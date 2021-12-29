Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 29, 2021 / 9:35 AM

FDA: Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests may not be as sensitive to Omicron

By HealthDay News
1/3
FDA: Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests may not be as sensitive to Omicron
Researchers say that some rapid home COVID-19 tests may not detect the Omicron variant, though Abbott says its research has shown that the BinaxNOW test, pictured, can reliably detect all variants of the coronavirus. Photo courtesy of Abbott

Early research suggests that some rapid COVID-19 tests may be less able to detect the Omicron variant, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.

To come to that conclusion, the agency used samples from patients confirmed to be infected with the Omicron variant to see how well the rapid antigen tests work.

Advertisement

In a statement, the FDA said that antigen tests "do detect the Omicron variant, but may have reduced sensitivity," meaning it's possible the tests could miss an infection, particularly in the early stages of the disease.

That's not good news, as the Omicron variant fuels surging case numbers across the country and people are scrambling to find at-home rapid testing.

RELATED Produced in record time, COVID-19 vaccines were source of hope, conflict in 2021

Antigen tests can be done within minutes at home, while the more accurate PCR tests are processed in labs and have longer turnaround times.

Still, the FDA stopped short of saying that people should stop using antigen tests.

"The FDA continues to authorize the use of these tests as directed in the authorized labeling and individuals should continue to use them in accordance with the instructions included with the tests," the agency said. "Antigen tests are generally less sensitive and less likely to pick up very early infections compared to molecular [PCR] tests."

Advertisement
RELATED CDC cuts isolation time after positive COVID-19 test from 10 days to five

The FDA didn't specify what rapid at-home tests were used in its early research.

"With every new variant, we have to make sure that the tests work, and it looks like the tests work for this. But they're not picking up infections as early as previous versions," Gigi Gronvall, a senior researcher at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore, told NBC News.

"So if you feel any symptoms but test negative, it's not a get-out-of-jail-free card. You may need to test again and hold off a little bit on assuming that you're negative," Gronvall said.

RELATED Biden steps up COVID-19 fight with testing for travelers, coverage for home tests

The FDA encouraged follow-up testing for anyone who tests negative with a rapid antigen test but is experiencing symptoms.

"If a person tests positive with an antigen test, they should self-isolate and seek follow-up care with a health care provider to determine the next steps," the agency said.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced that his administration would distribute 500 million rapid COVID tests to Americans for free, starting in January. New COVID testing sites will also be set up nationwide, in addition to the 20,000 already in operation.

On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance saying people who test positive for COVID but have no symptoms should isolate for five days, down from the previous recommendation of 10 days.

Advertisement

The agency said the updated recommendations reflect growing evidence that the virus is most infectious in the two or three days after symptoms surface.

More information

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on COVID testing.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: COVID-19 sneaks past immune system by spreading from cell to cell
Health News // 8 hours ago
Study: COVID-19 sneaks past immune system by spreading from cell to cell
The virus that causes COVID-19 has some stealth moves that allow it to spread from cell to cell, hiding from the immune system, new research reveals.
Genetics may shed light on sudden unexplained child deaths, study says
Health News // 9 hours ago
Genetics may shed light on sudden unexplained child deaths, study says
Every year in the United States, a few hundred children die suddenly and without explanation. Now researchers have found gene variants that may contribute to some of those tragic deaths.
Child hospitalizations up 30% in last week as Omicron variant spreads
Health News // 16 hours ago
Child hospitalizations up 30% in last week as Omicron variant spreads
Child hospitalizations for COVID-19 jumped 30% this past week as the Omicron variant spread like wildfire throughout the United States.
Study: School uniforms have little effect on behavior, attendance
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study: School uniforms have little effect on behavior, attendance
Ask a teacher whether school uniforms make a difference in their classrooms, and many are sure of it. But a new study says it's just not so.
High-altitude exercise may be dangerous for people with Type 1 diabetes
Health News // 19 hours ago
High-altitude exercise may be dangerous for people with Type 1 diabetes
Hiking and skiing in the mountains may wreak havoc on the blood sugar levels of those with Type 1 diabetes, new research suggests.
Study reveals how ovarian cancer develops in high-risk women
Health News // 19 hours ago
Study reveals how ovarian cancer develops in high-risk women
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles believe they have learned how a genetic mutation places some women at high risk for ovarian cancer, according to an article published by the journal Cell Reports.
Study links kids' screen time during pandemic with rise in mental, behavioral issues
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study links kids' screen time during pandemic with rise in mental, behavioral issues
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- More screen time among children during the COVID-19 pandemic led to an increase in mental health issues, as well as behavioral and attention problems, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.
E-cigarettes may help smokers quit even if they don't intend to, study finds
Health News // 23 hours ago
E-cigarettes may help smokers quit even if they don't intend to, study finds
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Daily e-cigarette use motivates smokers to transition from traditional cigarettes, even if they have no plans to quit the habit, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Flavored vapes still in stores despite federal ban months ago
Health News // 1 day ago
Flavored vapes still in stores despite federal ban months ago
Kid-friendly flavored e-cigarettes are still widely available online and in stores, despite a federal judge's ruling that should have pulled the products off store shelves by early September, a new report shows.
New treatments, vaccines hold promise for better 2022 with COVID-19, experts say
Health News // 1 day ago
New treatments, vaccines hold promise for better 2022 with COVID-19, experts say
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 was a year of highs and lows for the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study links kids' screen time during pandemic with rise in mental, behavioral issues
Study links kids' screen time during pandemic with rise in mental, behavioral issues
Study: COVID-19 sneaks past immune system by spreading from cell to cell
Study: COVID-19 sneaks past immune system by spreading from cell to cell
Incarcerated youths at greater risk for dying early, study finds
Incarcerated youths at greater risk for dying early, study finds
New treatments, vaccines hold promise for better 2022 with COVID-19, experts say
New treatments, vaccines hold promise for better 2022 with COVID-19, experts say
E-cigarettes may help smokers quit even if they don't intend to, study finds
E-cigarettes may help smokers quit even if they don't intend to, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement