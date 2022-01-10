Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 10, 2022 / 1:15 PM

Common cold exposure may provide protection against COVID-19

By HealthDay News
Common cold exposure may provide protection against COVID-19
A model of COVID-19 is seen ahead of a U.S. Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the plan to research, manufacture and distribute a coronavirus vaccine, known as Operation Warp Speed, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on July 2, 2020. Pool Photo by Saul Loeb/UPI | License Photo

Vaccination is still the best way to protect someone from COVID-19, but new research suggests that immune system activation of T-cells by common colds may offer some cross-protection.

The study might also provide a blueprint for a second-generation, universal vaccine that could prevent infection from current and future variants, the research team said.

Advertisement

"Being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus doesn't always result in infection, and we've been keen to understand why. We found that high levels of preexisting T-cells, created by the body when infected with other human coronaviruses like the common cold, can protect against COVID-19 infection," said study first author Dr. Rhia Kundu, from Imperial College London's National Heart & Lung Institute, in the United Kingdom.

"While this is an important discovery, it is only one form of protection, and I would stress that no one should rely on this alone," Kundu added in a college news release. "Instead, the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is to be fully vaccinated, including getting your booster dose."

Advertisement
RELATED COVID-19 test price gouging is on the rise amid shortages

The study began in September 2020, when many people had neither been infected nor vaccinated, and included 52 people in the United Kingdom who lived with someone who had a SARS-CoV-2 infection and had been exposed. The participants took PCR tests after the exposure and again four to seven days later.

Their blood samples were taken within between one and six days of their exposure so that researchers could analyze the levels of pre-existing T-cells they had from previous common cold infections that also cross-recognized proteins of SARS-CoV-2.

The research team found significantly higher levels of these cross-reactive T-cells in the 26 people who did not become infected, compared to the 26 people who did.

RELATED Remote learning during pandemic leads to negative behavior in kids, study finds

To protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection, the T-cells targeted internal proteins within the virus, rather than the spike protein on the surface of the virus that helps it latch on to human cells.

Study limitations include that most of the participants were White Europeans. The findings were published online Monday in the journal Nature Communications.

Current COVID-19 vaccines don't induce an immune response to those proteins, so this offers a new vaccine target that could provide long-lasting protection, the researchers suggested. T-cell responses persist longer than antibody responses, which wane within a few months of vaccination.

Advertisement
RELATED Most experts say 'Deltacron' COVID-19 variant is not real, likely result of lab error

"Our study provides the clearest evidence to date that T-cells induced by common cold coronaviruses play a protective role against SARS-CoV-2 infection. These T-cells provide protection by attacking proteins within the virus, rather than the spike protein on its surface," said senior study author Ajit Lalvani. He is director of the NIHR Respiratory Infections Health Protection Research Unit at Imperial.

"The spike protein is under intense immune pressure from vaccine-induced antibody, which drives evolution of vaccine escape mutants. In contrast, the internal proteins targeted by the protective T-cells we identified mutate much less," Lalvani added in the news release. "Consequently, they are highly conserved between the various SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Omicron."

More information

The World Health Organization has more on COVID-19.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Less than a tablespoon of olive oil lowers death risk, study says
Health News // 39 minutes ago
Less than a tablespoon of olive oil lowers death risk, study says
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Adding less than a tablespoon of olive oil to their diet lowers a person's risk for death from heart or lung disease, as well as brain disorders and cancer, a Journal of the American College of Cardiology study found.
FDA warns against using COVID-19 test swabs in the throat
Health News // 1 hour ago
FDA warns against using COVID-19 test swabs in the throat
Swabs that come with at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 tests should be used in the nose and not the throat, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns.
COVID-19 test price gouging is on the rise amid shortages
Health News // 1 hour ago
COVID-19 test price gouging is on the rise amid shortages
As the Omicron variant blankets America and demand for COVID-19 tests climbs, so, too, does price gouging.
Remote learning during pandemic leads to negative behavior in kids, study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
Remote learning during pandemic leads to negative behavior in kids, study finds
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Children transitioned into remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic displayed worse behavior at home than they normally would in school, their parents reported in a study published Monday by JAMA Pediatrics.
Medicare officials consider covering Alzheimer's drug Adulhelm
Health News // 13 hours ago
Medicare officials consider covering Alzheimer's drug Adulhelm
Medicare officials expect to announce within the next couple of weeks whether the program will cover the controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.
Reading books no better for well-being than other media, study suggests
Health News // 3 days ago
Reading books no better for well-being than other media, study suggests
Spending time reading books or engaging with technology had roughly the same impact on personal well-being, a recent study found.
CDC sees marked rise in COVID-19 children's hospitalizations
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC sees marked rise in COVID-19 children's hospitalizations
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Nearly 700 children age 17 years and younger in the United States are being hospitalized daily due to COVID-19, according to figures released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Aquatic exercise better than physical therapy for chronic low back pain, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Aquatic exercise better than physical therapy for chronic low back pain, study finds
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A regular regimen of therapeutic aquatic exercise provides more relief for chronic low back sufferers than traditional physical therapy approaches, including electrical nerve stimulation, a JAMA study found.
Marijuana legalization fuels rise in accidental exposure to children, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Marijuana legalization fuels rise in accidental exposure to children, study finds
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Legalization of marijuana in Canada led to a nearly nine-fold increase in emergency room visits among accidentally exposed to the drug, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.
Study: COVID-19 vaccines may cause small, temporary increase in menstrual cycle
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: COVID-19 vaccines may cause small, temporary increase in menstrual cycle
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Women given their first dose of the two-shot COVID-19 vaccines during a single menstrual cycle saw an increase in cycle length of nearly one day compared with unvaccinated women, an Obstetrics and Gynecology study found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Remote learning during pandemic leads to negative behavior in kids, study finds
Remote learning during pandemic leads to negative behavior in kids, study finds
Aquatic exercise better than physical therapy for chronic low back pain, study finds
Aquatic exercise better than physical therapy for chronic low back pain, study finds
Medicare officials consider covering Alzheimer's drug Adulhelm
Medicare officials consider covering Alzheimer's drug Adulhelm
Blood test may help identify risk for preeclampsia in pregnancy
Blood test may help identify risk for preeclampsia in pregnancy
COVID-19 vaccine side effects rare in children ages 5-11, CDC says
COVID-19 vaccine side effects rare in children ages 5-11, CDC says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement