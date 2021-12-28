Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 28, 2021 / 2:49 PM

High-altitude exercise may be dangerous for people with Type 1 diabetes

By HealthDay News
High-altitude exercise may be dangerous for people with Type 1 diabetes
High-altitude exercise may increase the risk of exercise-mediated hypoglycemia, new research suggests. Photo by peejhunt/Pixabay

Hiking and skiing in the mountains may wreak havoc on the blood sugar levels of those with Type 1 diabetes, new research suggests.

Exercise offers many benefits -- such as improved heart health, better insulin sensitivity and quality of life -- for people with diabetes and is often recommended by their doctors.

Advertisement

However, it can also trigger hypoglycemia -- low blood sugar -- in people with diabetes during and after a workout.

"These findings suggest that exercise performed shortly after exposure to high altitude may increase the risk of exercise-mediated hypoglycemia," said study author Cory Dugan, from the University of Western Australia.

RELATED Study: Nighttime eating affects body clock, can lead to glucose intolerance

A severe drop in blood sugar requires quick action because there's a risk that the person will suffer seizures, become unconscious or die.

To assess how exercise at high altitudes affects blood sugar in people with diabetes, researchers measured blood sugar levels in seven people with Type 1 diabetes before and after they did two indoor cycling sessions that mimicked conditions at sea level and at high altitude.

After one hour of exercise at a simulated altitude of 4,200 meters -- about half the height of Mount Everest -- and during recovery, the participants' blood sugar levels were significantly lower.

Advertisement
RELATED About 7,000 steps per day could lead to a longer life, study says

The findings were published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism and show that people with diabetes may need to closely monitor their blood sugar when doing high-altitude activities.

"We ask that future guidelines consider these findings to increase the safety of people with type 1 diabetes when traveling from low- to high-altitude areas like the mountains without any acclimatization," Dugan said in a journal news release.

More information

RELATED Study: Type 2 diabetes in teen years increases complication risk in 20s

The American Academy of Family Physicians has more on blood sugar monitoring.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study reveals how ovarian cancer develops in high-risk women
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study reveals how ovarian cancer develops in high-risk women
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles believe they have learned how a genetic mutation places some women at high risk for ovarian cancer, according to an article published by the journal Cell Reports.
Study links kids' screen time during pandemic with rise in mental, behavioral issues
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study links kids' screen time during pandemic with rise in mental, behavioral issues
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- More screen time among children during the COVID-19 pandemic led to an increase in mental health issues, as well as behavioral and attention problems, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.
E-cigarettes may help smokers quit even if they don't intend to, study finds
Health News // 4 hours ago
E-cigarettes may help smokers quit even if they don't intend to, study finds
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Daily e-cigarette use motivates smokers to transition from traditional cigarettes, even if they have no plans to quit the habit, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Flavored vapes still in stores despite federal ban months ago
Health News // 6 hours ago
Flavored vapes still in stores despite federal ban months ago
Kid-friendly flavored e-cigarettes are still widely available online and in stores, despite a federal judge's ruling that should have pulled the products off store shelves by early September, a new report shows.
New treatments, vaccines hold promise for better 2022 with COVID-19, experts say
Health News // 11 hours ago
New treatments, vaccines hold promise for better 2022 with COVID-19, experts say
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 was a year of highs and lows for the United States.
'Breakthrough' COVID-19 infections can still be deadly for cancer patients
Health News // 13 hours ago
'Breakthrough' COVID-19 infections can still be deadly for cancer patients
When fully vaccinated cancer patients develop a breakthrough case of COVID-19, most will become seriously ill and end up hospitalized, a new study finds.
Study: Genes are 'switched on' in embryos earlier than previously thought
Health News // 14 hours ago
Study: Genes are 'switched on' in embryos earlier than previously thought
Genes in human embryos become active far sooner than once thought, according to a study that provides fresh insight into development.
Opioid prescriptions dispensed at retail pharmacies decline, study finds
Health News // 22 hours ago
Opioid prescriptions dispensed at retail pharmacies decline, study finds
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The volume of prescription opioid pain medications dispensed by retail pharmacies in the United States has declined over the past decade, with larger drops seen in urban areas, an Annals of Internal Medicine study found.
Ketamine may quickly ease tough-to-treat depression
Health News // 23 hours ago
Ketamine may quickly ease tough-to-treat depression
Ketamine, once most famous as a "club" drug, can rapidly improve hard-to-treat depression and curb suicidal thoughts, a new review confirms.
Menstrual cycle irregularity may impact abortion access, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Menstrual cycle irregularity may impact abortion access, study finds
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- More than one in five women experience menstrual cycle irregularity, potentially impacting their ability to accurately recognize a potential pregnancy early on, researchers said in a study published Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New treatments, vaccines hold promise for better 2022 with COVID-19, experts say
New treatments, vaccines hold promise for better 2022 with COVID-19, experts say
Opioid prescriptions dispensed at retail pharmacies decline, study finds
Opioid prescriptions dispensed at retail pharmacies decline, study finds
Study: Genes are 'switched on' in embryos earlier than previously thought
Study: Genes are 'switched on' in embryos earlier than previously thought
Ketamine may quickly ease tough-to-treat depression
Ketamine may quickly ease tough-to-treat depression
E-cigarettes may help smokers quit even if they don't intend to, study finds
E-cigarettes may help smokers quit even if they don't intend to, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement