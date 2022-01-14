Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 14, 2022 / 11:00 AM / Updated at 3:34 PM

Study: Cancer patients given high-dose radiation treatments even near end of life

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Many cancer patients receive radiation therapy despite guidelines that recommend against its use because of their advanced disease, a new study has found. File photo by polat/Shutterstock

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Many older cancer patients whose disease has spread to other parts of the body continue to receive high-dose radiation therapy, despite guidelines that recommend against its use under these conditions, an analysis published Friday by JAMA Health Forum found.

In the review of data for more than 500,000 radiotherapy doses, or radiation treatments, administered to Medicare beneficiaries, nearly 4% of the patients involved died within 90 days of their last session, the researchers said.

Of those who died, all had cancer that had metastasized to the brain or bones, and more than half were older and 22% received 10 or more radiation treatments near the end of their lives, the data showed.

Current treatment guidelines recommend against using radiation therapy in people with metastatic cancer, or disease that has spread from its original location to other parts of the body, the researchers said.

"Despite multiple national guidelines advise against their use, approximately one in five patients received extended or long courses, or greater than 10 treatments, of radiation therapy for bone or brain metastases near the end of life," study co-author Dr. Patricia Santos told UPI by email.

"No patient, regardless of how long they are expected to live, should be subjected to protracted treatment schedules that are not evidence-based," said Santos, a resident physician at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

The guidelines are designed primarily to preserve quality of life in those likely to die from the disease because radiation therapy, which applies high doses of radiation to tumors, can cause serious side effects -- including severe fatigue, hair loss and nausea and vomiting, according to the National Cancer Institute.

These side effects occur because radiation therapy not only kills or slows the growth of cancer cells, but it also can affect nearby healthy cells, the institute says.

Among the patients who died soon after treatment, 22% received radiation treatment that was not recommended in current guidelines, either because of their age or because their cancer had spread, the data showed.

More than half of the patients in the study, 53%, were ages 65 to 74 years, the researchers said.

In addition, about half had bone metastases, or cancer that had spread to their bones, while the other half had disease that had spread to their brains, according to the researchers.

"More extensive treatment does not always mean better outcomes," Santos said.

"When given outside of the appropriate setting, overtreatment or unnecessary treatment can greatly increase the potential risk for harm, with minimal or no proven benefit," she said.

Latest Headlines

Study confirms risks of COVID-19 in pregnancy for unvaccinated mothers, babies
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study confirms risks of COVID-19 in pregnancy for unvaccinated mothers, babies
Unvaccinated pregnant women are putting themselves and their baby at risk for serious complications of COVID-19, according to new research out of Scotland.
Starting hormone therapy in teens may improve mental health for transgender people
Health News // 1 day ago
Starting hormone therapy in teens may improve mental health for transgender people
Transgender people get greater mental health benefits if they start gender-affirming hormone treatment when they're teens instead of waiting until they're adults, a new study finds.
Face masks may make men more attractive, study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Face masks may make men more attractive, study suggests
Welsh researchers found that masking up may make men look more attractive to the opposite sex and that some kinds of masks do a better job of this than others.
Study finds 1 in 10 people with COVID-19 remains infectious beyond 10 days
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds 1 in 10 people with COVID-19 remains infectious beyond 10 days
One in 10 people with COVID-19 still could be infectious beyond 10 days, and some could remain so for as long as two months, a new study suggests.
Politics to blame for increased stress, fatigue, other health woes, survey finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Politics to blame for increased stress, fatigue, other health woes, survey finds
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Talking about politics makes people in the United States sick, literally, a study published Friday by the journal PLOS ONE found.
COVID-19's silver lining: speeding vaccine tech for other diseases
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19's silver lining: speeding vaccine tech for other diseases
NEW YORK, Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Scientists have been working with mRNA technology for more than two decades, and many believe that it can produce vaccines against cancer, malaria, heart disease, HIV and other diseases.
Monoclonal antibody for arthritis in cats receives FDA approval
Health News // 1 day ago
Monoclonal antibody for arthritis in cats receives FDA approval
Arthritis can keep a cat from doing many of the things that kitties love to do. But now there's hope: The first treatment to ease arthritis pain in cats has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Social media posts by celebrities often promote junk food
Health News // 1 day ago
Social media posts by celebrities often promote junk food
Images of people eating and drinking are a staple of social media, but new research finds such posts from celebrities often puts the spotlight squarely on junk food.
Incidence of people driving high rises along with marijuana legalization
Health News // 2 days ago
Incidence of people driving high rises along with marijuana legalization
As pot has been legalized in more countries and states, a greater number of people are driving intoxicated by the drug and crashing, researchers report.
Study links MS with Epstein-Barr infection
Health News // 2 days ago
Study links MS with Epstein-Barr infection
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Becoming infected with the Epstein-Barr virus increases a person's risk of developing multiple sclerosis later, a study published Thursday by Science found.
