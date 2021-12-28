Trending
Health News
Dec. 28, 2021 / 11:00 AM

E-cigarettes may help smokers quit even if they don't intend to, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
E-cigarettes may help smokers quit even if they don't intend to, study finds
Daily electronic cigarette use may help smokers quit traditional cigarettes, according to a new study. Photo by Lindsay Fox/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Daily electronic cigarette use motivates smokers to transition from traditional cigarettes, even if they have no plans to quit the habit, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.

Among 1,600 active smokers who had no intention to quit at the start of the study, 28% who used e-cigarette, or vaping, devices daily stopped smoking traditional cigarettes within 12 months, the data showed.

Meanwhile, just under 6% of those who did not use e-cigarettes daily quit smoking traditional cigarettes.

Daily e-cigarette users in the study were eight times more likely to quit smoking traditional cigarettes than non-daily users, according to the researchers.

RELATED Vaping less likely to help smokers quit than giving up tobacco

"For daily cigarette smokers who may have written off quitting, our findings suggest that daily vaping may give some of these smokers hope to quit smoking for good and be a viable pathway out of smoking," study co-author Karin Kasza told UPI in an email.

"How can vaping do that? We speculate in this group of cigarette smokers ... that some will realize that they may be able to go a day without smoking a cigarette because they are getting their nicotine from vaping," said Kasza, a research scientist Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

About 45 million people in the United States smoke regularly, including about 5 million middle and high school-age teens, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED Only healthy alternative to smoking is quitting, study says

Of these tobacco users, about one in four vapes, the agency estimates.

Earlier studies that investigated the potential benefits of vaping devices as a tool for helping smokers quit produced mixed results.

For example, research published last year found that the devices helped adults quit, but actually encouraged young people to take up the habit.

RELATED E-cigarettes may help adults quit smoking, but boost teen risk for starting

For this study, Kasza and her colleagues studied the effects of vaping on smoking cessation on nearly 2,500 adult daily cigarette smokers who were not using e-cigarettes and had no plans to ever quit smoking at the start of the research.

Among the participants, 38% smoked 20 to 29 cigarettes per day and 13% smoked 30 or more cigarettes per day, the researchers said.

Nearly 2,300 of the study participants began using e-cigarettes daily at the start of the study, while the remainder did not.

Just over 6% of the participants discontinued cigarette smoking by the end of the study, researchers said.

"Sufficient nicotine dosing likely matters a lot, both the amount and frequency so that it effectively reduces the cravings smokers' experience when they are trying to stop smoking," Kasza said.

"This is why we think that only daily vaping was associated with cigarette cessation," she said.

Latest Headlines

Flavored vapes still in stores despite federal ban months ago
Health News // 2 hours ago
Flavored vapes still in stores despite federal ban months ago
Kid-friendly flavored e-cigarettes are still widely available online and in stores, despite a federal judge's ruling that should have pulled the products off store shelves by early September, a new report shows.
New treatments, vaccines hold promise for better 2022 with COVID-19, experts say
Health News // 7 hours ago
New treatments, vaccines hold promise for better 2022 with COVID-19, experts say
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 was a year of highs and lows for the United States.
'Breakthrough' COVID-19 infections can still be deadly for cancer patients
Health News // 9 hours ago
'Breakthrough' COVID-19 infections can still be deadly for cancer patients
When fully vaccinated cancer patients develop a breakthrough case of COVID-19, most will become seriously ill and end up hospitalized, a new study finds.
Study: Genes are 'switched on' in embryos earlier than previously thought
Health News // 10 hours ago
Study: Genes are 'switched on' in embryos earlier than previously thought
Genes in human embryos become active far sooner than once thought, according to a study that provides fresh insight into development.
Opioid prescriptions dispensed at retail pharmacies decline, study finds
Health News // 18 hours ago
Opioid prescriptions dispensed at retail pharmacies decline, study finds
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The volume of prescription opioid pain medications dispensed by retail pharmacies in the United States has declined over the past decade, with larger drops seen in urban areas, an Annals of Internal Medicine study found.
Ketamine may quickly ease tough-to-treat depression
Health News // 18 hours ago
Ketamine may quickly ease tough-to-treat depression
Ketamine, once most famous as a "club" drug, can rapidly improve hard-to-treat depression and curb suicidal thoughts, a new review confirms.
Menstrual cycle irregularity may impact abortion access, study finds
Health News // 20 hours ago
Menstrual cycle irregularity may impact abortion access, study finds
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- More than one in five women experience menstrual cycle irregularity, potentially impacting their ability to accurately recognize a potential pregnancy early on, researchers said in a study published Monday.
Study: Early COVID-19 strain spread fast because cough was first symptom
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: Early COVID-19 strain spread fast because cough was first symptom
The COVID-19 virus strain circulating in the United States during the pandemic's first wave spread so fast because it most often started with a cough, according to a new study.
Genes from father, mother battle in womb over fetal nutrition, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Genes from father, mother battle in womb over fetal nutrition, study finds
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The "battle of the sexes" starts in the womb, and it appears to play a role in fetal development, a study published Monday by the journal Developmental Cell found.
COVID-19 vaccines less effective against Delta variant, Utah study finds
Health News // 5 days ago
COVID-19 vaccines less effective against Delta variant, Utah study finds
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Currently available COVID-19 vaccines are much less effective against the Delta variant of the virus, though they still prevent serious illness in the vast majority of those inoculated, a JAMA Network Open study found.
