a new study finds.
Face masks may make men more attractive, study suggests
Health News // 4 days ago
Face masks may make men more attractive, study suggests
Welsh researchers found that masking up may make men look more attractive to the opposite sex and that some kinds of masks do a better job of this than others.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study finds 1 in 10 people with COVID-19 remains infectious beyond 10 days
Study finds 1 in 10 people with COVID-19 remains infectious beyond 10 days
COVID-19 vaccine trial participants report side effects even with placebos
COVID-19 vaccine trial participants report side effects even with placebos
Baby's feeding troubles tied to later developmental delays
Baby's feeding troubles tied to later developmental delays
Pressure mounts to ease blood donor rules for gay men
Pressure mounts to ease blood donor rules for gay men
Advance Child Tax Credit payments cut food insufficiency by 26%, study finds
Advance Child Tax Credit payments cut food insufficiency by 26%, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement