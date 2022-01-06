Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 6, 2022 / 3:08 PM

Blood test may help identify risk for preeclampsia in pregnancy

By Denise Mann, HealthDay News
Blood test may help identify risk for preeclampsia in pregnancy
The test is under development by Mirvie, a biotechnology company in San Francisco. Photo by Belova59/Pixabay link back to: 

A simple blood test may help spot pregnant women who are at risk for developing preeclampsia -- dangerously high blood pressure during pregnancy -- before it becomes a threat to both mother and child.

Marked by a sudden spike in blood pressure, protein in urine or other problems during pregnancy, preeclampsia occurs in about 1 in 25 pregnancies in the United States, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rates appear to be on the rise.

Advertisement

Preeclampsia can up the risk for serious health problems in moms and babies, including preterm birth, but many women have no clear risk factors for the condition, making it hard to get ahead of the complication.

But when researchers used machine learning to analyze genetic material known as cell-free RNA (cfRNA) in the blood of mothers, babies and placentas, they identified 75% of women who would go on to develop preeclampsia and preterm birth about three months before any symptoms appeared.

Advertisement
RELATED Deaths among pregnant women with high blood pressure are soaring

The test is under development by Mirvie, a biotechnology company in San Francisco that funded the new research. A company spokesperson said to expect an update on the availability of the new test later this year.

Researchers first deciphered the pattern of gene expression in normal pregnancy.

"Once we know the pattern of normal genes throughout pregnancy, it becomes possible to determine which patients deviate from normal," explained lead study author Dr. Thomas McElrath. He is an attending physician in maternal-fetal medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and a professor of obstetrics at Harvard Medical School.

RELATED COVID-19 vaccine doesn't raise odds of premature birth

"There are seven genes that when activated, indicate an increased risk of developing preeclampsia," McElrath said.

The study included RNA in more than 2,500 blood samples from 1,840 women in the United States, Europe and Africa. Factors such as age, race and maternal body mass did not affect how well the test worked, McElrath said.

"This suggests that we are getting down to the underlying biology of what is going on in preeclampsia," he noted.

RELATED Babies born during pandemic at greater risk for developmental delays, study finds

The greatest risk for developing preeclampsia is having a history of the complication in a previous pregnancy, but this doesn't help first-time moms, McElrath said.

Knowing that you are at risk for preeclampsia before symptoms appear gives doctors a chance to intervene and potentially prevent or forestall its development, he said. This may include a regimen of low-dose daily aspirin, increased monitoring throughout pregnancy, and taking your blood pressure at home.

Advertisement

"If the disease becomes more probable, then we can treat you with steroids so the baby is protected against prematurity," McElrath added.

Preeclampsia is just the test case, he noted. This new technology could ultimately help identify other pregnancy-related complications earlier, such as gestational diabetes and preterm birth, McElrath said.

The new findings were published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

There is still so much doctors don't know about preeclampsia and why it occurs, said Dr. Yalda Afshar, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

"We don't understand the disease, and it has very large clinical consequences for pregnancy health and lifetime health of the mom and the baby," said Afshar, who was not involved in the new research.

"The new test profiles what a normal pregnancy does and may help tell us when someone is going to develop preeclampsia so we can triage their care, but we have a lot more work to do," she added.

More information

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has more on the warning signs of preeclampsia.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

CDC reports 3 deaths from rabies linked to bats
Health News // 11 minutes ago
CDC reports 3 deaths from rabies linked to bats
Three people died in the United States recently from rabies linked to bats, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.
Study: Lack of physical activity boosts risk for recurrence, death in cancer survivors
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study: Lack of physical activity boosts risk for recurrence, death in cancer survivors
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Lack of physical activity is common among cancer survivors, and it increases their risk for death from a recurrence of the disease or other causes, a study published Thursday by JAMA Oncology found.
Heart health affects women's thinking and memory, study suggests
Health News // 3 hours ago
Heart health affects women's thinking and memory, study suggests
What's good for the heart is good for the brain, and a new study suggests that connection might be especially critical for women.
Study: Reduced muscle strength, less mobility raise death risk in older women
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study: Reduced muscle strength, less mobility raise death risk in older women
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Loss of muscle strength and reduced mobility shortens the lifespan of older women, a study published Thursday by the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found.
Patients who quit smoking after lung cancer diagnosis live longer
Health News // 12 hours ago
Patients who quit smoking after lung cancer diagnosis live longer
Investigators from Italy concluded that lung cancer patients who stop smoking at or around the time of their diagnosis can look forward to survival times nearly a third (29%) longer than patients who never stop.
Deaths among pregnant women with high blood pressure are soaring
Health News // 14 hours ago
Deaths among pregnant women with high blood pressure are soaring
The number of American women with chronic high blood pressure who are dying during and after pregnancy is up sharply, a new study warns.
Air pollution in cities causes 1.8 million deaths globally each year, studies find
Health News // 21 hours ago
Air pollution in cities causes 1.8 million deaths globally each year, studies find
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Exposure to unhealthy levels of air pollution causes 1.8 million deaths in cities worldwide each year, two studies published Wednesday by The Lancet Planetary Health estimated.
COVID-19 vaccine doesn't raise odds of premature birth
Health News // 23 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccine doesn't raise odds of premature birth
Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is safe in pregnancy, experts have been saying for months. Now, a new study adds evidence to support that advice.
Heart health rises with education, but not for all races, study suggests
Health News // 23 hours ago
Heart health rises with education, but not for all races, study suggests
More education is linked to better heart health, but it may not overcome the effects of race, a new study says.
Infants with autism don't engage with 'baby talk'
Health News // 1 day ago
Infants with autism don't engage with 'baby talk'
When a baby doesn't seem to engage with this melodic "motherese," or baby talk, it can be an early sign of autism spectrum disorder, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Babies born during pandemic at greater risk for developmental delays, study finds
Babies born during pandemic at greater risk for developmental delays, study finds
Study: 10% of adults have benign tumor linked with diabetes, high blood pressure
Study: 10% of adults have benign tumor linked with diabetes, high blood pressure
Drug that targets brain chemical may help sensory 'sensitivity' in autism
Drug that targets brain chemical may help sensory 'sensitivity' in autism
Rate of ADHD, autism diagnoses higher among children on Medicaid, study finds
Rate of ADHD, autism diagnoses higher among children on Medicaid, study finds
Infants with autism don't engage with 'baby talk'
Infants with autism don't engage with 'baby talk'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement