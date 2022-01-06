Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 6, 2022 / 3:35 PM

CDC reports 3 deaths from rabies linked to bats

By HealthDay News
CDC reports 3 deaths from rabies linked to bats
Three recent deaths from rabies linked to bats occurred over a five-week span between late September and early November in Idaho, Illinois and Texas. Photo by Anke Schroeder/Pixiabay

Three people died in the United States recently from rabies linked to bats, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. They bring the total number of U.S. rabies cases in 2021 to five.

That's a sharp rise over prior years -- no reported rabies cases in people were reported in the United States during 2019 and 2020, the CDC noted. Overall, the number of rabid bats reported to the National Rabies Surveillance System has been stable since 2007.

Advertisement

The three recent deaths occurred over a five-week span between late September and early November in Idaho, Illinois and Texas. They included a child.

Two of the cases were considered avoidable exposures. In one, a bat roost was in the victim's home. In the other, the victim picked up the bat with bare hands. Two victims freed the bat instead of capturing it for testing.

Advertisement
RELATED Illinois man dies of rabies after state's first human case in 70 years

"We have come a long way in the United States towards reducing the number of people who become infected each year with rabies, but this recent spate of cases is a sobering reminder that contact with bats poses a real health risk," Dr. Ryan Wallace said in a CDC news release. He's a veterinarian and rabies expert at the agency.

Exposure to infected bats is the leading cause of rabies in humans in the United States, accounting for 70% of cases.

If you've come into contact with a bat -- or even think you may have -- keep this in mind: Bat bites don't always leave a visible mark, according to the CDC. Rabies can spread through infected saliva.

RELATED Study: Adult rabies prevention treatment safe, effective in children, too

You should be assessed by a clinical or public health provider if you have any direct contact with a bat -- or even suspected contact, such as finding a bat in a room where someone has been sleeping or a child has been unattended.

The CDC said none of the individuals who died received post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), shots that can prevent rabies from developing if received before symptoms start.

The four shots are administered in the upper arm.

Advertisement
RELATED Animals that can learn sounds have higher-pitched calls, study finds

Officials said the increase in cases might owe to lack of awareness about the risk of rabies and the importance of getting PEP after contact.

It typically takes between three weeks and three months for symptoms to develop after a bat exposure, but it can happen in more or less time.

While PEP is effective in preventing rabies until symptoms develop, rabies is nearly always fatal after symptoms start, the CDC said.

That's why receiving PEP soon after a possible exposure and before symptoms begin is critical. Rabies deaths are uncommon, but about 60,000 people a year receive PEP each year to prevent illness. PEP is 100% effective if administered prior to symptoms, the CDC said.

Avoid contact with bats, the agency urged. If you do have contact with a bat or even think you may have, call your state or local health department or animal control to help trap the bat for testing or safely trap it yourself.

Testing a bat to determine if it is rabid can help to determine whether you need PEP. Then contact your doctor or a local public health official to assess whether PEP is needed, the CDC said.

The three fatal cases were described in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on Thursday.

Advertisement

More information

The World Health Organization has more on rabies.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Blood test may help identify risk for preeclampsia in pregnancy
Health News // 38 minutes ago
Blood test may help identify risk for preeclampsia in pregnancy
A simple blood test may help spot pregnant women who are at risk for developing preeclampsia -- dangerously high blood pressure during pregnancy -- before it becomes a threat to both mother and child.
Study: Lack of physical activity boosts risk for recurrence, death in cancer survivors
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study: Lack of physical activity boosts risk for recurrence, death in cancer survivors
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Lack of physical activity is common among cancer survivors, and it increases their risk for death from a recurrence of the disease or other causes, a study published Thursday by JAMA Oncology found.
Heart health affects women's thinking and memory, study suggests
Health News // 3 hours ago
Heart health affects women's thinking and memory, study suggests
What's good for the heart is good for the brain, and a new study suggests that connection might be especially critical for women.
Study: Reduced muscle strength, less mobility raise death risk in older women
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study: Reduced muscle strength, less mobility raise death risk in older women
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Loss of muscle strength and reduced mobility shortens the lifespan of older women, a study published Thursday by the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found.
Patients who quit smoking after lung cancer diagnosis live longer
Health News // 12 hours ago
Patients who quit smoking after lung cancer diagnosis live longer
Investigators from Italy concluded that lung cancer patients who stop smoking at or around the time of their diagnosis can look forward to survival times nearly a third (29%) longer than patients who never stop.
Deaths among pregnant women with high blood pressure are soaring
Health News // 14 hours ago
Deaths among pregnant women with high blood pressure are soaring
The number of American women with chronic high blood pressure who are dying during and after pregnancy is up sharply, a new study warns.
Air pollution in cities causes 1.8 million deaths globally each year, studies find
Health News // 21 hours ago
Air pollution in cities causes 1.8 million deaths globally each year, studies find
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Exposure to unhealthy levels of air pollution causes 1.8 million deaths in cities worldwide each year, two studies published Wednesday by The Lancet Planetary Health estimated.
COVID-19 vaccine doesn't raise odds of premature birth
Health News // 23 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccine doesn't raise odds of premature birth
Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is safe in pregnancy, experts have been saying for months. Now, a new study adds evidence to support that advice.
Heart health rises with education, but not for all races, study suggests
Health News // 23 hours ago
Heart health rises with education, but not for all races, study suggests
More education is linked to better heart health, but it may not overcome the effects of race, a new study says.
Infants with autism don't engage with 'baby talk'
Health News // 23 hours ago
Infants with autism don't engage with 'baby talk'
When a baby doesn't seem to engage with this melodic "motherese," or baby talk, it can be an early sign of autism spectrum disorder, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Babies born during pandemic at greater risk for developmental delays, study finds
Babies born during pandemic at greater risk for developmental delays, study finds
Study: 10% of adults have benign tumor linked with diabetes, high blood pressure
Study: 10% of adults have benign tumor linked with diabetes, high blood pressure
Drug that targets brain chemical may help sensory 'sensitivity' in autism
Drug that targets brain chemical may help sensory 'sensitivity' in autism
Rate of ADHD, autism diagnoses higher among children on Medicaid, study finds
Rate of ADHD, autism diagnoses higher among children on Medicaid, study finds
Infants with autism don't engage with 'baby talk'
Infants with autism don't engage with 'baby talk'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement