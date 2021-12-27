Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 27, 2021 / 11:39 AM

Study: Early COVID-19 strain spread fast because cough was first symptom

By HealthDay News
1/3
Study: Early COVID-19 strain spread fast because cough was first symptom
New research confirms that coughing, the first symptom of early strains of COVID-19, is what helped the coronavirus to spread so fast. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The COVID-19 virus strain circulating in the United States during the pandemic's first wave spread so fast because it most often started with a cough, according to a new study.

It's likely that people with that strain -- D614G -- coughed and spread the virus before they were laid low by fever, the most common second symptom of infection, researchers explained.

Advertisement

"Studying the likely order of symptoms may increase our understanding of how disease spreads and further inform future research and health care on how individuals are likely to experience disease," study author Joseph Larsen said in a University of Southern California news release. He's a graduate researcher and doctoral candidate at USC.

COVID-19 is most often spread through respiratory droplets, such as those expelled when a person coughs.

RELATED Fauci: Omicron cases likely to get 'much higher,' more flights canceled

In contrast to the United States, people in China who were infected with the virus circulating there during the initial outbreak -- the Wuhan reference strain -- likely first developed fever, then a cough, the researchers said.

In Japan, it's likely that fever was the first symptom when the Wuhan strain was dominant, but a cough replaced it when D614G became the main strain, according to the authors of the study.

Advertisement

The findings were published this month in the journal PLOS Computational Biology.

RELATED CDC cuts COVID-19 quarantine, isolation time for healthcare workers

The predicted symptom order was not affected by region, weather, patient age or other health conditions.

The USC-led study did not answer whether the order of symptoms that occurred during the pandemic's initial waves is the same for current variants.

"With the emergence of new variants and the likelihood COVID-19 becomes endemic in the population, it's important that researchers continue to show how viral variants affect progression of symptoms and disease in individuals and populations," said study author Peter Kuhn, director of the Michaelson Center for Convergent Bioscience at USC.

RELATED Study confirms multiple COVID-19 variants in deer in Ohio

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19 symptoms.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Genes from father, mother battle in womb over fetal nutrition, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Genes from father, mother battle in womb over fetal nutrition, study finds
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The "battle of the sexes" starts in the womb, and it appears to play a role in fetal development, a study published Monday by the journal Developmental Cell found.
COVID-19 vaccines less effective against Delta variant, Utah study finds
Health News // 4 days ago
COVID-19 vaccines less effective against Delta variant, Utah study finds
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Currently available COVID-19 vaccines are much less effective against the Delta variant of the virus, though they still prevent serious illness in the vast majority of those inoculated, a JAMA Network Open study found.
High-fiber diet boosts response to immunotherapy in melanoma, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
High-fiber diet boosts response to immunotherapy in melanoma, study finds
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Eating a high-fiber diet can improve responses to a certain type of treatment in people with melanoma, a form of skin cancer, a study published Thursday by the journal Science found.
Study confirms multiple COVID-19 variants in deer in Ohio
Health News // 3 days ago
Study confirms multiple COVID-19 variants in deer in Ohio
In a sign that white-tailed deer are becoming a reservoir for the new coronavirus, researchers report that COVID-19 variants are spreading among the wild animals.
Meditation may boost activity of genes that regulate immune response
Health News // 4 days ago
Meditation may boost activity of genes that regulate immune response
Meditation done at an intense level may bring a significant boost to the inner workings of your immune system.
Incarcerated youths at greater risk for dying early, study finds
Health News // 4 days ago
Incarcerated youths at greater risk for dying early, study finds
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- People incarcerated as adolescents and teens are more likely to die at a younger age than the rest of the population, an analysis published Thursday by JAMA Network Open found.
Study: Exposure to formaldehyde at work raises risk for cognitive problems later
Health News // 4 days ago
Study: Exposure to formaldehyde at work raises risk for cognitive problems later
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- People exposed to formaldehyde at work for extended periods may be at higher risk for thinking and memory problems as they age, a study published Wednesday by the journal Neurology found.
Flu rebounds as COVID-19 Omicron cases surge
Health News // 5 days ago
Flu rebounds as COVID-19 Omicron cases surge
Flu is making a comeback in the United States this year, with cases rising around the country even as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is surging, infectious disease experts say.
People with IBD have more microplastics in feces, study finds
Health News // 5 days ago
People with IBD have more microplastics in feces, study finds
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- People with inflammatory bowel disease have more microplastics in their feces than otherwise healthy adults, a study published Wednesday by the journal Environmental Science and Technology found.
Moderna COVID-19 shot has higher rate of side effects, but rarely severe
Health News // 5 days ago
Moderna COVID-19 shot has higher rate of side effects, but rarely severe
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Recipients of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are more likely to report side effects than those given the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer-BioNTech shots, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

COVID-19 vaccine plus breakthrough infection may offer 'super immunity'
COVID-19 vaccine plus breakthrough infection may offer 'super immunity'
Genes from father, mother battle in womb over fetal nutrition, study finds
Genes from father, mother battle in womb over fetal nutrition, study finds
COVID-19 vaccines less effective against Delta variant, Utah study finds
COVID-19 vaccines less effective against Delta variant, Utah study finds
Moderna COVID-19 shot has higher rate of side effects, but rarely severe
Moderna COVID-19 shot has higher rate of side effects, but rarely severe
Tough mask mandates linked to fewer COVID-19 deaths, global study finds
Tough mask mandates linked to fewer COVID-19 deaths, global study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement