Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 30, 2021 / 4:17 PM

Family factors affect child's odds for cleft palate, study suggests

By HealthDay News
Family factors affect child's odds for cleft palate, study suggests
Researchers say a variety of family factors linked to economic status may contribute to the risk of being born with a cleft palate. Photo by Free-Photos/Pixabay

Economic status appears linked to increased risk of being born with a cleft palate or lip, new research suggests, building on past evidence that it can also result in delayed care and poorer outcomes.

Cleft palate and cleft lip are the terms that describe openings or splits in the roof of the mouth and lip, conditions present at birth.

Advertisement

"We looked at whether factors of poverty are associated with risk of having a cleft lip or palate in the first place," said study co-author Dr. Jordan Swanson, a reconstructive and oral surgeon at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

His team analyzed data from a U.S. birth database of roughly 6.25 million births in 2016 and 2017. Of these, close to 3,000 -- about 0.05% -- were affected by cleft lip with/without cleft palate and 1,180 -- 0.02% -- with cleft palate only.

RELATED Babies with cleft lip likely to have normal adulthood: Study

To gauge economic status, researchers looked at the mother's education, family use of a U.S. federal nutrition program, and insurance, either Medicaid or private.

Advertisement

They also accounted for such variables as prenatal care, the mother's weight, use of tobacco and health, as well as the baby's size and other characteristics.

Certain benchmarks were significantly linked with the risk of cleft lip/cleft palate.

RELATED Prescription opioids, antibiotics won't raise birth defect risk, studies show

Maternal education was a protective factor, with a 27% lower risk of cleft lip for babies born to college-educated moms, while federal food assistance was linked to a 25% increased risk of cleft palate. Medicaid coverage was unrelated to the risk of either.

The risk of cleft lip jumped 14% in women who postponed prenatal care to the second trimester of pregnancy and 23% for those who waited until the third trimester.

The timing of prenatal care was unrelated to the risk of cleft palate.

RELATED Genes identified in cleft lip and palate

The study also confirmed some known risk factors for cleft palate or lip. Notably, male sex, first-trimester smoking, and maternal gestational diabetes were all linked to an increased risk of cleft lip.

Smoking and maternal infections before pregnancy were associated with an increased risk of cleft palate, while female sex was a protective factor against it.

Most risk factors for cleft palate did not overlap with those for cleft lip, supporting the theory that they have different causes.

Advertisement

As to why economic factors may affect risks, the team theorized that moms with more education might be better informed about, and have better access to prenatal care and adequate nutrition during pregnancy.

The nutritional support provided to women enrolled in the federal nutrition program might avoid the risk of "environmentally determined" cleft lip, but not "genetically determined" cleft palate, they said.

The findings appear in the January issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

The researchers said they hoped their findings would help to clarify the relationship between economic status and clefts, and lead to better public health policies to address them, researchers said.

"Such understandings and partnerships among researchers, health professionals, policymakers, social agencies and local communities will allow us, as a society, to inch towards greater health parity," study co-author Dr. Giap Vu, of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said in a journal news release.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on cleft lip and cleft palate.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

COVID-19 vaccine side effects rare in children ages 5-11, CDC says
Health News // 2 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccine side effects rare in children ages 5-11, CDC says
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Well under 1% of children ages 5 to 11 years given the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine experienced side effects, according to data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Study: No link between head impacts in youth football and brain, behavior issues
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study: No link between head impacts in youth football and brain, behavior issues
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Repetitive head impacts in youth tackle football among children ages 9 to 12 are not associated with cognitive or behavioral problems, a study published Thursday by JAMA Network Open found.
N95 masks best bet against Omicron, but experts warn about fakes
Health News // 6 hours ago
N95 masks best bet against Omicron, but experts warn about fakes
The masks that offer the most protection are the N95 and the K-N95 -- both are approved by the U.S. government to block 95% of the new coronavirus. But there are lots of counterfeits out there, experts say.
Love of black coffee, dark chocolate could be genetic
Health News // 8 hours ago
Love of black coffee, dark chocolate could be genetic
If you like your coffee black, it could be that your grandpa or your great-aunt did, too. A preference for black coffee and also for dark chocolate seems to lie in a person's genes, scientists report.
Study: Dietary nutrient in red meat linked to higher heart disease risk
Health News // 14 hours ago
Study: Dietary nutrient in red meat linked to higher heart disease risk
Red-meat lovers may raise their risk of heart disease through a chain of events that plays out in the gut, a new study suggests.
Cochlear implants a big help to deaf children with autism, study says
Health News // 15 hours ago
Cochlear implants a big help to deaf children with autism, study says
Having autism spectrum disorder can make communication a challenge, and some of these children are also deaf, making social interactions even more daunting.
ERs can boost efforts to stamp out opioid addiction, study suggests
Health News // 23 hours ago
ERs can boost efforts to stamp out opioid addiction, study suggests
A program meant to encourage the use of a drug that can help people overcome opioid addiction led to dramatic increases in its use in emergency rooms, researchers report.
Study: Black men given radiation for prostate cancer do better than White men
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Black men given radiation for prostate cancer do better than White men
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Black men with prostate cancer appear to respond better to radiation therapy for the disease, an analysis published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.
COVID-19 patients at risk for long-term kidney damage, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 patients at risk for long-term kidney damage, study finds
COVID-19 patients are at risk for serious long-term kidney damage, according to the results of a new investigation. The study was an in-depth look at how kidney tissue is affected after exposure to COVID-19.
Gout treatment offers little benefit against severe COVID-19, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Gout treatment offers little benefit against severe COVID-19, study finds
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A medication normally used to treat gout does not offer much benefit to patients with severe COVID-19, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study links kids' screen time during pandemic with rise in mental, behavioral issues
Study links kids' screen time during pandemic with rise in mental, behavioral issues
N95 masks best bet against Omicron, but experts warn about fakes
N95 masks best bet against Omicron, but experts warn about fakes
COVID-19 patients at risk for long-term kidney damage, study finds
COVID-19 patients at risk for long-term kidney damage, study finds
Study: Dietary nutrient in red meat linked to higher heart disease risk
Study: Dietary nutrient in red meat linked to higher heart disease risk
Study: Black men given radiation for prostate cancer do better than White men
Study: Black men given radiation for prostate cancer do better than White men
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement