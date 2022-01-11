Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 11, 2022 / 12:09 PM

Heartbreak, living alone may increase health risks among men

By HealthDay News
Heartbreak, living alone may increase health risks among men
The combination of long-term solitary living and multiple failed relationships is shown to affect levels of two inflammatory markers significantly, the investigators found. Photo by Photographee.eu/Shutterstock

Men who are broken-hearted or just unlucky in love could be more likely to have health-damaging inflammation, new research suggests.

Serious breakups and solo living for many years may increase the risk of ill health and death -- but apparently only for men, according to the researchers behind a new Danish study.

Advertisement

"Small numbers of breakups or years lived alone is not in itself a risk of poor health," the study authors noted.

But the combination of long-term solitary living and multiple failed relationships is shown to affect levels of two inflammatory markers significantly, the investigators found.

RELATED Omega-3 supplements do not prevent depression, study finds

The research team, which included Rikke Lund and Dr. Karolina Koch Davidsen, both from the University of Copenhagen department of social medicine, used data from the Copenhagen Aging and Midlife Biobank for over 4,800 participants (aged 48 to 62) between 1986 and 2011. This data included information on serial partnership breakups supplied by most of the participants and the number of years lived alone supplied by all participants.

Advertisement

Information also included educational attainment, early major life events that might have an impact on health, weight, long-term health conditions, medicines that can affect inflammation and personality traits.

Blood samples measured the inflammatory markers interleukin 6 (IL-6) and C-reactive protein (CRP).

RELATED Meditation may boost activity of genes that regulate immune response

About half the participants had experienced a partnership break-up, and a similar percentage had lived alone for more than one year, according to the report published online Monday in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health.

The highest levels of inflammatory markers in men were found in those who had experienced the most partnership breakups. They had 17% higher levels of inflammatory markers than those in the comparison group.

Inflammatory markers were up to 12% higher in the group who had spent seven or more years living alone. The highest levels for CRP were found in men with high educational attainment who had lived alone for two to six years. For IL-6, the top levels were in men who had spent seven or more years living alone.

RELATED Study: Giving help to others can bring back health benefits

No such associations were found among women, according to the report.

That may be partly explained by the inclusion of just 1,499 women in the study, but the authors also suggested that men tend to externalize their behavior following a partnership breakup, by drinking, for example, whereas women tend to internalize, having depressive symptoms. This may influence inflammatory levels differently.

Advertisement

The team also pointed out that participants had an average age of 54, when the consequences of exposure to inflammatory chemicals have not yet peaked. Men also generate stronger inflammatory responses than women of the same age, the team pointed out in a journal news release.

However, immune system competence wanes with age, which can lead to the systemic low-grade inflammation associated with diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes, the researchers said.

"The levels of inflammation in our study are low, but they are also significant, clinically relevant, and most likely a risk factor for increased mortality," the study authors explained. There are "notable numbers of people living with low level inflammation," they added.

"Since the number of one-person households has been increasing throughout the past 50 to 60 years in most high-income countries, this group of people going through relationship breakups, or who are living on their own for different reasons, are part of at-risk groups," the study authors said.

More information

The U.S. National Cancer Institute has more on chronic inflammation.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Second-hand nicotine vaping exposure raises risk for bronchitis, breathing problems
Health News // 5 minutes ago
Second-hand nicotine vaping exposure raises risk for bronchitis, breathing problems
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Secondhand exposure to nicotine vapor from e-cigarettes at home raises the risk for bronchitis symptoms and shortness of breath among young adults, a study published by the journal Thorax found.
Simple screening for COPD could help millions globally, study finds
Health News // 39 minutes ago
Simple screening for COPD could help millions globally, study finds
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- People at high risk for a common breathing disorder can be identified in less than eight minutes using simple screening tools, a study published Tuesday by JAMA found.
Four factors in midlife may predict later health declines in women
Health News // 2 hours ago
Four factors in midlife may predict later health declines in women
Four specific factors -- higher body mass index (BMI), smoking, arthritis and depressive symptoms -- at age 55 are associated with clinically important declines in physical health 10 years later, a new study reports.
COVID-19 vaccines prevented 240K deaths, 1.1M hospitalizations in U.S., study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines prevented 240K deaths, 1.1M hospitalizations in U.S., study finds
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 vaccines saved an estimated 240,000 lives and prevented 1.1 million hospitalizations in the United States during the first half of 2021 alone, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Study: Teens, kids with chronic health issues at higher risk for severe COVID-19
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Teens, kids with chronic health issues at higher risk for severe COVID-19
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Teenagers are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 than children and adolescents, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Drug combo may slow disease progression in patients with advanced melanoma
Health News // 12 hours ago
Drug combo may slow disease progression in patients with advanced melanoma
For people newly diagnosed with advanced melanoma, a combination of two immunotherapy drugs can double the amount of time their cancer remains progression-free, a clinical trial has found.
Less than a tablespoon of olive oil a day slows death risk, study says
Health News // 23 hours ago
Less than a tablespoon of olive oil a day slows death risk, study says
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Adding less than a tablespoon of olive oil to their diet lowers a person's risk for death from heart or lung disease, as well as brain disorders and cancer, a Journal of the American College of Cardiology study found.
FDA warns against using COVID-19 test swabs in the throat
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA warns against using COVID-19 test swabs in the throat
Swabs that come with at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 tests should be used in the nose and not the throat, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns.
Common cold exposure may provide protection against COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Common cold exposure may provide protection against COVID-19
Vaccination is still the best way to protect someone from COVID-19, but new research suggests that immune system activation of T-cells by common colds may offer some cross-protection.
COVID-19 test price gouging is on the rise amid shortages
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 test price gouging is on the rise amid shortages
As the Omicron variant blankets America and demand for COVID-19 tests climbs, so, too, does price gouging.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Less than a tablespoon of olive oil a day slows death risk, study says
Less than a tablespoon of olive oil a day slows death risk, study says
Medicare officials consider covering Alzheimer's drug Adulhelm
Medicare officials consider covering Alzheimer's drug Adulhelm
Common cold exposure may provide protection against COVID-19
Common cold exposure may provide protection against COVID-19
Remote learning during pandemic leads to negative behavior in kids, study finds
Remote learning during pandemic leads to negative behavior in kids, study finds
FDA warns against using COVID-19 test swabs in the throat
FDA warns against using COVID-19 test swabs in the throat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement