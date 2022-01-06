Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 6, 2022 / 10:18 AM

Study: Reduced muscle strength, less mobility raise death risk in older women

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Study: Reduced muscle strength, less mobility raise death risk in older women
Excessive weight loss and reduced muscle strength can lead to earlier death in older women, a new study has found. Photo courtesy of Max Pixel/Pixabay

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Loss of muscle strength and reduced mobility shortens the lifespan of older women, a study published Thursday by the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found.

Older women who lost 5% or more of their body weight as they aged, a possible sign of loss of muscle mass, had a 66% higher risk for early death, the data showed.

Advertisement

Conversely, older women who maintained their physical strength lowered their likelihood for an earlier death by as much as 70%, the researchers said.

"Our findings support increasing efforts to improve mobility and muscle strength in older women," study co-author Dr. Lisa Underland said in a press release.

RELATED Black and White women benefit more than men from weight loss late in life

In addition, there should be "less focus on long-term weight loss in this population," said Underland, a pediatric endocrinologist at the Children's Hospital at Montefiore in New York City.

Although research suggests that women who are overweight or obese can benefit from weight loss late in life, a concern exists that excessive weight loss could lead to a loss of muscle strength, causing physical frailty and negatively affecting mobility, studies have found.

Older women who lose muscle strength and experience declines in mobility as they age have a shorter lifespan than women

Advertisement
RELATED Weight loss, routine exercise can ease Afib management, AHA says

For this study, Underland and her colleagues monitored the health of 5,039 older women for an average of nearly 5 1/2 years.

The participants, with average age of 79 years, were routinely evaluated for hand-grip strength, mobility and other aspects of physical performance, the researchers said.

Participants with higher grip strength had a 50% lower risk for earlier death, the data showed.

RELATED Poor social life associated with lower bone density in older women

Those who had better lower extremity functioning had a 70% lower risk for earlier death, the researchers said.

Women who performed better on these measures also had an up to 40% lower risk for developing heart disease and an up to 10% lower risk for suffering a stroke, according to the researchers.

"Both higher physical functioning and higher grip strength were associated with lower mortality and lower risk of cardiovascular events independent of weight change," the researchers wrote.

"These findings support efforts to improve mobility and muscle strength in older women and suggest that focusing on weight loss in older women needs to be reconsidered," they said.

Latest Headlines

Study: Lack of physical activity boosts risk for recurrence, death in cancer survivors
Health News // 9 minutes ago
Study: Lack of physical activity boosts risk for recurrence, death in cancer survivors
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Lack of physical activity is common among cancer survivors, and it increases their risk for death from a recurrence of the disease or other causes, a study published Thursday by JAMA Oncology found.
Patients who quit smoking after lung cancer diagnosis live longer
Health News // 8 hours ago
Patients who quit smoking after lung cancer diagnosis live longer
Investigators from Italy concluded that lung cancer patients who stop smoking at or around the time of their diagnosis can look forward to survival times nearly a third (29%) longer than patients who never stop.
Deaths among pregnant women with high blood pressure are soaring
Health News // 10 hours ago
Deaths among pregnant women with high blood pressure are soaring
The number of American women with chronic high blood pressure who are dying during and after pregnancy is up sharply, a new study warns.
Air pollution in cities causes 1.8 million deaths globally each year, studies find
Health News // 16 hours ago
Air pollution in cities causes 1.8 million deaths globally each year, studies find
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Exposure to unhealthy levels of air pollution causes 1.8 million deaths in cities worldwide each year, two studies published Wednesday by The Lancet Planetary Health estimated.
COVID-19 vaccine doesn't raise odds of premature birth
Health News // 18 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccine doesn't raise odds of premature birth
Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is safe in pregnancy, experts have been saying for months. Now, a new study adds evidence to support that advice.
Heart health rises with education, but not for all races, study suggests
Health News // 18 hours ago
Heart health rises with education, but not for all races, study suggests
More education is linked to better heart health, but it may not overcome the effects of race, a new study says.
Infants with autism don't engage with 'baby talk'
Health News // 19 hours ago
Infants with autism don't engage with 'baby talk'
When a baby doesn't seem to engage with this melodic "motherese," or baby talk, it can be an early sign of autism spectrum disorder, a new study suggests.
Drug that targets brain chemical may help sensory 'sensitivity' in autism
Health News // 21 hours ago
Drug that targets brain chemical may help sensory 'sensitivity' in autism
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A drug that targets a specific brain chemical may help people with autism spectrum disorder process visual stimuli like those without the condition, a study published Wednesday by Science Translational Medicine found.
Rate of ADHD, autism diagnoses higher among children on Medicaid, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Rate of ADHD, autism diagnoses higher among children on Medicaid, study finds
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Children covered under Medicaid are twice as likely to be diagnosed with disorders such as ADHD or autism compared with those who have private insurance, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Psychiatry found.
Highly restrictive diet might ease ADHD symptoms, study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Highly restrictive diet might ease ADHD symptoms, study suggests
New research suggests that short-term nutritional intervention, which tests whether certain foods are a trigger for ADHD symptoms through the process of elimination, might help reduce symptoms.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: 10% of adults have benign tumor linked with diabetes, high blood pressure
Study: 10% of adults have benign tumor linked with diabetes, high blood pressure
Babies born during pandemic at greater risk for developmental delays, study finds
Babies born during pandemic at greater risk for developmental delays, study finds
Drug that targets brain chemical may help sensory 'sensitivity' in autism
Drug that targets brain chemical may help sensory 'sensitivity' in autism
Rate of ADHD, autism diagnoses higher among children on Medicaid, study finds
Rate of ADHD, autism diagnoses higher among children on Medicaid, study finds
Infants with autism don't engage with 'baby talk'
Infants with autism don't engage with 'baby talk'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement