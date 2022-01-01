Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 1, 2022 / 11:22 AM

Psychologists offer ways to keep your New Year's resolutions

By HealthDay News
Psychologists offer ways to keep your New Year's resolutions
Celebrating New Year's is easy, and so is making resolutions, but keeping those resolutions is the hard part for many. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Jan 1 (UPI) -- It's clear that these last couple of years have been tough for a lot of people.

So now that it's the week when people make New Year's resolutions, go easy on yourself.

Advertisement

If you'd like to make a resolution, start small, the American Psychological Association suggests. By small, the goal should be one you think you can keep.

For example, if you want to eat healthier, don't make your diet a form of punishment -- try replacing dessert with something else you enjoy. If your goal is to exercise more, schedule three or four days a week at the gym, not all seven.

RELATED For weight loss resolutions, experts suggest finding diet method that fits lifestyle

"In the past, I've spoken to people about setting realistic and practical New Year's resolutions," said Jessy Levin, a senior psychologist at Northwell Health in Lake Success, N.Y.

"I've discussed SMART goals and how creating goals that are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Time-Bound will have the greatest likelihood of success."

Advertisement

That was before the pandemic, and more recently, Levin said she is encourages people to set resolutions that "offer themselves grace and self-forgiveness."

RELATED Study: Overweight older adults lose weight, keep it off by moving more

"We have all been through a tremendously stressful past couple of years. We have watched waves and variants. We have changed how we live our day-to-day," Levin said.

"This is not to say that setting goals, especially pro-health goals, are not important. With our lifestyles shifted, improving our diets and activity are important. But so are our mental health goals."

For those who are setting more standard resolutions, change one behavior at a time, the APA recommends. Replacing unhealthy behaviors with healthy ones can be done over time -- and one at a time -- similar to how unhealthy behaviors develop over time.

RELATED Americans planning on New Year's diets to shed pandemic pounds

Share experiences with family, friends or possibly even a support group to help reach goals such as quitting smoking. This makes the journey to a healthier lifestyle easier and less intimidating, according to the APA.

Know that perfection isn't attainable and minor missteps are normal, the APA said. Ask for support from those who care about you to help strengthen your resilience, or consider seeking professional help if you feel overwhelmed and unable to reach your goals on your own.

Advertisement

Levin suggests a goal that's more specific to these challenging years, such as a self-forgiveness goal where you allow yourself to be a little late to a meeting so you can finish your coffee before starting work, or pause when you think a family dinner needs to be "just right."

Another goal could be gratitude-focused, such as writing down three things you are grateful for each week, Levin recommended. It could be calling or texting someone you haven't talked with lately.

Levin noted there are increased rates of depression, anxiety and substance abuse as the pandemic continues.

"People are searching to find mental stability amid a changing environment. So this year, let us not be our harshest critics," she said. "Let us offer ourselves kindness, grace and forgiveness. Let us set those as our resolutions."

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on coping with stress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

For weight loss resolutions, experts suggest finding diet method that fits lifestyle
Health News // 1 day ago
For weight loss resolutions, experts suggest finding diet method that fits lifestyle
Folks who are determined to shed some pounds in the New Year face a bewildering array of fad diets and quickie weight-loss schemes.
Study: More U.S. seniors, especially women, retaining health brains
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: More U.S. seniors, especially women, retaining health brains
The percentage of older Americans reporting serious problems with memory and thinking has declined in recent years -- and higher education levels may be part of the reason, a new study finds.
COVID-19 vaccine side effects rare in children ages 5-11, CDC says
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 vaccine side effects rare in children ages 5-11, CDC says
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Well under 1% of children ages 5 to 11 years given the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine experienced side effects, according to data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Family factors affect child's odds for cleft palate, study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Family factors affect child's odds for cleft palate, study suggests
Economic status appears linked to increased risk of being born with a cleft palate or lip, new research suggests, building on past evidence that it can also result in delayed care and poorer outcomes.
Study: No link between head impacts in youth football and brain, behavior issues
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: No link between head impacts in youth football and brain, behavior issues
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Repetitive head impacts in youth tackle football among children ages 9 to 12 are not associated with cognitive or behavioral problems, a study published Thursday by JAMA Network Open found.
N95 masks best bet against Omicron, but experts warn about fakes
Health News // 2 days ago
N95 masks best bet against Omicron, but experts warn about fakes
The masks that offer the most protection are the N95 and the K-N95 -- both are approved by the U.S. government to block 95% of the new coronavirus. But there are lots of counterfeits out there, experts say.
Love of black coffee, dark chocolate could be genetic
Health News // 2 days ago
Love of black coffee, dark chocolate could be genetic
If you like your coffee black, it could be that your grandpa or your great-aunt did, too. A preference for black coffee and also for dark chocolate seems to lie in a person's genes, scientists report.
Study: Dietary nutrient in red meat linked to higher heart disease risk
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Dietary nutrient in red meat linked to higher heart disease risk
Red-meat lovers may raise their risk of heart disease through a chain of events that plays out in the gut, a new study suggests.
Cochlear implants a big help to deaf children with autism, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Cochlear implants a big help to deaf children with autism, study says
Having autism spectrum disorder can make communication a challenge, and some of these children are also deaf, making social interactions even more daunting.
ERs can boost efforts to stamp out opioid addiction, study suggests
Health News // 2 days ago
ERs can boost efforts to stamp out opioid addiction, study suggests
A program meant to encourage the use of a drug that can help people overcome opioid addiction led to dramatic increases in its use in emergency rooms, researchers report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: No link between head impacts in youth football and brain, behavior issues
Study: No link between head impacts in youth football and brain, behavior issues
N95 masks best bet against Omicron, but experts warn about fakes
N95 masks best bet against Omicron, but experts warn about fakes
For weight loss resolutions, experts suggest finding diet method that fits lifestyle
For weight loss resolutions, experts suggest finding diet method that fits lifestyle
COVID-19 vaccine side effects rare in children ages 5-11, CDC says
COVID-19 vaccine side effects rare in children ages 5-11, CDC says
Study: More U.S. seniors, especially women, retaining health brains
Study: More U.S. seniors, especially women, retaining health brains
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement