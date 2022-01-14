Trending
Health News
Jan. 14, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Study: Cancer patients given high-dose radiation treatments even near end of life

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Study: Cancer patients given high-dose radiation treatments even near end of life
Many cancer patients receive radiation therapy despite guidelines that recommend against its use because of their advanced disease, a new study has found. File photo by polat/Shutterstock

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Many older cancer patients whose disease has spread to other parts of the body continue to receive high-dose radiation therapy, despite guidelines that recommend against its use under these conditions, an analysis published Friday by JAMA Health Forum found.

In the review of data for more than 500,000 radiotherapy doses, or radiation treatments, administered to Medicare beneficiaries, 4% of the patients involved died within 90 days of their last session, the researchers said.

Of those who died, all had cancer that had metastasized, and more than half were older, the data showed.

Current treatment guidelines recommend against using radiation therapy in people with metastatic cancer, or disease that has spread from its original location to other parts of the body, the researchers said.

RELATED Study: Black men given radiation for prostate cancer do better than White men

"Our findings suggest that the burden of unnecessary radiotherapy in the metastatic setting is shared by a sizeable proportion of patients near the end of life," researchers from Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia wrote.

This underscores "the importance of guideline adherence," they said.

This guideline is designed primarily to preserve quality of life in those likely to die from the disease because radiation therapy, which applies high doses of radiation to tumors, can cause serious side effects -- including severe fatigue, hair loss and nausea and vomiting, according to the National Cancer Institute.

RELATED Cancer patients, those on chemotherapy have worse COVID-19 prognosis

These side effects occur because radiation therapy not only kills or slows the growth of cancer cells, but it also can affect nearby healthy cells, the institute says.

Among the patients who died soon after treatment, 22% received radiation treatment that was not recommended in current guidelines, either because of their age or because their cancer had spread, the data showed.

More than half of the patients in the study, 53%, were ages 65 to 74 years, the researchers said.

RELATED High-dose radiation may help lung cancer patients not responding to drugs

In addition, about half had bone metastases, or cancer that had spread to their bones, while the other half had disease that had spread to their brains, according to the researchers.

"[The] results of this study suggest that more than one-fifth of patients with metastatic disease at the end of life may receive guideline non-concordant radiotherapy," the researchers wrote.

The guidelines are "perhaps most salient for patients at the end of life, for whom minimizing time on treatment is essential to preserving quality of life," they said.

Latest Headlines

COVID-19's silver lining: speeding vaccine tech for other diseases
Health News // 8 hours ago
COVID-19's silver lining: speeding vaccine tech for other diseases
NEW YORK, Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Scientists have been working with mRNA technology for more than two decades, and many believe that it can produce vaccines against cancer, malaria, heart disease, HIV and other diseases.
Monoclonal antibody for arthritis in cats receives FDA approval
Health News // 9 hours ago
Monoclonal antibody for arthritis in cats receives FDA approval
Arthritis can keep a cat from doing many of the things that kitties love to do. But now there's hope: The first treatment to ease arthritis pain in cats has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Social media posts by celebrities often promote junk food
Health News // 11 hours ago
Social media posts by celebrities often promote junk food
Images of people eating and drinking are a staple of social media, but new research finds such posts from celebrities often puts the spotlight squarely on junk food.
Incidence of people driving high rises along with marijuana legalization
Health News // 21 hours ago
Incidence of people driving high rises along with marijuana legalization
As pot has been legalized in more countries and states, a greater number of people are driving intoxicated by the drug and crashing, researchers report.
Study links MS with Epstein-Barr infection
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study links MS with Epstein-Barr infection
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Becoming infected with the Epstein-Barr virus increases a person's risk of developing multiple sclerosis later, a study published Thursday by Science found.
Opioid misuse is rising among Americans aged 55 and older
Health News // 23 hours ago
Opioid misuse is rising among Americans aged 55 and older
Opioid misuse doesn't discriminate by age -- and rates are rising steadily among adults aged 55 and up, new research shows.
Regular physical activity may help slow Parkinson's disease
Health News // 23 hours ago
Regular physical activity may help slow Parkinson's disease
A few hours of exercise a week may help slow Parkinson's disease, even if it's just moderate activity such as walking or gardening, a new study suggests.
CDC: Flu vaccination rate in children down from last year
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC: Flu vaccination rate in children down from last year
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Fewer children and teens age 17 years and younger have been vaccinated against the flu this winter compared with 2020-21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.
Advance Child Tax Credit payments cut food insufficiency by 26%, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Advance Child Tax Credit payments cut food insufficiency by 26%, study finds
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Advance payments for the Child Tax Credit, part of last year's federal American Rescue Plan, reduced food insufficiency in households across the country by 26%, a study published Thursday by JAMA Network Open found.
Wildfires, heat in West make breathing dangerous
Health News // 1 day ago
Wildfires, heat in West make breathing dangerous
Wildfires and rising temperatures are exposing more and more Americans to an air pollution double-whammy of smoke and smog, a new study warns.
