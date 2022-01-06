Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 6, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Patients who quit smoking after lung cancer diagnosis live longer

By Alan Mozes, HealthDay News
Patients who quit smoking after lung cancer diagnosis live longer
Researchers suggested smoking cessation programs should become a part of lung cancer treatment plans, so that patients get the encouragement and support they need to up their survival chances. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

For smokers, new research suggests it really is never too late to quit.

The study found that folks who kick their habit after a lung cancer diagnosis will likely live longer than those who continue lighting up.

Advertisement

Investigators from Italy concluded that lung cancer patients who stop smoking at or around the time of their diagnosis can look forward to survival times nearly a third (29%) longer than patients who never stop.

"Smoking is by far the most important risk factor for lung cancer," said study author Dr. Saverio Caini. "So a large proportion of those receiving this diagnosis will be actively smoking when this happens. Thus, this question is relevant for many patients."

RELATED Cancer deaths topped 10 million worldwide in 2019

Lung cancer is typically characterized by relatively poor survival rates, added Caini, a senior medical epidemiologist at the Institute for Cancer Research, Prevention and Clinical Network in Florence. "Any chance of substantially improving your prognosis is worth pursuing," he said.

Advertisement

Caini noted that "persistent smoking has a negative effect on the immune system, increases the risk of surgery complications, and decreases the efficacy of radiation therapy. And it is probably the sum of all these effects -- and perhaps others that we still do not know -- that in the end allow quitters to have a better chance of surviving than continued smokers."

Dr. Andrea McKee, a volunteer spokesperson for the American Lung Association, highlighted a similar list of meaningful benefits.

RELATED Annual lung cancer screening reduces deaths from the disease, study says

For one thing, she agreed that treatments such as radiation and chemotherapy "are more effective in the absence of tobacco."

McKee also noted that the nicotine in cigarettes is known to promote tumor growth and progression in all cancers for which smoking is a known risk factor.

Therefore, "I am not surprised by the degree of benefit" linked to smoking cessation, she said.

RELATED Study: People have billions of potentially cancer-causing cells by age 60

The finding follows an analysis of 21 studies published between 1980 and late 2021. Collectively, they involved more than 10,000 patients with non-small cell lung cancer (the most common type), small cell lung cancer and/or lung cancers of unspecified type.

The review team only included studies that focused on patients who had quit smoking either when diagnosed with lung cancer, during treatment or in the 12 months just prior to diagnosis.

Advertisement

The results were published recently in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology.

While they noted differences in study design, including types of treatment, the researchers said the data was solid enough to conclude that quitting smoking is "significantly associated" with notably longer disease-free or progression-free survival times.

Based on their findings, the team suggested smoking cessation programs should become a part of lung cancer treatment plans, so that patients get the encouragement and support they need to up their survival chances.

The bottom line, said Caini, is that quitting is "an effective therapy for lung cancer patients, tolerable by everyone and with no severe side effects, and with very low costs for the patient and the health system."

Indeed, Caini argues that quitting should be strongly encouraged at the outset of any cancer screening process, before patients get a firm lung cancer diagnosis, or even if they get an all-clear.

"Unfortunately, there are not enough smoking cessation programs in the U.S.," McKee said. "I suspect this is in large part due to underfunding of the service. Data such as this will hopefully incentivize policy makers and insurance companies to better reimburse for tobacco cessation services."

More information

There's more on the link between smoking and lung cancer at the American Lung Association.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Deaths among pregnant women with high blood pressure are soaring
Health News // 2 hours ago
Deaths among pregnant women with high blood pressure are soaring
The number of American women with chronic high blood pressure who are dying during and after pregnancy is up sharply, a new study warns.
Air pollution in cities causes 1.8 million deaths globally each year, studies find
Health News // 8 hours ago
Air pollution in cities causes 1.8 million deaths globally each year, studies find
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Exposure to unhealthy levels of air pollution causes 1.8 million deaths in cities worldwide each year, two studies published Wednesday by The Lancet Planetary Health estimated.
COVID-19 vaccine doesn't raise odds of premature birth
Health News // 10 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccine doesn't raise odds of premature birth
Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is safe in pregnancy, experts have been saying for months. Now, a new study adds evidence to support that advice.
Heart health rises with education, but not for all races, study suggests
Health News // 11 hours ago
Heart health rises with education, but not for all races, study suggests
More education is linked to better heart health, but it may not overcome the effects of race, a new study says.
Infants with autism don't engage with 'baby talk'
Health News // 11 hours ago
Infants with autism don't engage with 'baby talk'
When a baby doesn't seem to engage with this melodic "motherese," or baby talk, it can be an early sign of autism spectrum disorder, a new study suggests.
Drug that targets brain chemical may help sensory 'sensitivity' in autism
Health News // 13 hours ago
Drug that targets brain chemical may help sensory 'sensitivity' in autism
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A drug that targets a specific brain chemical may help people with autism spectrum disorder process visual stimuli like those without the condition, a study published Wednesday by Science Translational Medicine found.
Rate of ADHD, autism diagnoses higher among children on Medicaid, study finds
Health News // 16 hours ago
Rate of ADHD, autism diagnoses higher among children on Medicaid, study finds
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Children covered under Medicaid are twice as likely to be diagnosed with disorders such as ADHD or autism compared with those who have private insurance, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Psychiatry found.
Highly restrictive diet might ease ADHD symptoms, study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Highly restrictive diet might ease ADHD symptoms, study suggests
New research suggests that short-term nutritional intervention, which tests whether certain foods are a trigger for ADHD symptoms through the process of elimination, might help reduce symptoms.
Restaurants introduced meals with fewer calories after labeling added to menus
Health News // 1 day ago
Restaurants introduced meals with fewer calories after labeling added to menus
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Menu items introduced after calorie labeling went into effect in 2018 contained about 25% fewer calories on average compared to dishes introduced before labeling, a new study found.
Cancer deaths topped 10 million worldwide in 2019
Health News // 1 day ago
Cancer deaths topped 10 million worldwide in 2019
Cancer remains a major killer, with 10 million deaths reported worldwide in 2019.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: 10% of adults have benign tumor linked with diabetes, high blood pressure
Study: 10% of adults have benign tumor linked with diabetes, high blood pressure
Babies born during pandemic at greater risk for developmental delays, study finds
Babies born during pandemic at greater risk for developmental delays, study finds
Highly restrictive diet might ease ADHD symptoms, study suggests
Highly restrictive diet might ease ADHD symptoms, study suggests
Drug that targets brain chemical may help sensory 'sensitivity' in autism
Drug that targets brain chemical may help sensory 'sensitivity' in autism
Telemedicine may be as good as in-person visits for managing chronic illnesses
Telemedicine may be as good as in-person visits for managing chronic illnesses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement