Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 27, 2021 / 3:01 PM

Menstrual cycle irregularity may impact abortion access, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Menstrual cycle irregularity may impact abortion access, study finds
Irregular menstrual cycles -- experienced by one in five women -- could impact whether they recognize a potential pregnancy early on, according to new research. Photo by fernandozhiminaicela/Pixabay

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- More than one in five women experience menstrual cycle irregularity, potentially impacting their ability to accurately recognize a potential pregnancy early on, a study published Monday by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found.

Among nearly 270,000 women in the United States ages 18 to 39 years, 22% reported menstrual cycle irregularity, defined as consecutive cycles differing by an average of seven or more days, the data showed.

Advertisement

Women ages 18 to 24 had twice the risk for menstrual cycle irregularity compared to women ages 35 to 39, the researchers said.

In addition, those with polycystic ovary syndrome, Type 2 diabetes, obesity, hormone irregularity and thyroid problems were up to nearly twice as likely to have irregular menstrual cycles.

RELATED Texas now bans medical abortions after seven weeks of pregnancy

Hispanic women were more than 40% more likely than Black women to experience irregular menstrual cycles, while Asian women were about 25% more likely, according to the researchers.

The findings suggest that menstrual cycle irregularity may affect abortion access under so-called "six-week" limits to access the procedure before the fetus develops a heartbeat, which typically occurs within six weeks of the last menstrual cycle, they said.

"Menstrual irregularity is common, especially among young people," study co-author Jenna E. Nobles told UPI in an email.

Advertisement
RELATED Study: For women with PTSD, symptoms may vary throughout menstrual cycle

"Legislation that limits abortion access to the days before fetal cardiac activity may make abortion unequally accessible," said Nobles, a sociologist at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

By their design, "heartbeat bills" restricting abortion may unintentionally but disproportionately limit access to the procedure "for young people, Hispanic people and people with common medical conditions because of differences in menstrual regularity," she said.

Several states across the country, including Texas, have proposed laws that prohibit abortions after embryonic electrical activity, or a fetal heartbeat, is detectable, according to Planned Parenthood.

RELATED Study: Length of menstrual cycles near menopause may predict heart health

This typically occurs six weeks following the beginning of the last menstrual period, Nobles and her colleagues said.

A missed period often is the earliest symptom of pregnancy, but irregular menstrual cycles can delay pregnancy detection past this six-week period, they said.

For this study, Nobles and her colleagues analyzed data from a commercial mobile device app for roughly 1.6 million menstrual cycles reported by 267,209 women in the United States between 2014 and 2016.

"It is important for policymakers to know that there may be no time between when a person discovers they are pregnant through a missed period and fetal cardiac activity," Nobles said.

Advertisement

"This is particularly true for people with unpredictable cycles, [so] legislation that restricts abortion to the days before fetal cardiac activity will make abortion less available to certain groups of people for reasons entirely outside their control," she said.

Latest Headlines

Study: Early COVID-19 strain spread fast because cough was first symptom
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: Early COVID-19 strain spread fast because cough was first symptom
The COVID-19 virus strain circulating in the United States during the pandemic's first wave spread so fast because it most often started with a cough, according to a new study.
Genes from father, mother battle in womb over fetal nutrition, study finds
Health News // 4 hours ago
Genes from father, mother battle in womb over fetal nutrition, study finds
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The "battle of the sexes" starts in the womb, and it appears to play a role in fetal development, a study published Monday by the journal Developmental Cell found.
COVID-19 vaccines less effective against Delta variant, Utah study finds
Health News // 4 days ago
COVID-19 vaccines less effective against Delta variant, Utah study finds
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Currently available COVID-19 vaccines are much less effective against the Delta variant of the virus, though they still prevent serious illness in the vast majority of those inoculated, a JAMA Network Open study found.
High-fiber diet boosts response to immunotherapy in melanoma, study finds
Health News // 4 days ago
High-fiber diet boosts response to immunotherapy in melanoma, study finds
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Eating a high-fiber diet can improve responses to a certain type of treatment in people with melanoma, a form of skin cancer, a study published Thursday by the journal Science found.
Study confirms multiple COVID-19 variants in deer in Ohio
Health News // 4 days ago
Study confirms multiple COVID-19 variants in deer in Ohio
In a sign that white-tailed deer are becoming a reservoir for the new coronavirus, researchers report that COVID-19 variants are spreading among the wild animals.
Meditation may boost activity of genes that regulate immune response
Health News // 4 days ago
Meditation may boost activity of genes that regulate immune response
Meditation done at an intense level may bring a significant boost to the inner workings of your immune system.
Incarcerated youths at greater risk for dying early, study finds
Health News // 4 days ago
Incarcerated youths at greater risk for dying early, study finds
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- People incarcerated as adolescents and teens are more likely to die at a younger age than the rest of the population, an analysis published Thursday by JAMA Network Open found.
Study: Exposure to formaldehyde at work raises risk for cognitive problems later
Health News // 5 days ago
Study: Exposure to formaldehyde at work raises risk for cognitive problems later
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- People exposed to formaldehyde at work for extended periods may be at higher risk for thinking and memory problems as they age, a study published Wednesday by the journal Neurology found.
Flu rebounds as COVID-19 Omicron cases surge
Health News // 5 days ago
Flu rebounds as COVID-19 Omicron cases surge
Flu is making a comeback in the United States this year, with cases rising around the country even as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is surging, infectious disease experts say.
People with IBD have more microplastics in feces, study finds
Health News // 5 days ago
People with IBD have more microplastics in feces, study finds
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- People with inflammatory bowel disease have more microplastics in their feces than otherwise healthy adults, a study published Wednesday by the journal Environmental Science and Technology found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Genes from father, mother battle in womb over fetal nutrition, study finds
Genes from father, mother battle in womb over fetal nutrition, study finds
COVID-19 vaccine plus breakthrough infection may offer 'super immunity'
COVID-19 vaccine plus breakthrough infection may offer 'super immunity'
Study: Early COVID-19 strain spread fast because cough was first symptom
Study: Early COVID-19 strain spread fast because cough was first symptom
Moderna COVID-19 shot has higher rate of side effects, but rarely severe
Moderna COVID-19 shot has higher rate of side effects, but rarely severe
Tough mask mandates linked to fewer COVID-19 deaths, global study finds
Tough mask mandates linked to fewer COVID-19 deaths, global study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement