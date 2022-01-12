Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 12, 2022 / 12:30 PM

Sleep can help remember faces and names, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Sleep can help remember faces and names, study finds
Deep, uninterrupted sleep may boost memory, according to a new study. Photo by StockSnap/Pixabay

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Better recall of people's names and faces may be a matter of improved sleep, a study published Wednesday by the journal NPJ: Science of Learning found.

Study participants' name recall was enhanced when memories of newly learned face-name associations were reactivated using previously recorded audio while they were sleeping, with the key being uninterrupted, deep sleep, the researchers said.

Advertisement

Those with uninterrupted sleep who heard recordings of people's names averaged just over 1.5 more names recalled when shown pictures of the people than those who did not experience deep sleep when they heard the recordings, the data showed.

Among study participants with disrupted sleep based on electroencephalogram readings, memory reactivation during sleep did not help and may have had a negative effect, they said.

RELATED Some general anesthesia affects region of brain responsible for memory

EEG records electrical activity in the brain through electrodes placed on the scalp, according to the researchers.

"We already know that some sleep disorders like apnea can impair memory," study co-author Nathan Whitmore said in a press release.

"Our research suggests a potential explanation for this: frequent sleep interruptions at night might be degrading memory," said Whitmore, a doctoral student at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.

Advertisement
RELATED Afternoon nap could boost mental agility, study says

Earlier studies have found that more and better sleep can improve memory and brain health and that light sleep may hinder cognitive function.

For this study, Whitmore and his colleagues asked 24 participants ages 18 to 31 years to memorize the faces and names of 40 students from a hypothetical Latin American history class and another 40 from a Japanese history class.

When each face was shown again, they were asked to repeat the name that went with it, the researchers said.

RELATED MRI study reveals slowed brain activity during light sleep

After the memory exercise, participants took a nap while the researchers carefully monitored brain activity by using EEG.

When participants reached a deep-sleep state, as measured by EEG, some of the names were softly played on a speaker with music that was associated with one of the classes, according to the researchers.

When they woke up, they were retested on their ability to recall the name that went with each face, the researchers said.

Participants, on average, recalled 74 of the 80 names before sleep and 75 of the 80 names after sleep, the data showed.

However, those who experienced deep sleep during the playing of the name recordings recalled, on average, about 1.5 more names than those who slept less well, the researchers said.

Advertisement

In future studies, the researchers hope to assess whether sleep disruption always harms brain function and whether it can be used to weaken unwanted memories, such as abuse or trauma, they said.

"It's a new and exciting finding about sleep, because it tells us that the way information is reactivated during sleep to improve memory storage is linked with high-quality sleep," Whitmore said.

Latest Headlines

U.S. cancer deaths drop thanks to improved lung cancer outcomes
Health News // 52 minutes ago
U.S. cancer deaths drop thanks to improved lung cancer outcomes
A new report offers hope on the lung cancer front: Patients are being diagnosed at an earlier stage in their disease and living longer due to better access to care, higher screening rates and improved treatments.
Study: Risk for sudden death during sex low for younger adults with heart disease
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Risk for sudden death during sex low for younger adults with heart disease
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Younger adults with a history of heart disease and other heart-related ailments can enjoy sex, safely, provided they take precautions, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Cardiology found.
COVID-19 causes mobility, physical declines in older adults, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
COVID-19 causes mobility, physical declines in older adults, study finds
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Adults age 50 years and older sickened with COVID-19 experience declines in mobility and ability to perform day-to-day physical activities up to eight months after infection, a study published by JAMA Network Open found.
U.S. blood supply at lowest level in over a decade, Red Cross says
Health News // 11 hours ago
U.S. blood supply at lowest level in over a decade, Red Cross says
There's an urgent need for blood donations as the United States' blood supply drops to one of its lowest levels in over a decade, the America Red Cross said Tuesday.
Second-hand nicotine vaping exposure raises risk for bronchitis, breathing problems
Health News // 23 hours ago
Second-hand nicotine vaping exposure raises risk for bronchitis, breathing problems
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Secondhand exposure to nicotine vapor from e-cigarettes at home raises the risk for bronchitis symptoms and shortness of breath among young adults, a study published by the journal Thorax found.
Simple screening for COPD could help millions globally, study finds
Health News // 23 hours ago
Simple screening for COPD could help millions globally, study finds
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- People at high risk for a common breathing disorder can be identified in less than eight minutes using simple screening tools, a study published Tuesday by JAMA found.
Heartbreak, living alone may increase health risks among men
Health News // 1 day ago
Heartbreak, living alone may increase health risks among men
Men who are broken-hearted or just unlucky in love could be more likely to have health-damaging inflammation, new research suggests.
Four factors in midlife may predict later health declines in women
Health News // 1 day ago
Four factors in midlife may predict later health declines in women
Four specific factors -- higher body mass index (BMI), smoking, arthritis and depressive symptoms -- at age 55 are associated with clinically important declines in physical health 10 years later, a new study reports.
COVID-19 vaccines prevented 240K deaths, 1.1M hospitalizations in U.S., study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 vaccines prevented 240K deaths, 1.1M hospitalizations in U.S., study finds
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 vaccines saved an estimated 240,000 lives and prevented 1.1 million hospitalizations in the United States during the first half of 2021 alone, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Study: Teens, kids with chronic health issues at higher risk for severe COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Teens, kids with chronic health issues at higher risk for severe COVID-19
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Teenagers are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 than children and adolescents, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Less than a tablespoon of olive oil a day slows death risk, study says
Less than a tablespoon of olive oil a day slows death risk, study says
Remote learning during pandemic leads to negative behavior in kids, study finds
Remote learning during pandemic leads to negative behavior in kids, study finds
FDA warns against using COVID-19 test swabs in the throat
FDA warns against using COVID-19 test swabs in the throat
Aquatic exercise better than physical therapy for chronic low back pain, study finds
Aquatic exercise better than physical therapy for chronic low back pain, study finds
Second-hand nicotine vaping exposure raises risk for bronchitis, breathing problems
Second-hand nicotine vaping exposure raises risk for bronchitis, breathing problems
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement