Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 28, 2021 / 1:05 AM

Study: Genes are 'switched on' in embryos earlier than previously thought

By HealthDay News

Genes in human embryos become active far sooner than once thought, according to a study that provides fresh insight into development.

Contrary to the old view that gene activity begins two to three days after conception when the embryo is made up of four to eight cells, researchers found that it actually begins at the one-cell stage.

Advertisement

One-cell embryos have hundreds of active genes, but previous techniques have not been sensitive enough to detect that small amount of activity. State-of-the art RNA-sequencing used in this study could do so, according to the British authors.

"This is the first good look at the beginning of a biological process that we all go through -- the transit through the one-cell embryo stage," said study co-leader Anthony Perry, a professor of biology and biochemistry at the University of Bath.

RELATED Gene editing method may cause chromosome loss in developing embryos

One-cell embryos without gene activity don't continue to develop, so gene activity is "a fundamental step," Perry noted in a university news release.

His team also found that many genes activated in one-cell embryos remain switched on until the four-to-eight cell stage. At that point, they are switched off.

"It looks as if there is a sort of genetic shift-work in early embryos: The first shift starts soon after fertilization, in one-cell embryos, and a second shift takes over at the eight-cell stage," Perry said.

Advertisement
RELATED Gene therapy for mitochondrial disease shows promise in animals

Some of the activated genes in one-cell embryos might be expected to play roles in early embryos, but the roles of other activated genes are unknown and could point to embryonic events not yet understood, according to the findings.

The study was published this month in the journal Cell Stem Cell.

"Although the trigger for activation is thought to come from the egg, it's not known how," Perry said. "Now we know which genes are involved, we can locate their addresses and use molecular techniques to find out."

RELATED Prenatal hormone exposure affects 'biological age' of birds

The natural, healthy role of some gene-activation factors that go awry and cause cancer may be to awaken genes in one-cell embryos, researchers suggested.

If that proves true, the study could boost understanding of how cancer begins and lead to new ways to prevent and diagnose it.

The study may also provide new insight into inherited traits, such as obesity. It's not known how such traits are passed from parents to children, but altered gene activation after fertilization is a possible mechanism, according to the researchers.

"If true, we should be able to see this altered gene activation signature at the one-cell stage," said study co-leader Giles Yeo, principal research associate at the University of Cambridge.

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. Office on Women's Health outlines the stages of pregnancy.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Opioid prescriptions dispensed at retail pharmacies decline, study finds
Health News // 9 hours ago
Opioid prescriptions dispensed at retail pharmacies decline, study finds
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The volume of prescription opioid pain medications dispensed by retail pharmacies in the United States has declined over the past decade, with larger drops seen in urban areas, an Annals of Internal Medicine study found.
Ketamine may quickly ease tough-to-treat depression
Health News // 9 hours ago
Ketamine may quickly ease tough-to-treat depression
Ketamine, once most famous as a "club" drug, can rapidly improve hard-to-treat depression and curb suicidal thoughts, a new review confirms.
Menstrual cycle irregularity may impact abortion access, study finds
Health News // 11 hours ago
Menstrual cycle irregularity may impact abortion access, study finds
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- More than one in five women experience menstrual cycle irregularity, potentially impacting their ability to accurately recognize a potential pregnancy early on, researchers said in a study published Monday.
Study: Early COVID-19 strain spread fast because cough was first symptom
Health News // 14 hours ago
Study: Early COVID-19 strain spread fast because cough was first symptom
The COVID-19 virus strain circulating in the United States during the pandemic's first wave spread so fast because it most often started with a cough, according to a new study.
Genes from father, mother battle in womb over fetal nutrition, study finds
Health News // 15 hours ago
Genes from father, mother battle in womb over fetal nutrition, study finds
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The "battle of the sexes" starts in the womb, and it appears to play a role in fetal development, a study published Monday by the journal Developmental Cell found.
COVID-19 vaccines less effective against Delta variant, Utah study finds
Health News // 4 days ago
COVID-19 vaccines less effective against Delta variant, Utah study finds
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Currently available COVID-19 vaccines are much less effective against the Delta variant of the virus, though they still prevent serious illness in the vast majority of those inoculated, a JAMA Network Open study found.
High-fiber diet boosts response to immunotherapy in melanoma, study finds
Health News // 4 days ago
High-fiber diet boosts response to immunotherapy in melanoma, study finds
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Eating a high-fiber diet can improve responses to a certain type of treatment in people with melanoma, a form of skin cancer, a study published Thursday by the journal Science found.
Study confirms multiple COVID-19 variants in deer in Ohio
Health News // 4 days ago
Study confirms multiple COVID-19 variants in deer in Ohio
In a sign that white-tailed deer are becoming a reservoir for the new coronavirus, researchers report that COVID-19 variants are spreading among the wild animals.
Meditation may boost activity of genes that regulate immune response
Health News // 4 days ago
Meditation may boost activity of genes that regulate immune response
Meditation done at an intense level may bring a significant boost to the inner workings of your immune system.
Incarcerated youths at greater risk for dying early, study finds
Health News // 4 days ago
Incarcerated youths at greater risk for dying early, study finds
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- People incarcerated as adolescents and teens are more likely to die at a younger age than the rest of the population, an analysis published Thursday by JAMA Network Open found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Opioid prescriptions dispensed at retail pharmacies decline, study finds
Opioid prescriptions dispensed at retail pharmacies decline, study finds
Genes from father, mother battle in womb over fetal nutrition, study finds
Genes from father, mother battle in womb over fetal nutrition, study finds
Study: Early COVID-19 strain spread fast because cough was first symptom
Study: Early COVID-19 strain spread fast because cough was first symptom
Menstrual cycle irregularity may impact abortion access, study finds
Menstrual cycle irregularity may impact abortion access, study finds
Ketamine may quickly ease tough-to-treat depression
Ketamine may quickly ease tough-to-treat depression
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement